Adient : EnerTech Capital Welcomes Adient Executive Todd Janke to its Mobility Advisory Board

EnerTech Capital Welcomes Adient Executive Todd Janke to its Mobility Advisory Board

10/4/22

October 4, 2022, Toronto, ON and Philadelphia, PA - EnerTech Capital is pleased to announce today that Todd Janke has joined our Mobility Advisory Board, as we continue to enhance and expand our focus on the mobility space. Todd's experience in the mobility space will bring us great insights in autonomous driving strategies, vehicle systems engineering, and motor vehicle manufacturing.

Todd joined Adient in February of 2019 and is currently the Vice President of Innovation and Cost Management. He is responsible for developing and launching the cost reduction and VAVE program; generating ideas, conducting technical and financial feasibility analysis; and developing execution plans to improve overall profitability.

Prior to joining Adient, Todd spent 5 years at Flex, a Singapore-based manufacturing company that delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions across multiple industries, including mobility. Todd held various roles at Flex including Senior Director of Autonomous Driving Strategy, Senior Director of Product Strategy, and Director of Engineering. Before his time at Flex, Todd spent more than 19 years with TRW Automotive, where he worked in Engineering and launched the global VAVE organization which was responsible for identifying cost reduction opportunities, assessing financial and technical feasibility, and executing the projects with Operations.

Todd earned a bachelor's degree in Science Mechanical Engineering from Valparaiso University in Indiana, and later a master's degree in Business and Administration from Indiana University South Bend.

"Adient is looking forward to working with EnerTech and identifying innovative opportunities to add value to the Adient product line. As the auto industry continues to quickly evolve, it is essential that we stay ahead of the curve with innovation and product development," said Todd Janke.

"We are excited to have Todd join our Strategic Advisory Board. His extensive background in the mobility sector and deep operational experience will provide valuable insights as we build out our investment portfolio in the space. We are proud to have Adient join our growing list of Strategics alongside SMUD, Alectra, Linamar, Smart Energy Water (SEW), Caterpillar, and Pilot Flying J," said Wally Hunter, Managing Director, EnerTech Capital.

About Adient

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 75,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 204 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing - and into more than 20 million vehicles every year.

For more information on Adient, please visit www.Adient.com.

About EnerTech Capital

EnerTech Capital is a globally recognized venture capital firm that has been investing and partnering with innovators since 1996, empowering entrepreneurs to build transformative technology companies. The firm has pioneered an integrated approach to business building, leveraging strategic collaboration across a diverse stakeholder ecosystem to create value; with a focus on Mobility, Industry 4.0, and Connected Customer. EnerTech's current platform has a significant focus on emerging opportunities in the mobility space across Electrification, Autonomy, Smart Mobility, and Connectivity. The firm has a long history of working with corporate strategic investors and providing value added insights and partnership opportunities to support growth and innovation objectives.

EnerTech has offices in Toronto, Philadelphia, Palm Beach Gardens, Boston, and Sacramento.

For more information, visit: www.EnerTechCapital.com

CONTACT: Wally Hunter: 416-363-8563 or WHunter@EnerTechCapital.com