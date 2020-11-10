adidas : Fact Sheet 9M Results 0 11/10/2020 | 04:29am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FACT SHEET JANUARY - SEPTEMBER FACT SHEET FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2020 TABLE OF CONTENT Our Share 03 Consolidated Income Statement Highlights 04 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position and Cash Flow Highlights 05 Financial Highlights by Segment 06 Financial Highlights by Brand 08 Retail at a Glance 09 Operating Profit 10 2020 MONTHS NINE FIRST THE FOR SHEET FACT ADIDAS To enhance readability, registered trademarks as well as references to rounding differences are omitted in this publication. Fact Sheet - 9M 2020 OUR SHARE CONSOLIDATED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL FINANCIAL RETAIL AT A OPERATING PROFIT INCOME STATEMENT STATEMENT OF HIGHLIGHTS BY HIGHLIGHTS BY GLANCE HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL SEGMENT BRAND POSITION AND CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS First Quarter Second Quarter 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings per share from continuing operations (€) Basic 0.13 3.17 (1.45) 2.33 Diluted 0.13 3.17 (1.45) 2.33 Average number of shares Basic 195,502,422 198,805,634 195,032,889 198,229,049 Diluted 195,508,848 198,805,634 195,036,418 198,238,793 Number of shares 195,032,889 198,450,063 195,032,889 197,861,472 outstanding1 Share price1 (€) 205.90 216.60 233.60 271.50 Market capitalization2 40,157 42,984 45,560 53,719 (€ in millions) Historical performance of the adidas share and important indices (%) adidas AG (29) 19 13 25 DAX-30 (25) 9 24 8 EURO STOXX 50 (26) 12 16 4 MSCI World Textiles, Apparel (26) 16 19 8 & Luxury Goods Index At quarter-end. At quarter-end, excluding treasury shares. Third Quarter Fourth Quarter 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 2.80 3.26 (14%) - 0.92 2.80 3.26 (14%) - 0.92 195,032,889 197,229,697 (1%) - 196,192,895 195,036,418 197,236,722 (1%) - 196,199,321 195,032,889 196,651,861 (1%) - 195,969,387 276.10 285.65 (3%) - 289.80 53,849 56,174 (4%) - 56,792 18 5 - - 1 4 0 - - 7 (1) 3 - - 5 15 (2) - - 11 3 Fact Sheet - 9M 2020 OUR SHARE CONSOLIDATED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL FINANCIAL RETAIL AT A OPERATING PROFIT INCOME STATEMENT STATEMENT OF HIGHLIGHTS BY HIGHLIGHTS BY GLANCE HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL SEGMENT BRAND POSITION AND CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Key figures (€ in millions) Net sales Gross profit Other operating expenses Thereof: marketing and point-of-sale expenses Thereof: operating overhead expenses1 2020 2019 2020 2019 4,753 5,883 3,579 5,509 2,345 3,151 1,826 2,945 2,305 2,317 2,189 2,346 704 703 560 744 1,601 1,614 1,628 1,602 2020 5,964 2,984 2,223 579 1,644 2019 Change 2020 6,410 (7%) - 3,339 (11%) - 2,486 (11%) - 753 (23%) - 1,733 (5%) - 2019 5,838 2,858 2,694 842 1,852 EBITDA 393 1,163 58 966 1,144 1,144 0% - Operating profit/(loss) 65 875 (333) 643 794 897 (12%) - Income/(loss) before taxes 27 848 (364) 618 755 865 (13%) - Net income/(loss) from 20 631 (306) 462 578 644 (10%) - continuing operations Net income/(loss) attributable 31 632 (295) 531 546 646 (16%) - to shareholders2 