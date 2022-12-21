World shares advance but face most monthly losses since 2008

(Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
*
U.S. stocks rise around 1.5% on corporate profits,
consumer
confidence
*
Dollar makes up some ground on Yen after historic move
*
Oil up more than 2.5%
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Global stock markets rose on
Wednesday, as U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in December,
and the dollar regained stability after the Bank of Japan rocked
markets with a surprise decision to loosen its grip on
government bond yields.
The MSCI All-World index rose about 1.1% on
the day, although it is on track for a more than 3% decline in
December. This year, the index is set to have fallen for eight
out of 12 months, on a par only with 2008 for the number of
monthly losses in a calendar year on record.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the
S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all gained
between 1.4% and 1.6%. They were boosted by The Conference
Board's improving consumer confidence index, and
stronger-than-expected earnings at sportswear giant Nike
and delivery behemoth FedEx Corp.
In Europe, shares more than recovered the previous day's
0.4% drop, helped in part by a rally in sportswear stocks.
On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) widened its trading band
for 10-year government bond yields from 25 basis
points (bps) either side of zero to 50 bps.
That pushed the yen to its biggest one-day gain against the
U.S. dollar in 24 years. The currency had fallen for most of the
year because of Japan's low yields, as well as selling in the
Japanese stock market and a sell-off for bonds around the world.
The dollar regained about 0.5% against the yen in
U.S. trading on Wednesday.
The decision by the BOJ, the last dove of the major central
banks, has added to concern among investors about how the impact
of rising interest rates and persistent inflation will affect
the global economy.
Fund managers are adopting an extremely cautious approach to
the start of 2023 and, as such, trading conditions are thin and
highly volatile.
“We think recessions are coming in the U.S. and Europe, but
it's very hard to gauge the amplitude of these recessions right
now. This makes it very hard to evaluate earnings potential for
2023, and so it is also very hard to do the usual reasoning
about valuations,” said Bastien Drut, chief thematic macro
strategist at CPR, a unit of Amundi, Europe's largest asset
manager.
“We’ve taken profits from the rally in November and our
positioning in equities is rather low," he said.
In Europe, the STOXX 600 rose about 1.7%, led by
the retail sector, including Nike's German rivals Adidas
and Puma. London's FTSE 100 also
gained about 1.7%.
The dollar, meanwhile, crept 0.3% higher against a basket of
major currencies, which in turn nudged the gold price
off six-month highs, while crude oil bounced by
more than 2.5% following data that showed a pickup in weekly
demand.
Some of the major drivers of dollar gains - an ever-weaker
yen, a struggling Chinese yuan and outsized rises in U.S. yields
- are starting to shift. The euro held steady at
around 1.0613, not far from last week's six-month high.
CARRY TRADES
Bond markets were kept under pressure.
Many now expect some of those in overseas markets that
relied on Japan's yields will have to shed some of those "carry"
trades to make up for a rising yen.
Aussie bonds sold off heavily and Asian currencies, such as
the Singapore dollar, also weakened.
"There appears to be growing caution about inadvertent
'risk-off' from unwinding 'carry' and knock-on impact in risk
assets," analysts at Mizuho wrote.
Citi analysts said the calm in equity markets might not
last, and thin, year-end trading could lead to volatility.
"Our equity traders caution that the most under-priced
market risks are roughly how high the structural inflation floor
will settle in a post-COVID world.
"We know the Fed is resolutely committed to seeing inflation
taper down to 2% and stay there, which suggests it may need to
create a lot more pain than markets currently discount in order
to reach its target," they said in a note.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down 0.7
basis points to 3.679%, having touched an overnight high of
around 3.72%. Japanese 10-year yields closed up 7 bps at 0.48%,
close to the BOJ's 0.5% ceiling.
Oil prices rose by more than 2.5% on Wednesday after data
suggested a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles,
but gains were capped by growing concerns over demand in China
and a snowstorm that is expected to hit U.S. travel.
Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, holding above
the key $1,800 level, as expectations of slower U.S. rate hikes
lent support, but the rise in the dollar capped further gains.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Amanda Cooper
in London. Additional reporting by Naomi Rovnick in London and
Tom Westbrook and Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore. Editing by
Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)