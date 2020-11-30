Adient : Q4 2020 Presentation 11/30/2020 | 06:49am EST Send by mail :

Adient - INTERNAL Adient - INTERNAL 1 - For Non-GAAP and adjusted results, see appendix for detail and reconciliation to U.S. GAAP Adient - INTERNAL Adient - INTERNAL Significant progress made throughout FY20; launch management will remain a focus area to ensure best-in-class performance Adient - INTERNAL Cost & Technology Optimization Leveraging the available knowledge to create opportunities and value for our customers to improve their market performance and increase Adient's overall value-add Adient - INTERNAL Adient 1 2 3 4 1 6 5 2 3 4 7 5 Ford Future 6 EV 7 Adient - INTERNAL Launch volume and complexity FY21 vs.FY20 Volume Complexity Americas EMEA China Asia (excl. China) 1 1 2 3 4 5 4 2 3 5 Adient - INTERNAL Positive influences Headwinds Adient - INTERNAL Adient - INTERNAL As Reported As Adjusted 1 $ millions, except per share data Q4 FY20 Q4 FY19 Q4 FY20 Q4 FY19 B/(W) Consolidated $ 3,597 $ 3,921 $ 3,597 $ 3,921 -8% Revenue EBIT $ 50 $ 102 $ 199 $ 138 44% Margin 1.4% 2.6% 5.5% 3.5% EBITDA N/A N/A $ 287 $ 215 33% Margin 8.0% 5.5% Memo: Equity Income 2 $ 79 $ 66 $ 88 $ 74 Memo: Equity Income 19% excluding Interiors up y-o-y (FY20 $88M vs FY19 $60M) Tax Expense (Benefit) $ (18) $ (2) $ 1 $ 13 ETR 54.5% NM 0.7% 14.1% Net Income (Loss) $ (36) $ (4) $ 109 $ 59 85% EPS Diluted $ (0.38) $ (0.04) $ 1.15 $ 0.63 83% 1 - On an adjusted basis, see appendix for detail and reconciliation to U.S. GAAP 2 - Equity income included in EBIT & EBITDA NM - Measure not meaningful As Reported As Adjusted 1 $ millions, except per share data FY20 FY19 FY20 FY19 B/(W) Consolidated Revenue $ 12,670 $ 16,526 $ 12,670 $ 16,526 -23% EBIT $ (195) $ 229 $ 363 $ 489 -26% Margin NM 1.4% 2.9% 3.0% EBITDA N/A N/A $ 673 $ 787 -14% Margin 5.3% 4.8% Memo: Equity Income Memo: Equity Income 2 $ 22 $ 275 $ 265 $ 286 -7% excluding Interiors up y-o-y (FY20 $248M vs FY19 $242M) Tax Expense (Benefit) $ 57 $ 410 $ 84 $ 85 ETR -13.3% * 56.4% 26.2% Net Income (Loss) $ (547) $ (491) $ (4) $ 153 NM EPS Diluted $ (5.83) $ (5.25) $ (0.04) $ 1.63 NM 1 - On an adjusted basis, see appendix for detail and reconciliation to U.S. GAAP 2 - Equity income included in EBIT & EBITDA NM - Measure not meaningful $(339) Q4 FY19 Q4 FY20 consolidated unconsolidated Q4 Q4 adj. for portfolio changes Americas -5% -5% EMEA -10% -9% Asia -17% -15% Note: China 20% 20% Note: Asia excl. China -28% -26% Adient sales impacted by lower y-o-y global production volumes, Adient specific launches and recent portfolio adjustments

y-o-y global production volumes, Adient specific launches and recent portfolio adjustments Americas impacted by temporary Ram Classic production downtime Europe impacted by lower volumes and RECARO divestiture Asia excluding China impacted by RECARO divestiture and Thailand and Japan export reductions

China unconsolidated seating up 18% y-o-y (ex. FX), versus production up 11%

y-o-y (ex. FX), versus production up 11% Adient's favorable exposure to premium OEMs and Japanese OEMs in China driving outperformance vs the market China sales progressing in a positive direction

