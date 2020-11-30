Adient : Q4 2020 Presentation

Log in
Adient - INTERNAL

Adient - INTERNAL

1 - For Non-GAAP and adjusted results, see appendix for detail and reconciliation to U.S. GAAP

Adient - INTERNAL

Adient - INTERNAL

Significant progress

made throughout FY20;

launch management

will remain a focus area to ensure best-in-class performance

Adient - INTERNAL

Cost & Technology Optimization

Leveraging the available knowledge to create opportunities and value for our customers to improve their market performance and increase Adient's overall value-add

Adient - INTERNAL

Adient

1

2

3

4

1

6

5

2

3

4

7

5

Ford Future

6

EV

7

Adient - INTERNAL

Launch volume and complexity

FY21 vs.FY20

Volume Complexity

Americas

EMEA

China

Asia (excl. China)

1

1

2

3

4

5

4

2

3

5

Adient - INTERNAL

Positive influences

Headwinds

Adient - INTERNAL

Adient - INTERNAL

As Reported

As Adjusted 1

$ millions, except per share data

Q4 FY20

Q4 FY19

Q4 FY20

Q4 FY19

B/(W)

Consolidated

$

3,597

$

3,921

$

3,597

$

3,921

-8%

Revenue

EBIT

$

50

$

102

$

199

$

138

44%

Margin

1.4%

2.6%

5.5%

3.5%

EBITDA

N/A

N/A

$

287

$

215

33%

Margin

8.0%

5.5%

Memo: Equity Income 2

$

79

$

66

$

88

$

74

Memo: Equity Income

19%

excluding Interiors up y-o-y

(FY20 $88M vs FY19 $60M)

Tax Expense (Benefit)

$

(18)

$

(2)

$

1

$

13

ETR

54.5%

NM

0.7%

14.1%

Net Income (Loss)

$

(36)

$

(4)

$

109

$

59

85%

EPS Diluted

$

(0.38)

$

(0.04)

$

1.15

$

0.63

83%

1 - On an adjusted basis, see appendix for detail and reconciliation to U.S. GAAP 2 - Equity income included in EBIT & EBITDA

NM - Measure not meaningful

As Reported

As Adjusted 1

$ millions, except per share data

FY20

FY19

FY20

FY19

B/(W)

Consolidated Revenue

$

12,670

$

16,526

$

12,670

$

16,526

-23%

EBIT

$

(195)

$

229

$

363

$

489

-26%

Margin

NM

1.4%

2.9%

3.0%

EBITDA

N/A

N/A

$

673

$

787

-14%

Margin

5.3%

4.8%

Memo: Equity Income

Memo: Equity Income 2

$

22

$

275

$

265

$

286

-7%

excluding Interiors up y-o-y

(FY20 $248M vs FY19 $242M)

Tax Expense (Benefit)

$

57

$

410

$

84

$

85

ETR

-13.3%

*

56.4%

26.2%

Net Income (Loss)

$

(547)

$

(491)

$

(4)

$

153

NM

EPS Diluted

$

(5.83)

$

(5.25)

$

(0.04)

$

1.63

NM

1 - On an adjusted basis, see appendix for detail and reconciliation to U.S. GAAP 2 - Equity income included in EBIT & EBITDA

NM - Measure not meaningful

$(339)

Q4 FY19

Q4 FY20

consolidated

unconsolidated

Q4

Q4 adj. for

portfolio changes

Americas

-5%

-5%

EMEA

-10%

-9%

Asia

-17%

-15%

Note: China

20%

20%

Note: Asia excl. China

-28%

-26%

  • Adient sales impacted by lower y-o-y global production volumes, Adient specific launches and recent portfolio adjustments
    • Americas impacted by temporary Ram Classic production downtime
    • Europe impacted by lower volumes and RECARO divestiture
    • Asia excluding China impacted by RECARO divestiture and Thailand and Japan export reductions
  • China unconsolidated seating up 18% y-o-y (ex. FX), versus production up 11%
    • Adient's favorable exposure to premium OEMs and Japanese OEMs in China driving outperformance vs the market
    • China sales progressing in a positive direction
  • Outside of China, unconsolidated sales are relatively in line with production

$87

> Q4FY20 Adj.-EBITDA of $287M, up $72M

$215

y-o-y. Primary drivers of the y-o-y

performance included:

  • Improved business performance (labor &

$23 $14 $4

$(56) $287

overhead, freight, lower launch and ops

Q4FY19

Improved

SG&A

$-

Equity FX / other Vol / Mix Q4FY20

waste)

