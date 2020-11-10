Log in
ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 11/10 04:51:00 am
284.1 EUR   -4.92%
04:47aADIDAS : Presentation 9M Results
PU
04:37aADIDAS : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
04:35aADIDAS : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
adidas : Fact Sheet 9M Results

11/10/2020 | 04:29am EST

FACT SHEET

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER

FACT SHEET FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2020

TABLE OF CONTENT

Our Share

03

Consolidated Income Statement Highlights

04

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

and Cash Flow Highlights

05

Financial Highlights by Segment

06

Financial Highlights by Brand

08

Retail at a Glance

09

Operating Profit

10

2020 MONTHS NINE FIRST THE FOR SHEET FACT ADIDAS

To enhance readability, registered trademarks as well as references to rounding differences are omitted in this publication.

Fact Sheet - 9M 2020

OUR SHARE

CONSOLIDATED

CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL

FINANCIAL

RETAIL AT A

OPERATING PROFIT

INCOME STATEMENT

STATEMENT OF

HIGHLIGHTS BY

HIGHLIGHTS BY

GLANCE

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

SEGMENT

BRAND

POSITION AND CASH

FLOW HIGHLIGHTS

First Quarter

Second Quarter

2020

2019

2020

2019

Earnings per share

from continuing

operations (€)

Basic

0.13

3.17

(1.45)

2.33

Diluted

0.13

3.17

(1.45)

2.33

Average number

of shares

Basic

195,502,422

198,805,634

195,032,889

198,229,049

Diluted

195,508,848

198,805,634

195,036,418

198,238,793

Number of shares

195,032,889

198,450,063

195,032,889

197,861,472

outstanding1

Share price1 (€)

205.90

216.60

233.60

271.50

Market

capitalization2

40,157

42,984

45,560

53,719

(€ in millions)

Historical

performance of the

adidas share and

important

indices (%)

adidas AG

(29)

19

13

25

DAX-30

(25)

9

24

8

EURO STOXX 50

(26)

12

16

4

MSCI World

Textiles, Apparel

(26)

16

19

8

& Luxury Goods

Index

  1. At quarter-end.
  2. At quarter-end, excluding treasury shares.

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

2.80

3.26

(14%)

-

0.92

2.80

3.26

(14%)

-

0.92

195,032,889

197,229,697

(1%)

-

196,192,895

195,036,418

197,236,722

(1%)

-

196,199,321

195,032,889

196,651,861

(1%)

-

195,969,387

276.10

285.65

(3%)

-

289.80

53,849

56,174

(4%)

-

56,792

18

5

-

-

1

4

0

-

-

7

(1)

3

-

-

5

15

(2)

-

-

11

3

Fact Sheet - 9M 2020

OUR SHARE

CONSOLIDATED

CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL

FINANCIAL

RETAIL AT A

OPERATING PROFIT

INCOME STATEMENT

STATEMENT OF

HIGHLIGHTS BY

HIGHLIGHTS BY

GLANCE

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

SEGMENT

BRAND

POSITION AND CASH

FLOW HIGHLIGHTS

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Key figures (€ in millions)

Net sales

Gross profit

Other operating expenses

Thereof: marketing and point-of-sale expenses

Thereof: operating overhead expenses1

2020

2019

2020

2019

4,753

5,883

3,579

5,509

2,345

3,151

1,826

2,945

2,305

2,317

2,189

2,346

704

703

560

744

1,601

1,614

1,628

1,602

2020

5,964

2,984

2,223

579

1,644

2019

Change

2020

6,410

(7%)

-

3,339

(11%)

-

2,486

(11%)

-

753

(23%)

-

1,733

(5%)

-

2019

5,838

2,858

2,694

842

1,852

EBITDA

393

1,163

58

966

1,144

1,144

0%

-

Operating profit/(loss)

65

875

(333)

643

794

897

(12%)

-

Income/(loss) before taxes

27

848

(364)

618

755

865

(13%)

-

Net income/(loss) from

20

631

(306)

462

578

644

(10%)

-

continuing operations

Net income/(loss) attributable

31

632

(295)

531

546

646

(16%)

-

to shareholders2

Key ratios

-

Gross margin

49.3%

53.6%

51.0%

53.5%

50.0%

52.1%

(2.1pp)

-

Other operating expenses

48.5%

39.4%

61.1%

42.6%

37.3%

38.8%

(1.5pp)

-

in % of net sales

Thereof: marketing and

-

point-of-sale expenses in %

14.8%

12.0%

15.6%

13.5%

9.7%

11.7%

(2.0pp)

of net sales

Thereof: operating overhead

33.7%

27.4%

45.5%

29.1%

27.6%

27.0%

0.5pp

-

expenses in % of net sales1

Operating margin

1.4%

14.9%

(9.3%)

11.7%

13.3%

14.0%

(0.7pp)

-

Effective tax rate

27.3%

25.6%

16.0%

25.4%

23.5%

25.5%

(2.0pp)

-

Net income/(loss) attributable

-

to shareholders

0.6%

10.7%

(8.2%)

9.6%

9.1%

10.1%

(0.9pp)

in % of net sales2

1 Aggregated distribution and selling expenses, general and administration expenses, sundry expenses and impairment losses (net) on accounts receivable and contract assets. 2 Includes continuing and discontinued operations.