Key ratios - Gross margin 49.3% 53.6% 51.0% 53.5% 50.0% 52.1% (2.1pp) - Other operating expenses 48.5% 39.4% 61.1% 42.6% 37.3% 38.8% (1.5pp) - in % of net sales Thereof: marketing and - point-of-sale expenses in % 14.8% 12.0% 15.6% 13.5% 9.7% 11.7% (2.0pp) of net sales Thereof: operating overhead 33.7% 27.4% 45.5% 29.1% 27.6% 27.0% 0.5pp - expenses in % of net sales1 Operating margin 1.4% 14.9% (9.3%) 11.7% 13.3% 14.0% (0.7pp) - Effective tax rate 27.3% 25.6% 16.0% 25.4% 23.5% 25.5% (2.0pp) - Net income/(loss) attributable - to shareholders 0.6% 10.7% (8.2%) 9.6% 9.1% 10.1% (0.9pp) in % of net sales2 1 Aggregated distribution and selling expenses, general and administration expenses, sundry expenses and impairment losses (net) on accounts receivable and contract assets. 2 Includes continuing and discontinued operations. 573 245 227 181 167 49.0% 46.1% 14.4% 31.7% 4.2% 20.2% 2.9% 4 Fact Sheet - 9M 2020 OUR SHARE CONSOLIDATED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL FINANCIAL RETAIL AT A OPERATING PROFIT INCOME STATEMENT STATEMENT OF HIGHLIGHTS BY HIGHLIGHTS BY GLANCE HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL SEGMENT BRAND POSITION AND CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS March 31 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Key figures (€ in millions) Total assets 20,782 19,268 20,301 19,273 Accounts receivable 2,794 3,044 1,869 2,780 Inventories 4,334 3,285 5,213 3,579 Operating working 4,635 4,309 4,506 4,248 capital (Net borrowings)/ (570) 908 (792) 362 net cash Shareholders' equity 6,661 6,931 6,230 6,619 Capital expenditure 133 89 217 243 Net cash (used in)/generated from (825) 414 (824) 1,011 operating activities Key ratios Average operating working capital 19.4% 18.6% 21.5% 18.3% in % of net sales1 Equity ratio2 32.1% 36.0% 30.7% 34.3% Net borrowings/ 0.2 (0.3) 0.4 (0.1) EBITDA3 Financial leverage2 8.6% (13.1%) 12.7% (5.5%) Return on equity2 0.5% 9.1% (4.2%) 17.6% Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities (4.22) 2.08 (4.22) 5.09 per share of common stock (€) Twelve-month trailing average. Based on shareholders' equity. EBITDA of last twelve months. September 30 2020 2019 21,463 20,109 2,607 3,247 4,676 3,677 5,573 4,569 (1,092) 342 6,532 7,115 312 421 (874) 1,623 23.2% 18.1% 30.4% 35.4% 0.5 (0.1) 16.7% (4.8%) 4.3% 25.4% (4.48) 8.19 December 31 Change 2020 2019 7% - 20,680 (20%) - 2,625 27% - 4,085 22% - 4,007 n.a. - 873 (8%) - 6,796 (26%) - 711 n.a. - 2,819 - 5.1pp - 18.1% (5.0pp) - 32.9% n.a. - (0.2) 21.5pp - (12.8%) (21.1pp) - 29.1% - n.a. 14.26 5 Fact Sheet - 9M 2020 OUR SHARE CONSOLIDATED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL FINANCIAL RETAIL AT A OPERATING PROFIT INCOME STATEMENT STATEMENT OF HIGHLIGHTS BY HIGHLIGHTS BY GLANCE HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL SEGMENT BRAND POSITION AND CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter 2020 2019 2020 2019 Europe Net sales 1,426 1,551 844 1,421 adidas brand 1,307 1,410 779 1,322 Reebok brand 119 141 64 100 Gross profit 712 802 421 741 Gross margin 49.9% 51.7% 49.9% 52.2% Operating expenses 405 396 399 383 Operating expenses 28.4% 25.6% 47.3% 27.0% in % of net sales Operating profit 307 407 23 359 Operating margin 21.5% 26.2% 2.7% 25.3% North America Net sales 1,201 1,157 763 1,213 adidas