Business

Income

Performance

  • Lower SG&A costs primarily driven by

improved performance, and divestiture /

$37

$1

$287

deconsolidation of certain non-core

$47

businesses (RECARO and Adient Aerospace)

$(13)

> The positive benefits were partially offset

$215

by the impact of lower volumes & mix

across Americas, EMEA, and Asia, and the absence of Interiors equity income resulting from the YFAI divestiture (Q4FY19 contained $14M of Interiors equity income)

Q4FY19

Americas

EMEA

Asia

Corporate

Q4FY20

FY20FY19

(in $ millions)

Q4 FY20

YTD

Q4 FY19

YTD

Adjusted-EBITDA

$

(+/-) Net Equity in Earnings

(-) Restructuring

(+/-) Net Customer Tooling

(+/-) Trade Working Capital (Net AR/AP + Inventory)

(+/-) Accrued Compensation

(-) Interest paid

(-) Taxes paid

(+/-) Other

Operating Cash flow

$

(-) CapEx (2)

Free Cash flow

$

287

$

673

$

215

$

787

(61)

12

(53)

(68)

(23)

(93)

(19)

(132)

4

18

30

73

204

(180)

(89)

(176)

28

(14)

(31)

17

(59)

(207)

(55)

(137)

(19)

(98)

(14)

(102)

157

135

18

46

518

$

246

$

2

$

308

(68)

(326)

(118)

(468)

450

$

(80)

$

(116)

$

(160)

Net Debt

September 30

September 30

(in $ millions)

2020

2019

Cash

$

1,692

$

924

Total Debt

4,307

3,738

Net Debt

$

2,615

$

2,814

>

>

($ in millions)

9/30/2020

Cash & Debt Profile

Amount

Cash & Cash Equivalents

$1,692

ABL Revolver, incl. FILO due 2024 (1)

0

Term Loan B due 2024

790

9.00% Secured Notes due 2025

600

7.00% Secured Notes due 2026

800

Total Secured Debt

$2,190

European Investment Bank Loan

194

3.500% Notes (1,000mm) due 2024

1,173

4.875% Notes due 2026

797

Other Bank Borrowings

8

Deferred issuance costs

(55)

Total Debt

$4,307

  1. Subject to ABL borrowing base availability. As of Sep 30, 2020, there were no draws outstanding and approximately $787 million was available under the ABL Credit Agreement.

>

20

Key assumptions

(units in

FY20

FY21 IHS

y-o-y

ADNT sales

millions)

Actual

FCST

fcst.

N. America

13.0

15.9

22%

18%

Europe

16.4

18.9

15%

22%

China

19.0

20.2

7%

9%*

Note: PC only

Memo:

72.3

82.4

14%

17%

Global

* Including unconsolidated

sales forecast

Euro

€.89/ $

€ .85/ $

4%

Chinese RMB

¥7.01/ $

¥6.81/ $

3%

$ in millions

$200-$250

~$150

~$14.6B - $15.0B

$1,900-$2,200

~$(150)

~$(150)

- Tesla

RECARO

- Nissan Altima

Fabrics

+ Ford Mustang Mach E

$12,670

+ Mercedes B-Class EV

+ Audi Q4 e-tron

FY20

Volume / Mix

FX

Backlog

Customer

Divestitures

FY21

Actual

(roll on / roll off)

pricing

Outlook

Adient - INTERNAL

  • Includes adj. equity income of $265M (including $17M related to YFAI)
  • Consolidated adj. EBITDA of $408M
  • (3.2% margin)

Positive influences

Expected positive influences

Volume & mix

Operational / cost improvements

SG&A savings Commercial / customer profitability actions

Expected headwinds

Expected headwinds

Material economics (primarily chemicals and steel)

Launch costs

Roll-off / portfolio adjustments Equity income (no interiors equity income)

Non-recurring benefits achieved in FY20 (temp cost reductions)

  • Includes adj. equity income of $250M
  • Consolidated adj. EBITDA of $800M at mid-point
  • (5.4% margin at mid-point of revenue guide)

Adient - INTERNAL

FY21 Fcst

FY20 Actual FY21 B/(W) FY20 1

~ $14.6B - $15.0B

$12.7B

~$2.1B

~ $1,000 - $1,100M

$673M

~$380M

~ $250M

$248M

~ flat

~ $235M

$223M

~ $(10)M

~ $85M

$98M

~ $13M

~ $320 - $340M

$326M

~ flat

~ $0M - $100M

$(80)M

~ $130M

~3 ~

~

~

~

~

~$160M - $260M excl. special items

impacting FY21 (e.g. elevated

restructuring and deferred tax payments)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to FY2020 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations 1 / B/(W) and key takeaway comments calculated based on the FY21 Fcst mid-point where applicable

2 / FY20 equity income excludes $17M equity income related to YFAI

Adient - INTERNAL

Adient - INTERNAL

Adient - INTERNAL

$17$5

$39

$84

$(24)

$47

Adient - INTERNAL

$14 $3

$126

$(21)

$113

$(8)

$(1)

* Excluding equity income. Including equity income, margins of 22.6% and 24.6% for Q4 FY19 and Q4 FY20, respectively

Adient - INTERNAL

Adient - INTERNAL

Three months ended September 30

Twelve months ended September 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in $ millions)

GAAP

Adj.