Outside of China, unconsolidated sales are relatively in line with production $87 > Q4FY20 Adj.-EBITDA of $287M, up $72M $215 y-o-y. Primary drivers of the y-o-y performance included: Improved business performance (labor & $23 $14 $4 $(56) $287 overhead, freight, lower launch and ops Q4FY19 Improved SG&A $- Equity FX / other Vol / Mix Q4FY20 waste) Business Income Performance Lower SG&A costs primarily driven by improved performance, and divestiture / $37 $1 $287 deconsolidation of certain non-core $47 businesses (RECARO and Adient Aerospace) $(13) > The positive benefits were partially offset $215 by the impact of lower volumes & mix across Americas, EMEA, and Asia, and the absence of Interiors equity income resulting from the YFAI divestiture (Q4FY19 contained $14M of Interiors equity income) Q4FY19 Americas EMEA Asia Corporate Q4FY20 FY20FY19 (in $ millions) Q4 FY20 YTD Q4 FY19 YTD Adjusted-EBITDA $ (+/-) Net Equity in Earnings (-) Restructuring (+/-) Net Customer Tooling (+/-) Trade Working Capital (Net AR/AP + Inventory) (+/-) Accrued Compensation (-) Interest paid (-) Taxes paid (+/-) Other Operating Cash flow $ (-) CapEx (2) Free Cash flow $ 287 $ 673 $ 215 $ 787 (61) 12 (53) (68) (23) (93) (19) (132) 4 18 30 73 204 (180) (89) (176) 28 (14) (31) 17 (59) (207) (55) (137) (19) (98) (14) (102) 157 135 18 46 518 $ 246 $ 2 $ 308 (68) (326) (118) (468) 450 $ (80) $ (116) $ (160) Net Debt September 30 September 30 (in $ millions) 2020 2019 Cash $ 1,692 $ 924 Total Debt 4,307 3,738 Net Debt $ 2,615 $ 2,814 > > ($ in millions) 9/30/2020 Cash & Debt Profile Amount Cash & Cash Equivalents $1,692 ABL Revolver, incl. FILO due 2024 (1) 0 Term Loan B due 2024 790 9.00% Secured Notes due 2025 600 7.00% Secured Notes due 2026 800 Total Secured Debt $2,190 European Investment Bank Loan 194 3.500% Notes (€1,000mm) due 2024 1,173 4.875% Notes due 2026 797 Other Bank Borrowings 8 Deferred issuance costs (55) Total Debt $4,307 Subject to ABL borrowing base availability. As of Sep 30, 2020, there were no draws outstanding and approximately $787 million was available under the ABL Credit Agreement. > 20 Key assumptions (units in FY20 FY21 IHS y-o-y∆ ADNT sales millions) Actual FCST fcst. N. America 13.0 15.9 22% 18% Europe 16.4 18.9 15% 22% China 19.0 20.2 7% 9%* Note: PC only Memo: 72.3 82.4 14% 17% Global * Including unconsolidated sales forecast Euro €.89/ $ € .85/ $ 4% Chinese RMB ¥7.01/ $ ¥6.81/ $ 3% $ in millions $200-$250 ~$150 ~$14.6B - $15.0B $1,900-$2,200 ~$(150) ~$(150) • - Tesla • RECARO • - Nissan Altima • Fabrics • + Ford Mustang Mach E $12,670 • + Mercedes B-Class EV • + Audi Q4 e-tron FY20 Volume / Mix FX Backlog Customer Divestitures FY21 Actual (roll on / roll off) pricing Outlook Adient - INTERNAL Includes adj. equity income of $265M (including $17M related to YFAI)

Consolidated adj. EBITDA of $408M

(3.2% margin) Positive influences Expected positive influences Volume & mix Operational / cost improvements SG&A savings Commercial / customer profitability actions Expected headwinds Expected headwinds Material economics (primarily chemicals and steel) Launch costs Roll-off / portfolio adjustments Equity income (no interiors equity income) Non-recurring benefits achieved in FY20 (temp cost reductions) Includes adj. equity income of $250M