brand 1,112 1,066 700 1,100 Reebok brand 89 91 63 113 Gross profit 494 443 310 476 Gross margin 41.1% 38.3% 40.6% 39.3% Operating expenses 423 334 327 361 Operating expenses 35.2% 28.9% 42.8% 29.8% in % of net sales Operating 85 125 (14) 138 profit/(loss) Operating margin 7.1% 10.8% (1.8%) 11.4% Asia-Pacific Net sales 1,184 2,139 1,572 1,872 adidas brand 1,124 2,063 1,516 1,796 Reebok brand 60 76 56 77 Gross profit 646 1,256 858 1,118 Gross margin 54.6% 58.7% 54.6% 59.7% Operating expenses 387 442 376 470 Operating expenses 32.7% 20.7% 23.9% 25.1% in % of net sales Operating profit 264 819 487 653 Operating margin 22.3% 38.3% 31.0% 34.9% 2020 2019 1,753 1,698 1,640 1,572 113 125 814 865 46.4% 51.0% 432 425 24.7% 25.0% 383 442 21.8% 26.0% 1,389 1,468 1,267 1,341 127 605 43.0% 41.2% 310 389 22.3% 26.5% 302 237 21.7% 16.1% 1,872 2,090 1,812 2,018 73 1,180 52.2% 56.5% 424 452 22.6% 21.6% 557 733 29.7% 35.1% Change Change 2020 2019 (c.n.) 3% 4% - 1,401 4% 5% - 1,295 (10%) (9%) - 106 (6%) - 719 (4.5pp) - 51.3% 2% - 518 (0.4pp) - 37.0% (13%) - 201 (4.2pp) - 14.4% (5%) (1%) - 1,475 (6%) (1%) - 1,322 (4%) 1% - 153 (1%) - 599 1.8pp - 40.6% (20%) - 410 (4.2pp) - 27.8% 27% - 214 5.6pp - 14.5% (10%) (7%) - 1,930 (10%) (7%) - 1,860 (17%) (13%) - 70 (17%) - 1,021 (4.3pp) - 52.9% (6%) - 528 1.0pp - 27.3% (24%) - 498 (5.3pp) - 25.8% 6 Fact Sheet - 9M 2020 OUR SHARE CONSOLIDATED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL FINANCIAL RETAIL AT A OPERATING PROFIT INCOME STATEMENT STATEMENT OF HIGHLIGHTS BY HIGHLIGHTS BY GLANCE HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL SEGMENT BRAND POSITION AND CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter 2020 2019 2020 2019 Latin America Net sales 339 376 114 403 adidas brand 302 337 103 361 Reebok brand 37 38 12 42 Gross profit 150 174 62 177 Gross margin 44.2% 46.4% 54.4% 43.9% Operating expenses 111 112 74 118 Operating expenses 32.6% 29.9% 64.9% 29.3% in % of net sales Operating 39 62 (12) 59 profit/(loss) Operating margin 11.6% 16.6% (10.5%) 14.6% Emerging Markets Net sales 293 330 108 281 adidas brand 266 292 97 251 Reebok brand 28 37 11 31 Gross profit 148 174 52 154 Gross margin 50.4% 52.7% 48.0% 54.9% Operating expenses 75 73 75 74 Operating expenses 25.4% 22.0% 69.3% 26.4% in % of net sales Operating 74 101 (23) 80 profit/(loss) Operating margin 25.1% 30.7% (21.2%) 28.5% Russia/CIS Net sales 154 136 104 171 adidas brand 116 101 82 128 Reebok brand 38 36 22 43 Gross profit 92 82 63 107 Gross margin 59.8% 60.1% 60.9% 62.7% Operating expenses 58 56 38 62 Operating expenses 37.7% 41.0% 36.9% 36.4% in % of net sales Operating profit 34 26 25 45 Operating margin 22.1% 19.1% 24.0% 26.3% Other Businesses Net sales 156 195 74 147 Gross profit 71 98 25 66 Gross margin 45.7% 50.3% 34.2% 44.8% Operating expenses 40 51 34 42 Operating expenses 25.5% 26.1% 46.1% 28.6% in % of net sales Operating 31 47 (9) 24 profit/(loss) Operating margin 20.2% 24.3% (11.9%) 16.3% 2020 2019 296 405 264 363 32 43 125 179 42.4% 44.3% 92 111 31.1% 27.3% 33 69 11.3% 17.0% 314 388 282 346 42 201 47.2% 51.7% 54 77 17.4% 19.8% 94 124 29.9% 32.0% 187 199 144 150 49 121 58.7% 60.8% 53 61 28.5% 30.7% 56 60 30.2% 30.1% 162 75 45.1% 46.0% 36 46 23.8% 28.5% 33 29 21.2% 17.6% Change Change 2020 2019 (c.n.) (27%) (13%) - 476 (27%) (13%) - 429 (24%) (13%) - 