Adjusted

GAAP

Adj.

Adjusted

GAAP

Adj.

Adjusted

GAAP

Adj.

Adjusted

Net sales

$

3,597

$

-

$

3,597

$

3,921

$

-

$

3,921

$

12,670

$

-

$

12,670

$

16,526

$

-

$

16,526

Cost of sales (1)

3,352

(4)

3,348

3,708

(4)

3,704

12,078

(10)

12,068

15,725

(33)

15,692

Gross profit

245

4

249

213

4

217

592

10

602

801

33

834

Selling, general and administrative expenses (2)

151

(13)

138

160

(7)

153

558

(54)

504

671

(40)

631

(Gain) loss on business divestitures - net (3)

(12)

12

-

-

-

-

13

(13)

-

-

-

-

Restructuring and impairment costs (4)

135

(135)

-

17

(17)

-

238

(238)

-

176

(176)

-

Equity income (loss) (5)

79

9

88

66

8

74

22

243

265

275

11

286

Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes (EBIT)

$

50

$

149

$

199

$

102

$

36

$

138

$

(195)

$

558

$

363

$

229

$

260

$

489

Ebit margin:

1.39%

5.53%

2.60%

3.52%

NM

2.87%

1.39%

2.96%

Ebit margin excluding Equity Income:

NM

3.09%

0.92%

1.63%

NM

0.77%

NM

1.23%

NM = Not Meaningful

Memo accounts:

Depreciation

81

73

295

278

Stock based compensation costs

7

4

15

20

Adjusted EBITDA

$

287

$

215

$

673

$

787

Adjusted EBITDA margin:

7.98%

5.48%

5.31%

4.76%

Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Equity Income:

5.53%

3.60%

3.22%

3.03%

Three months ended September 30

Twelve months ended September 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

Purchase accounting amortization

$

(1)

$

(2)

$

(1)

$

(5)

Restructuring related charges

(3)

(1)

(9)

(24)

Futuris integration

-

(1)

-

(4)

1 Cost of sales adjustment

$

(4)

$

(4)

$

(10)

$

(33)

Purchase accounting amortization

$

(9)

(7)

$

(36)

(35)

$

$

Restructuring related charges

-

-

(3)

(2)

Transaction costs

(4)

-

(15)

(3)

2 Selling, general and administrative adjustment

$

(13)

$

(7)

$

(54)

$

(40)

Adient Aerospace deconsolidation

$

-

-

$

4

-

$

$

Sale of RECARO business

-

-

21

-

Completion of Yanfeng transaction

(12)

-

(12)

-

3 (Gain) loss on business divestitures - net

$

(12)

$

-

$

13

$

-

Restructuring charges

109

5

185

92

$

$

$

$

Long-lived asset impairment - SS&M

-

-

-

66

Held for sale and other asset adjustments

26

12

26

18

Futuris China intangible assets impairment

-

-

27

-

4 Restructuring and impairment costs

$

135

$

17

$

238

$

176

Purchase accounting amortization

$

-

$

3

$

3

$

4

Restructuring related charges

-

3

8

5

Impairment of YFAI investment (part of Yanfeng transaction)

9

-

231

-

Tax adjustments at YFAI

-

2

1

2

5 Equity income adjustment

$

9

$

8

$

243

$

11

Adient - INTERNAL

Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 30

September 30

(in $ millions)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income (loss) attributable to Adient

$

(36)

$

(4)

$

(547)

$

(491)

Restructuring and impairment costs (1)

135

17

238

176

Purchase accounting amortization (2)

10

12

40

44

Restructuring related charges (3)

3

4

20

31

(Gain) loss on business divestitures - net (4)

(12)

-

13

-

Pension mark-to-market and settlement gain/loss (5)

21

43

23

49

Impairment of YFAI investment (6)

9

-

231

-

Gain on partial extinguishment of long-term debt (7)

(3)

-

(3)

13

Other items (8)

4

3

16

9

Impact of adjustments on noncontrolling interests (9)

(3)

(1)

(8)

(3)