Consolidated adj. EBITDA of $800M at mid-point

mid-point (5.4% margin at mid-point of revenue guide) Adient - INTERNAL FY21 Fcst FY20 Actual FY21 B/(W) FY20 1 ~ $14.6B - $15.0B $12.7B ~$2.1B ~ $1,000 - $1,100M $673M ~$380M ~ $250M $248M ~ flat ~ $235M $223M ~ $(10)M ~ $85M $98M ~ $13M ~ $320 - $340M $326M ~ flat ~ $0M - $100M $(80)M ~ $130M ~3 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~$160M - $260M excl. special items impacting FY21 (e.g. elevated restructuring and deferred tax payments) Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to FY2020 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations 1 / B/(W) and key takeaway comments calculated based on the FY21 Fcst mid-point where applicable 2 / FY20 equity income excludes $17M equity income related to YFAI Adient - INTERNAL Adient - INTERNAL • • • Adient - INTERNAL • • • $17$5 $39 $84 $(24) $47 Adient - INTERNAL $14 $3 $126 $(21) $113 $(8) $(1) • • * Excluding equity income. Including equity income, margins of 22.6% and 24.6% for Q4 FY19 and Q4 FY20, respectively Adient - INTERNAL • • • • • • • • • Adient - INTERNAL Three months ended September 30 Twelve months ended September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in $ millions) GAAP Adj. Adjusted GAAP Adj. Adjusted GAAP Adj. Adjusted GAAP Adj. Adjusted Net sales $ 3,597 $ - $ 3,597 $ 3,921 $ - $ 3,921 $ 12,670 $ - $ 12,670 $ 16,526 $ - $ 16,526 Cost of sales (1) 3,352 (4) 3,348 3,708 (4) 3,704 12,078 (10) 12,068 15,725 (33) 15,692 Gross profit 245 4 249 213 4 217 592 10 602 801 33 834 Selling, general and administrative expenses (2) 151 (13) 138 160 (7) 153 558 (54) 504 671 (40) 631 (Gain) loss on business divestitures - net (3) (12) 12 - - - - 13 (13) - - - - Restructuring and impairment costs (4) 135 (135) - 17 (17) - 238 (238) - 176 (176) - Equity income (loss) (5) 79 9 88 66 8 74 22 243 265 275 11 286 Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes (EBIT) $ 50 $ 149 $ 199 $ 102 $ 36 $ 138 $ (195) $ 558 $ 363 $ 229 $ 260 $ 489 Ebit margin: 1.39% 5.53% 2.60% 3.52% NM 2.87% 1.39% 2.96% Ebit margin excluding Equity Income: NM 3.09% 0.92% 1.63% NM 0.77% NM 1.23% NM = Not Meaningful Memo accounts: Depreciation 81 73 295 278 Stock based compensation costs 7 4 15 20 Adjusted EBITDA $ 287 $ 215 $ 673 $ 787 Adjusted EBITDA margin: 7.98% 5.48% 5.31% 4.76% Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Equity Income: 5.53% 3.60% 3.22% 3.03% Three months ended September 30 Twelve months ended September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Purchase accounting amortization $ (1) $ (2) $ (1) $ (5) Restructuring related charges (3) (1) (9) (24) Futuris integration - (1) - (4) 1 Cost of sales adjustment $ (4) $ (4) $ (10) $ (33) Purchase accounting amortization $ (9) (7) $ (36) (35) $ $ Restructuring related charges - - (3) (2) Transaction costs (4) - (15) (3) 2 Selling, general and administrative adjustment $ (13) $ (7) $ (54) $ (40) Adient Aerospace deconsolidation $ - - $ 4 - $ $ Sale of RECARO business - - 21 - Completion of Yanfeng transaction (12) - (12) - 3 (Gain) loss on business divestitures - net $ (12) $ - $ 13 $ - Restructuring charges 109 5 185 92 $ $ $ $ Long-lived asset impairment - SS&M - - - 66 Held for sale and other asset adjustments 26 12 26 18 Futuris China intangible assets impairment - - 27 - 4 Restructuring and impairment costs $ 135 $ 17 $ 238 $ 176 Purchase accounting amortization $ - $ 3 $ 3 $ 4 Restructuring related charges - 3 8 5 Impairment of YFAI investment (part of Yanfeng transaction) 9 - 231 - Tax adjustments at YFAI - 2 1 2 5 Equity income adjustment $ 9 $ 8 $ 243 $ 11 Adient - INTERNAL Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30 September 30 (in $ millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Adient $ (36) $ (4) $ (547) $ (491) Restructuring and impairment costs (1) 135 17 238 176 Purchase accounting amortization (2) 10 12 