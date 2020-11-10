adidas : Fact Sheet 9M Results

To enhance readability, registered trademarks as well as references to rounding differences are omitted in this publication.
Fact Sheet - 9M 2020
First Quarter
Second Quarter
2020
2019
2020
2019
Earnings per share
from continuing
operations (€)
Basic
0.13
3.17
(1.45)
2.33
Diluted
0.13
3.17
(1.45)
2.33
Average number
of shares
Basic
195,502,422
198,805,634
195,032,889
198,229,049
Diluted
195,508,848
198,805,634
195,036,418
198,238,793
Number of shares
195,032,889
198,450,063
195,032,889
197,861,472
outstanding1
Share price1 (€)
205.90
216.60
233.60
271.50
Market
capitalization2
40,157
42,984
45,560
53,719
(€ in millions)
Historical
performance of the
adidas share and
important
indices (%)
adidas AG
(29)
19
13
25
DAX-30
(25)
9
24
8
EURO STOXX 50
(26)
12
16
4
MSCI World
Textiles, Apparel
(26)
16
19
8
& Luxury Goods
Index
At quarter-end.
At quarter-end, excluding treasury shares.
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
2.80
3.26
(14%)
-
0.92
2.80
3.26
(14%)
-
0.92
195,032,889
197,229,697
(1%)
-
196,192,895
195,036,418
197,236,722
(1%)
-
196,199,321
195,032,889
196,651,861
(1%)
-
195,969,387
276.10
285.65
(3%)
-
289.80
53,849
56,174
(4%)
-
56,792
18
5
-
-
1
4
0
-
-
7
(1)
3
-
-
5
15
(2)
-
-
11
3
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Key figures (€ in millions)
Net sales
Gross profit
Other operating expenses
Thereof: marketing and point-of-sale expenses
Thereof: operating overhead expenses1
2020
2019
2020
2019
4,753
5,883
3,579
5,509
2,345
3,151
1,826
2,945
2,305
2,317
2,189
2,346
704
703
560
744
1,601
1,614
1,628
1,602
2020
5,964
2,984
2,223
579
1,644
2019
Change
2020
6,410
(7%)
-
3,339
(11%)
-
2,486
(11%)
-
753
(23%)
-
1,733
(5%)
-
2019
5,838
2,858
2,694
842
1,852
EBITDA
393
1,163
58
966
1,144
1,144
0%
-
Operating profit/(loss)
65
875
(333)
643
794
897
(12%)
-
Income/(loss) before taxes
27
848
(364)
618
755
865
(13%)
-
Net income/(loss) from
20
631
(306)
462
578
644
(10%)
-
continuing operations
Net income/(loss) attributable
31
632
(295)
531
546
646
(16%)
-
to shareholders2
Key ratios
-
Gross margin
49.3%
53.6%
51.0%
53.5%
50.0%
52.1%
(2.1pp)
-
Other operating expenses
48.5%
39.4%
61.1%
42.6%
37.3%
38.8%
(1.5pp)
-
in % of net sales
Thereof: marketing and
-
point-of-sale expenses in %
14.8%
12.0%
15.6%
13.5%
9.7%
11.7%
(2.0pp)
of net sales
Thereof: operating overhead
33.7%
27.4%
45.5%
29.1%
27.6%
27.0%
0.5pp
-
expenses in % of net sales1
Operating margin
1.4%
14.9%
(9.3%)
11.7%
13.3%
14.0%
(0.7pp)
-
Effective tax rate
27.3%
25.6%
16.0%
25.4%
23.5%
25.5%
(2.0pp)
-
Net income/(loss) attributable
-
to shareholders
0.6%
10.7%
(8.2%)
9.6%
9.1%
10.1%
(0.9pp)
in % of net sales2
1 Aggregated distribution and selling expenses, general and administration expenses, sundry expenses and impairment losses (net) on accounts receivable and contract assets. 2 Includes continuing and discontinued operations.