Tax impact of above adjustments and other tax items (10)

(19)

(15)

(27)

325

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Adient

$

109

$

59

$

(4)

$

153

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

Restructuring charges

$

109

$

5

$

185

$

92

Long-lived asset impairment - SS&M

-

-

-

66

Held for sale and other asset adjustments

26

12

26

18

Futuris China intangible assets impairment

-

-

27

-

1 Restructuring and impairment costs

$

135

$

17

$

238

$

176

  1. Reflects amortization of intangible assets including those related to partially owned affiliates recorded within equity income.
  2. Reflects non-qualified restructuring charges for costs that are directly attributable to restructuring activities, but do not meet the definition of restructuring under ASC 420 along with restructuring costs at partially owned affiliates recorded within equity income.

Adient Aerospace deconsolidation

$

-

$

-

$

4

$

-

Sale of RECARO business

-

-

21

-

Completion of Yanfeng transaction

(12)

-

(12)

-

4 (Gain) loss on business divestitures - net

$

(12)

$

-

$

13

$

-

Mark-to-market adjustments

$

(22)

$

(43)

$

(22)

$

(49)

One-time settlement and curtailment gain (loss)

1

-

(1)

-

5 Pension mark-to-market and settlement gain/loss

$

(21)

$

(43)

$

(23)

$

(49)

6 Reflects impairment of YFAI investment as part of Yanfeng transaction

Adjusted Diluted EPS

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income (loss) attributable to Adient

$

(0.38)

$

(0.04)

$

(5.83)

$

(5.25)

Restructuring and impairment costs (1)

1.43

0.18

2.54

1.87

Purchase accounting amortization (2)

0.11

0.13

0.43

0.47

Restructuring related charges (3)

0.03

0.04

0.21

0.33

(Gain) loss on business divestitures - net (4)

(0.13)

-

0.14

-

Pension mark-to-market and settlement gain/loss (5)

0.22

0.46

0.25

0.52

Impairment of YFAI investment (6)

0.10

-

2.46

-

Gain on partial extinguishment of long-term debt (7)

(0.03)

-

(0.03)

0.14

Other items (8)

0.04

0.03

0.17

0.11

Impact of adjustments on noncontrolling interests (9)

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.09)

(0.03)

Tax impact of above adjustments and other tax items (10)

(0.21)

(0.16)

(0.29)

3.47

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

1.15

$

0.63

$

(0.04)

$

1.63

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

Write off of deferred financing charges upon debt renewal

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(13)

Gain on partial extinguishment of long-term debt

3

-

3

-

7 Gain on partial extinguishment of long-term debt

$

3

$

-

$

3

$

(13)

Transaction costs

$

(4)

$

-

$

(15)

$

(3)

Futuris integration

-

(1)

-

(4)

Tax adjustments at YFAI

-

(2)

(1)

(2)

8 Other items

$

(4)

$

(3)

$

(16)

$

(9)

9 Reflects the impacts of adjustments, primarily purchase accounting amortization and changes in income tax rates, on noncontrolling interests.

Tax rate change

$

-

$

8

$

1

$

5

Valuation allowances

(5)

3

(5)

(297)

Increase to the effective tax rate resulting from valuation allowan

-

-

-

(50)

Sale of fabrics business

3

-

3

-

Yanfeng transaction including YFAI investment impairment

12

-

16

-

SS&M long-lived asset impairment

-

-

-

4

Benefits associated with restructuring and impairment charges

2

-

7

-

Other reconciling items

7

4

5

13

10 Tax impact of above adjustments and other tax items

$

19

$

15

$

27

$

(325)

Adient - INTERNAL

Financing Charges

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 30

September 30

(in $ millions)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net financing charges as reported

$

64

$

47

$

220

$

182

Write off of deferred financing charges upon debt renewal

-

-

-

(13)

Gain on partial extinguishment of long-term debt

3

-

3

-

Adjusted net financing charge

$

67

$

47

$

223

$

169

Adjusted Income before Income Taxes

Three Months Ended September 30

Twelve Months Ended September 30

(in $ millions)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Income (loss)

Income (loss)

before Income

Tax impact

Effective

before Income

Tax impact

Effective

Income before

Tax impact

Effective

Income before

Tax impact

Effective

Taxes

tax rate

Taxes

tax rate

Income Taxes

tax rate

Income Taxes

tax rate

As reported

$

(33)

$

(18)

54.5%

$

13

$

(2)

-15.4%

$

(429)

$

57

-13.3%

$

2

$

410

*

Adjustments (1)

167

19

11.4%

79

15

19.0%

578

27

4.7%

322

(325)