40 44 Restructuring related charges (3) 3 4 20 31 (Gain) loss on business divestitures - net (4) (12) - 13 - Pension mark-to-market and settlement gain/loss (5) 21 43 23 49 Impairment of YFAI investment (6) 9 - 231 - Gain on partial extinguishment of long-term debt (7) (3) - (3) 13 Other items (8) 4 3 16 9 Impact of adjustments on noncontrolling interests (9) (3) (1) (8) (3) Tax impact of above adjustments and other tax items (10) (19) (15) (27) 325 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Adient $ 109 $ 59 $ (4) $ 153 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Restructuring charges $ 109 $ 5 $ 185 $ 92 Long-lived asset impairment - SS&M - - - 66 Held for sale and other asset adjustments 26 12 26 18 Futuris China intangible assets impairment - - 27 - 1 Restructuring and impairment costs $ 135 $ 17 $ 238 $ 176 Reflects amortization of intangible assets including those related to partially owned affiliates recorded within equity income. Reflects non-qualified restructuring charges for costs that are directly attributable to restructuring activities, but do not meet the definition of restructuring under ASC 420 along with restructuring costs at partially owned affiliates recorded within equity income. Adient Aerospace deconsolidation $ - $ - $ 4 $ - Sale of RECARO business - - 21 - Completion of Yanfeng transaction (12) - (12) - 4 (Gain) loss on business divestitures - net $ (12) $ - $ 13 $ - Mark-to-market adjustments $ (22) $ (43) $ (22) $ (49) One-time settlement and curtailment gain (loss) 1 - (1) - 5 Pension mark-to-market and settlement gain/loss $ (21) $ (43) $ (23) $ (49) 6 Reflects impairment of YFAI investment as part of Yanfeng transaction Adjusted Diluted EPS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Adient $ (0.38) $ (0.04) $ (5.83) $ (5.25) Restructuring and impairment costs (1) 1.43 0.18 2.54 1.87 Purchase accounting amortization (2) 0.11 0.13 0.43 0.47 Restructuring related charges (3) 0.03 0.04 0.21 0.33 (Gain) loss on business divestitures - net (4) (0.13) - 0.14 - Pension mark-to-market and settlement gain/loss (5) 0.22 0.46 0.25 0.52 Impairment of YFAI investment (6) 0.10 - 2.46 - Gain on partial extinguishment of long-term debt (7) (0.03) - (0.03) 0.14 Other items (8) 0.04 0.03 0.17 0.11 Impact of adjustments on noncontrolling interests (9) (0.03) (0.01) (0.09) (0.03) Tax impact of above adjustments and other tax items (10) (0.21) (0.16) (0.29) 3.47 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.15 $ 0.63 $ (0.04) $ 1.63 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Write off of deferred financing charges upon debt renewal $ - $ - $ - $ (13) Gain on partial extinguishment of long-term debt 3 - 3 - 7 Gain on partial extinguishment of long-term debt $ 3 $ - $ 3 $ (13) Transaction costs $ (4) $ - $ (15) $ (3) Futuris integration - (1) - (4) Tax adjustments at YFAI - (2) (1) (2) 8 Other items $ (4) $ (3) $ (16) $ (9) 9 Reflects the impacts of adjustments, primarily purchase accounting amortization and changes in income tax rates, on noncontrolling interests. Tax rate change $ - $ 8 $ 1 $ 5 Valuation allowances (5) 3 (5) (297) Increase to the effective tax rate resulting from valuation allowan - - - (50) Sale of fabrics business 3 - 3 - Yanfeng transaction including YFAI investment impairment 12 - 16 - SS&M long-lived asset impairment - - - 4 Benefits associated with restructuring and impairment charges 2 - 7 - Other reconciling items 7 4 5 13 10 Tax impact of above adjustments and other tax items $ 19 $ 15 $ 27 $ (325) Adient - INTERNAL Financing Charges Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30 September 30 (in $ millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net financing charges as reported $ 64 $ 47 $ 220 $ 182 Write off of deferred financing charges upon debt renewal - - - (13) Gain on partial extinguishment of long-term debt 3 - 3 - Adjusted net