47 (30%) - 208 (1.9pp) - 43.7% (17%) - 103 3.8pp - 21.7% (52%) - 105 (5.8pp) - 22.0% (19%) (10%) - 303 (19%) (10%) - 257 (24%) (16%) - 46 (26%) - 152 (4.6pp) - 50.2% (29%) - 91 (2.5pp) - 30.0% (25%) - 62 (2.2pp) - 20.3% (6%) 11% - 153 (4%) 13% - 112 (13%) 2% - 41 (9%) - 96 (2.1pp) - 63.0% (13%) - 60 (2.2pp) - 39.1% (0.1pp) - 36 0.1pp - 23.9% (6%) (3%) - 101 (7%) - 42 (0.9pp) - 41.4% (21%) - 46 (4.6pp) - 45.4% 14% - (4) 3.6pp - (3.8%) 7 Fact Sheet - 9M 2020 OUR SHARE CONSOLIDATED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL FINANCIAL RETAIL AT A OPERATING PROFIT INCOME STATEMENT STATEMENT OF HIGHLIGHTS BY HIGHLIGHTS BY GLANCE HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL SEGMENT BRAND POSITION AND CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales by brand adidas brand 4,269 5,343 3,295 5,004 Reebok brand 372 420 228 406 Total 4,753 5,883 3,579 5,509 Gross margin by brand adidas brand 47.8% 51.2% 48.5% 50.7% Reebok brand 40.4% 44.7% 46.5% 43.2% Net sales by product category Footwear 2,648 3,456 2,278 3,283 Apparel 1,808 2,170 1,158 1,927 Hardware 297 258 143 299 Total 4,753 5,883 3,579 5,509 2020 2019 5,459 5,849 403 460 5,964 6,410 47.0% 50.0% 41.5% 42.1% 3,246 3,489 2,400 2,625 319 295 5,964 6,410 Change Change 2020 2019 (c.n.) (7%) (2%) - 5,310 (12%) (7%) - 463 (7%) (3%) - 5,838 (3.0pp) - - 47.7% (0.7pp) - - 40.1% (7%) (2%) - 3,293 (9%) (5%) - 2,240 8% 12% - 304 (7%) (3%) - 5,838 8 Fact Sheet - 9M 2020 OUR SHARE CONSOLIDATED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL FINANCIAL RETAIL AT A OPERATING PROFIT INCOME STATEMENT STATEMENT OF HIGHLIGHTS BY HIGHLIGHTS BY GLANCE HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL SEGMENT BRAND POSITION AND CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS First Quarter Second Quarter 2020 2019 2020 2019 Number of stores1 2,527 2,388 2,546 2,419 Concept stores 1,327 1,323 1,325 1,328 Concession corners 117 119 117 121 Factory outlets 1,083 946 1,104 970 Stores by brand1 Third Quarter Fourth Quarter 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 (c.n.) 2,537 2,477 - 2,533 1,297 1,331 - 1,333 110 121 - 125 1,130 1,025 - 1,075 adidas brand 1,175 1,190 1,178 1,192 Reebok brand 269 252 264 257 Multibrand 1,083 946 1,104 970 Opening 32 49 45 65 Closing 38 56 26 34 Net opening/(net closing) (6) (7) 19 31 Net sales (€ in millions) 1,595 1,595 1,830 1,850 adidas brand Reebok brand E-commerce Comp adidas brand comp Reebok brand comp 1 At quarter-end. 1,161 1,194 246 258 1,130 1,025 55 106 64 48 58 2,104 1,960 13% 13% 13% 51% (14%) (14%) (26%) 1,190

2,409 9 Fact Sheet - 9M 2020 OUR SHARE CONSOLIDATED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL FINANCIAL RETAIL AT A OPERATING PROFIT INCOME STATEMENT STATEMENT OF HIGHLIGHTS BY HIGHLIGHTS BY GLANCE HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL SEGMENT BRAND POSITION AND CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS Nine months 2020 2019 Operating profit for reportable segments 2,715 4,538 Operating profit for Other Businesses 55 100 Segmental operating profit 2,770 4,638 HQ (1,318) (1,368) Central expenditure for marketing (673) (666) Consolidation (253) (189) Operating profit 526 2,416 Financial income 19 28 Financial expenses (128) (112) Income before taxes 417 2,331 10 Attachments Original document