573

245

227

181

167

49.0%

46.1%

14.4%

31.7%

4.2%

20.2%

2.9%

4

Fact Sheet - 9M 2020

OUR SHARE

CONSOLIDATED

CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL

FINANCIAL

RETAIL AT A

OPERATING PROFIT

INCOME STATEMENT

STATEMENT OF

HIGHLIGHTS BY

HIGHLIGHTS BY

GLANCE

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

SEGMENT

BRAND

POSITION AND CASH

FLOW HIGHLIGHTS

March 31

June 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

Key figures

(€ in millions)

Total assets

20,782

19,268

20,301

19,273

Accounts receivable

2,794

3,044

1,869

2,780

Inventories

4,334

3,285

5,213

3,579

Operating working

4,635

4,309

4,506

4,248

capital

(Net borrowings)/

(570)

908

(792)

362

net cash

Shareholders' equity

6,661

6,931

6,230

6,619

Capital expenditure

133

89

217

243

Net cash (used

in)/generated from

(825)

414

(824)

1,011

operating activities

Key ratios

Average operating

working capital

19.4%

18.6%

21.5%

18.3%

in % of net sales1

Equity ratio2

32.1%

36.0%

30.7%

34.3%

Net borrowings/

0.2

(0.3)

0.4

(0.1)

EBITDA3

Financial leverage2

8.6%

(13.1%)

12.7%

(5.5%)

Return on equity2

0.5%

9.1%

(4.2%)

17.6%

Net cash (used

in)/generated from

operating activities

(4.22)

2.08

(4.22)

5.09

per share of

common stock (€)

  1. Twelve-monthtrailing average.
  2. Based on shareholders' equity.
  3. EBITDA of last twelve months.

September 30

2020

2019

21,463

20,109

2,607

3,247

4,676

3,677

5,573

4,569

(1,092)

342

6,532

7,115

312

421

(874)

1,623

23.2%

18.1%

30.4%

35.4%

0.5

(0.1)

16.7%

(4.8%)

4.3%

25.4%

(4.48)

8.19

December 31

Change

2020

2019

7%

-

20,680

(20%)

-

2,625

27%

-

4,085

22%

-

4,007

n.a.

-

873

(8%)

-

6,796

(26%)

-

711

n.a.

-

2,819

-

5.1pp

-

18.1%

(5.0pp)

-

32.9%

n.a.

-

(0.2)

21.5pp

-

(12.8%)

(21.1pp)

-

29.1%

-

n.a.

14.26

5

Fact Sheet - 9M 2020

OUR SHARE

CONSOLIDATED

CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL

FINANCIAL

RETAIL AT A

OPERATING PROFIT

INCOME STATEMENT

STATEMENT OF

HIGHLIGHTS BY

HIGHLIGHTS BY

GLANCE

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

SEGMENT

BRAND

POSITION AND CASH

FLOW HIGHLIGHTS

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

2020

2019

2020

2019

Europe

Net sales

1,426

1,551

844

1,421

adidas brand

1,307

1,410

779

1,322

Reebok brand

119

141

64

100

Gross profit

712

802

421

741

Gross margin

49.9%

51.7%

49.9%

52.2%

Operating expenses

405

396

399

383

Operating

expenses

28.4%

25.6%

47.3%

27.0%

in % of net sales

Operating profit

307

407

23

359

Operating margin

21.5%

26.2%

2.7%

25.3%

North America

Net sales

1,201

1,157

763

1,213

adidas brand

1,112

1,066

700

1,100

Reebok brand

89

91

63

113

Gross profit

494

443

310

476

Gross margin

41.1%

38.3%

40.6%

39.3%

Operating expenses

423

334

327

361

Operating

expenses

35.2%

28.9%

42.8%

29.8%

in % of net sales

Operating

85

125

(14)

138

profit/(loss)

Operating margin

7.1%

10.8%

(1.8%)

