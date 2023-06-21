UBS upgrades Adidas to 'Buy' and target to 216 euros

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Major Swiss bank UBS upgraded Adidas to "buy" from "neutral" and raised its price target to 216.00 euros from 148.40 euros. The first signs of more brand momentum are there, analyst Zuzanna Pusz wrote in a research note presented Wednesday. The new strategy should provide additional momentum from 2024. In addition, the high pressure on margins in the industry is fading./ag/gl

Publication of the original study: 20.06.2023 / 15:27 / GMT First disclosure of the original study: 20.06.2023 / 15:27 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------