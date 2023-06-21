Advanced search
    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:41:21 2023-06-21 am EDT
172.90 EUR   +2.04%
02:20aUBS upgrades Adidas to 'Buy' and target to 216 euros
DP
01:52aADIDAS : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
06/20Adidas Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
UBS upgrades Adidas to 'Buy' and target to 216 euros

06/21/2023 | 02:20am EDT
ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Major Swiss bank UBS upgraded Adidas to "buy" from "neutral" and raised its price target to 216.00 euros from 148.40 euros. The first signs of more brand momentum are there, analyst Zuzanna Pusz wrote in a research note presented Wednesday. The new strategy should provide additional momentum from 2024. In addition, the high pressure on margins in the industry is fading./ag/gl

Publication of the original study: 20.06.2023 / 15:27 / GMT First disclosure of the original study: 20.06.2023 / 15:27 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 21 533 M 23 485 M 23 485 M
Net income 2023 -554 M -605 M -605 M
Net Debt 2023 2 607 M 2 843 M 2 843 M
P/E ratio 2023 -59,1x
Yield 2023 0,35%
Capitalization 27 309 M 29 784 M 29 784 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 51 777
Free-Float 83,6%
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 169,44 €
Average target price 155,15 €
Spread / Average Target -8,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Hubert Group Chief Information Officer
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADIDAS AG32.94%29 784
NIKE, INC.-2.92%168 362
ON HOLDING AG71.97%9 365
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-2.18%5 753
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.172.26%5 207
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.41%2 647