11.4%

Asia-Pacific

Net sales

1,184

2,139

1,572

1,872

adidas brand

1,124

2,063

1,516

1,796

Reebok brand

60

76

56

77

Gross profit

646

1,256

858

1,118

Gross margin

54.6%

58.7%

54.6%

59.7%

Operating expenses

387

442

376

470

Operating

expenses

32.7%

20.7%

23.9%

25.1%

in % of net sales

Operating profit

264

819

487

653

Operating margin

22.3%

38.3%

31.0%

34.9%

2020

2019

1,753

1,698

1,640

1,572

113

125

814

865

46.4%

51.0%

432

425

24.7%

25.0%

383

442

21.8%

26.0%

1,389

1,468

1,267

1,341

  1. 127
  1. 605

43.0% 41.2%

310 389

22.3% 26.5%

302 237

21.7% 16.1%

1,872 2,090

1,812 2,018

  1. 73
  1. 1,180

52.2% 56.5%

424 452

22.6% 21.6%

557

733

29.7%

35.1%

Change

Change

2020

2019

(c.n.)

3%

4%

-

1,401

4%

5%

-

1,295

(10%)

(9%)

-

106

(6%)

-

719

(4.5pp)

-

51.3%

2%

-

518

(0.4pp)

-

37.0%

(13%)

-

201

(4.2pp)

-

14.4%

(5%)

(1%)

-

1,475

(6%)

(1%)

-

1,322

(4%)

1%

-

153

(1%)

-

599

1.8pp

-

40.6%

(20%)

-

410

(4.2pp)

-

27.8%

27%

-

214

5.6pp

-

14.5%

(10%)

(7%)

-

1,930

(10%)

(7%)

-

1,860

(17%)

(13%)

-

70

(17%)

-

1,021

(4.3pp)

-

52.9%

(6%)

-

528

1.0pp

-

27.3%

(24%)

-

498

(5.3pp)

-

25.8%

6

Fact Sheet - 9M 2020

OUR SHARE

CONSOLIDATED

CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL

FINANCIAL

RETAIL AT A

OPERATING PROFIT

INCOME STATEMENT

STATEMENT OF

HIGHLIGHTS BY

HIGHLIGHTS BY

GLANCE

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

SEGMENT

BRAND

POSITION AND CASH

FLOW HIGHLIGHTS

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

2020

2019

2020

2019

Latin America

Net sales

339

376

114

403

adidas brand

302

337

103

361

Reebok brand

37

38

12

42

Gross profit

150

174

62

177

Gross margin

44.2%

46.4%

54.4%

43.9%

Operating expenses

111

112

74

118

Operating

expenses

32.6%

29.9%

64.9%

29.3%

in % of net sales

Operating

39

62

(12)

59

profit/(loss)

Operating margin

11.6%

16.6%

(10.5%)

14.6%

Emerging Markets

Net sales

293

330

108

281

adidas brand

266

292

97

251

Reebok brand

28

37

11

31

Gross profit

148

174

52

154

Gross margin

50.4%

52.7%

48.0%

54.9%

Operating expenses

75

73

75

74

Operating

expenses

25.4%

22.0%

69.3%

26.4%

in % of net sales

Operating

74

101

(23)

80

profit/(loss)

Operating margin

25.1%

30.7%

(21.2%)

28.5%

Russia/CIS

Net sales

154

136

104

171

adidas brand

116

101

82

128

Reebok brand

38

36

22

43

Gross profit

92

82

63

107

Gross margin

59.8%

60.1%

60.9%

62.7%

Operating expenses

58

56

38

62

Operating

expenses

37.7%

41.0%

36.9%

36.4%

in % of net sales

Operating profit

34

26

25

45

Operating margin

22.1%

19.1%

24.0%

26.3%

Other Businesses

Net sales

156

195

74

147

Gross profit

71

98

25

66

Gross margin

45.7%

50.3%

34.2%

44.8%

Operating expenses

40

51

34

42

Operating

expenses

25.5%

26.1%

46.1%

28.6%

in % of net sales

Operating

31

47

(9)

24

profit/(loss)

Operating margin

20.2%

24.3%

(11.9%)

16.3%

2020

2019

296

405

264

363

32

43

125

179

42.4%

44.3%

92

111

31.1%

27.3%

33

69

11.3%

17.0%

314

388

282

346

  1. 42
  1. 201

47.2%

51.7%

54

77

17.4%

19.8%

94 124

29.9% 32.0%

187

199

144

150

  1. 49
  1. 121

58.7%

60.8%

53

61

28.5%

30.7%

56 60

30.2% 30.1%

  1. 162
  1. 75

45.1%

46.0%

36

46

23.8%

28.5%

33 29

21.2% 17.6%

Change

Change

2020

2019

(c.n.)