*

As adjusted

$

134

$

1

0.7%

$

92

$

13

14.1%

$

149

$

84

56.4%

$

324

$

85

26.2%

Tax rate change

$

-

$

8

$

1

$

5

Valuation allowances

(5)

3

(5)

(297)

Increase to the effective tax rate resulting from valuation allowances

-

-

-

(50)

Sale of fabrics business

3

-

3

-

Yanfeng transaction including YFAI investment impairment

12

-

16

-

SS&M long-lived asset impairment

-

-

-

4

Benefits associated with restructuring and impairment charges

2

-

7

-

Other reconciling items

7

4

5

13

(1) Income tax provision (benefit) adjustment

$

19

$

15

$

27

$

(325)

Adient - INTERNAL

(in $ millions)

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Americas

EMEA

Asia

Corporate /

Consolidated

Americas

EMEA

Asia

Corporate /

Consolidated

Recon Items

Recon Items

Net sales

$

1,935

$

1,640

$

650

$

(67)

$

4,158

$

1,859

$

1,564

$

572

$

(59)

$

3,936

Adjusted EBITDA

43

2

154

(23)

176

94

49

177

(23)

297

Adjusted EBITDA margin

2.2%

0.1%

23.7%

N/A

4.2%

5.1%

3.1%

30.9%

N/A

7.5%

Adjusted Equity Income

1

2

80

-

83

-

3

105

-

108

Depreciation

24

29

12

-

65

32

32

11

-

75

Capex

48

84

12

-

144

31

53

7

-

91

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Americas

EMEA

Asia

Corporate /

Consolidated

Americas

EMEA

Asia

Corporate /

Consolidated

Recon Items

Recon Items

Net sales

$

1,915

$

1,778

$

599

$

(64)

$

4,228

$

1,641

$

1,488

$

444

$

(62)

$

3,511

Adjusted EBITDA

34

59

123

(25)

191

106

62

63

(20)

211

Adjusted EBITDA margin

1.8%

3.3%

20.5%

N/A

4.5%

6.5%

4.2%

14.2%

N/A

6.0%

Adjusted Equity Income

-

3

60

-

63

1

3

6

-

10

Depreciation

27

34

11

-

72

32

31

9

-

72

Capex

52

46

10

-

108

43

47

4

-

94

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Americas

EMEA

Asia

Corporate /

Consolidated

Americas

EMEA

Asia

Corporate /

Consolidated

Recon Items

Recon Items

Net sales

$

2,010

$

1,752

$

530

$

(73)

$

4,219

$

593

$

698

$

346

$

(11)

$

1,626

Adjusted EBITDA

69

53

110

(27)

205

(83)

(94)

71

(16)

(122)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

3.4%

3.0%

20.8%

N/A

4.9%

n/m

n/m

20.5%

N/A

n/m

Adjusted Equity Income

1

4

61

-

66

-

(1)

60

-

59

Depreciation

27

31

10

-

68

27

31

9

-

67

Capex

39

51

8

-

98

37

30

6

-

73

Q4 2019

Q4 2020

Americas

EMEA

Asia

Corporate /

Consolidated

Americas

EMEA

Asia

Corporate /

Consolidated

Recon Items

Recon Items

Net sales

$

1,925

$

1,505

$

558

$

(67)

$

3,921

$

1,796

$

1,398

$

460

$

(57)

$

3,597

Adjusted EBITDA

64

47

126

(22)

215

111

84

113

(21)

287

Adjusted EBITDA margin

3.3%

3.1%

22.6%

N/A

5.5%

6.2%

6.0%

24.6%

N/A

8.0%

Adjusted Equity Income

1

4

69

-

74

-

3

85

-

88

Depreciation

31

32

10

-

73

37

35

9

-

81

Capex

51

56

11

-

118

27

34

7

-

68

Full Year FY19

Full Year FY20

Americas

EMEA

Asia

Corporate /

Consolidated

Americas

EMEA

Asia

Corporate /

Consolidated

Recon Items

Recon Items

Net sales

$

7,785

$

6,675

$

2,337

$

(271)

$

16,526

$

5,889

$

5,148

$

1,822

$

(189)

$

12,670

Adjusted EBITDA

210

161

513

(97)

787

228

101

424

(80)

673

Adjusted EBITDA margin

2.7%

2.4%

22.0%

N/A

4.8%

3.9%

2.0%

23.3%

N/A

5.3%

Adjusted Equity Income

3

13

270

-

286

1

8

256

-

265

Depreciation

109

126

43

-

278

128

129

38

-

295

Capex

190

237

41

-

468

138

164

24

-

326

Adient - INTERNAL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Adient plc published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 11:48:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