financing charge $ 67 $ 47 $ 223 $ 169 Adjusted Income before Income Taxes Three Months Ended September 30 Twelve Months Ended September 30 (in $ millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income (loss) Income (loss) before Income Tax impact Effective before Income Tax impact Effective Income before Tax impact Effective Income before Tax impact Effective Taxes tax rate Taxes tax rate Income Taxes tax rate Income Taxes tax rate As reported $ (33) $ (18) 54.5% $ 13 $ (2) -15.4% $ (429) $ 57 -13.3% $ 2 $ 410 * Adjustments (1) 167 19 11.4% 79 15 19.0% 578 27 4.7% 322 (325) * As adjusted $ 134 $ 1 0.7% $ 92 $ 13 14.1% $ 149 $ 84 56.4% $ 324 $ 85 26.2% Tax rate change $ - $ 8 $ 1 $ 5 Valuation allowances (5) 3 (5) (297) Increase to the effective tax rate resulting from valuation allowances - - - (50) Sale of fabrics business 3 - 3 - Yanfeng transaction including YFAI investment impairment 12 - 16 - SS&M long-lived asset impairment - - - 4 Benefits associated with restructuring and impairment charges 2 - 7 - Other reconciling items 7 4 5 13 (1) Income tax provision (benefit) adjustment $ 19 $ 15 $ 27 $ (325) Adient - INTERNAL (in $ millions) Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Americas EMEA Asia Corporate / Consolidated Americas EMEA Asia Corporate / Consolidated Recon Items Recon Items Net sales $ 1,935 $ 1,640 $ 650 $ (67) $ 4,158 $ 1,859 $ 1,564 $ 572 $ (59) $ 3,936 Adjusted EBITDA 43 2 154 (23) 176 94 49 177 (23) 297 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.2% 0.1% 23.7% N/A 4.2% 5.1% 3.1% 30.9% N/A 7.5% Adjusted Equity Income 1 2 80 - 83 - 3 105 - 108 Depreciation 24 29 12 - 65 32 32 11 - 75 Capex 48 84 12 - 144 31 53 7 - 91 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Americas EMEA Asia Corporate / Consolidated Americas EMEA Asia Corporate / Consolidated Recon Items Recon Items Net sales $ 1,915 $ 1,778 $ 599 $ (64) $ 4,228 $ 1,641 $ 1,488 $ 444 $ (62) $ 3,511 Adjusted EBITDA 34 59 123 (25) 191 106 62 63 (20) 211 Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.8% 3.3% 20.5% N/A 4.5% 6.5% 4.2% 14.2% N/A 6.0% Adjusted Equity Income - 3 60 - 63 1 3 6 - 10 Depreciation 27 34 11 - 72 32 31 9 - 72 Capex 52 46 10 - 108 43 47 4 - 94 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Americas EMEA Asia Corporate / Consolidated Americas EMEA Asia Corporate / Consolidated Recon Items Recon Items Net sales $ 2,010 $ 1,752 $ 530 $ (73) $ 4,219 $ 593 $ 698 $ 346 $ (11) $ 1,626 Adjusted EBITDA 69 53 110 (27) 205 (83) (94) 71 (16) (122) Adjusted EBITDA margin 3.4% 3.0% 20.8% N/A 4.9% n/m n/m 20.5% N/A n/m Adjusted Equity Income 1 4 61 - 66 - (1) 60 - 59 Depreciation 27 31 10 - 68 27 31 9 - 67 Capex 39 51 8 - 98 37 30 6 - 73 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Americas EMEA Asia Corporate / Consolidated Americas EMEA Asia Corporate / Consolidated Recon Items Recon Items Net sales $ 1,925 $ 1,505 $ 558 $ (67) $ 3,921 $ 1,796 $ 1,398 $ 460 $ (57) $ 3,597 Adjusted EBITDA 64 47 126 (22) 215 111 84 113 (21) 287 Adjusted EBITDA margin 3.3% 3.1% 22.6% N/A 5.5% 6.2% 6.0% 24.6% N/A 8.0% Adjusted Equity Income 1 4 69 - 74 - 3 85 - 88 Depreciation 31 32 10 - 73 37 35 9 - 81 Capex 51 56 11 - 118 27 34 7 - 68 Full Year FY19 Full Year FY20 Americas EMEA Asia Corporate / Consolidated Americas EMEA Asia Corporate / Consolidated Recon Items Recon Items Net sales $ 7,785 $ 6,675 $ 2,337 $ (271) $ 16,526 $ 5,889 $ 5,148 $ 1,822 $ (189) $ 12,670 Adjusted EBITDA 210 161 513 (97) 787 228 101 424 (80) 673 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.7% 2.4% 22.0% N/A 4.8% 3.9% 2.0% 23.3% N/A 5.3% Adjusted Equity Income 3 13 270 - 286 1 8 256 - 265 Depreciation 109 126 43 - 278 128 129 38 - 295 Capex 190 237 41 - 468 138 164 24 - 326 Adient - INTERNAL This is an excerpt of the original content. Disclaimer Adient plc published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 11:48:03 UTC