(27%)

(13%)

-

476

(27%)

(13%)

-

429

(24%)

(13%)

-

47

(30%)

-

208

(1.9pp)

-

43.7%

(17%)

-

103

3.8pp

-

21.7%

(52%)

-

105

(5.8pp)

-

22.0%

(19%)

(10%)

-

303

(19%)

(10%)

-

257

(24%)

(16%)

-

46

(26%)

-

152

(4.6pp)

-

50.2%

(29%)

-

91

(2.5pp)

-

30.0%

(25%)

-

62

(2.2pp)

-

20.3%

(6%)

11%

-

153

(4%)

13%

-

112

(13%)

2%

-

41

(9%)

-

96

(2.1pp)

-

63.0%

(13%)

-

60

(2.2pp)

-

39.1%

(0.1pp)

-

36

0.1pp

-

23.9%

(6%)

(3%)

-

101

(7%)

-

42

(0.9pp)

-

41.4%

(21%)

-

46

(4.6pp)

-

45.4%

14%

-

(4)

3.6pp

-

(3.8%)

7

Fact Sheet - 9M 2020

OUR SHARE

CONSOLIDATED

CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL

FINANCIAL

RETAIL AT A

OPERATING PROFIT

INCOME STATEMENT

STATEMENT OF

HIGHLIGHTS BY

HIGHLIGHTS BY

GLANCE

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

SEGMENT

BRAND

POSITION AND CASH

FLOW HIGHLIGHTS

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales by brand

adidas brand

4,269

5,343

3,295

5,004

Reebok brand

372

420

228

406

Total

4,753

5,883

3,579

5,509

Gross margin

by brand

adidas brand

47.8%

51.2%

48.5%

50.7%

Reebok brand

40.4%

44.7%

46.5%

43.2%

Net sales

by product

category

Footwear

2,648

3,456

2,278

3,283

Apparel

1,808

2,170

1,158

1,927

Hardware

297

258

143

299

Total

4,753

5,883

3,579

5,509

2020

2019

5,459

5,849

403

460

5,964

6,410

47.0%

50.0%

41.5%

42.1%

3,246

3,489

2,400

2,625

319

295

5,964

6,410

Change

Change

2020

2019

(c.n.)

(7%)

(2%)

-

5,310

(12%)

(7%)

-

463

(7%)

(3%)

-

5,838

(3.0pp)

-

-

47.7%

(0.7pp)

-

-

40.1%

(7%)

(2%)

-

3,293

(9%)

(5%)

-

2,240

8%

12%

-

304

(7%)

(3%)

-

5,838

8

Fact Sheet - 9M 2020

OUR SHARE

CONSOLIDATED

CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL

FINANCIAL

RETAIL AT A

OPERATING PROFIT

INCOME STATEMENT

STATEMENT OF

HIGHLIGHTS BY

HIGHLIGHTS BY

GLANCE

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

SEGMENT

BRAND

POSITION AND CASH

FLOW HIGHLIGHTS

First Quarter

Second Quarter

2020

2019

2020

2019

Number of stores1

2,527

2,388

2,546

2,419

Concept stores

1,327

1,323

1,325

1,328

Concession corners

117

119

117

121

Factory outlets

1,083

946

1,104

970

Stores by brand1

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

(c.n.)

2,537

2,477

-

2,533

1,297

1,331

-

1,333

110

121

-

125

1,130

1,025

-

1,075

adidas brand

1,175

1,190

1,178

1,192

Reebok brand

269

252

264

257

Multibrand

1,083

946

1,104

970

Opening

32

49

45

65

Closing

38

56

26

34

Net opening/(net closing)

(6)

(7)

19

31

Net sales (€ in millions)

1,595

1,595

1,830

1,850

adidas brand

Reebok brand

E-commerce

Comp

adidas brand comp

Reebok brand comp

1 At quarter-end.

1,161 1,194

246 258

1,130 1,025

55 106

64 48

  1. 58

2,104 1,960 13%

13%

13%

51%

(14%)

(14%)

(26%)

  • 1,190
  • 268
  • 1,075
  • 120
  • 64
  • 56
  • 2,409

9

Fact Sheet - 9M 2020

OUR SHARE

CONSOLIDATED

CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL

FINANCIAL

RETAIL AT A

OPERATING PROFIT

INCOME STATEMENT

STATEMENT OF

HIGHLIGHTS BY

HIGHLIGHTS BY

GLANCE

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

SEGMENT

BRAND

POSITION AND CASH

FLOW HIGHLIGHTS

Nine months

2020

2019

Operating profit for reportable segments

2,715

4,538

Operating profit for Other Businesses

55

100

Segmental operating profit

2,770

4,638

HQ

(1,318)

(1,368)

Central expenditure for marketing

(673)

(666)

Consolidation

(253)

(189)

Operating profit

526

2,416

Financial income

19

28

Financial expenses

(128)

(112)

Income before taxes

417

2,331

10

Disclaimer

adidas AG published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 09:28:07 UTC
