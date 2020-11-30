Adient : Q4 2020 Presentation

Material economics (primarily chemicals and steel)
Launch costs
Roll-off / portfolio adjustments Equity income (no interiors equity income)
Non-recurring benefits achieved in FY20 (temp cost reductions)
Includes adj. equity income of $250M
Consolidated adj. EBITDA of $800M at mid-point
(5.4% margin at mid-point of revenue guide)
FY21 Fcst
FY20 Actual FY21 B/(W) FY20 1
~ $14.6B - $15.0B
$12.7B
~$2.1B
~ $1,000 - $1,100M
$673M
~$380M
~ $250M
$248M
~ flat
~ $235M
$223M
~ $(10)M
~ $85M
$98M
~ $13M
~ $320 - $340M
$326M
~ flat
~ $0M - $100M
$(80)M
~ $130M
~3 ~
~
~
~
~
~$160M - $260M excl. special items
impacting FY21 (e.g. elevated
restructuring and deferred tax payments)
Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to FY2020 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations 1 / B/(W) and key takeaway comments calculated based on the FY21 Fcst mid-point where applicable
2 / FY20 equity income excludes $17M equity income related to YFAI
•
•
•
•
•
•
$17$5
$39
$84
$(24)
$47
$14 $3
$126
$(21)
$113
$(8)
$(1)
•
•
* Excluding equity income. Including equity income, margins of 22.6% and 24.6% for Q4 FY19 and Q4 FY20, respectively
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
Three months ended September 30
Twelve months ended September 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
(in $ millions)
GAAP
Adj.
Adjusted
GAAP
Adj.
Adjusted
GAAP
Adj.
Adjusted
GAAP
Adj.
Adjusted
Net sales
$
3,597
$
-
$
3,597
$
3,921
$
-
$
3,921
$
12,670
$
-
$
12,670
$
16,526
$
-
$
16,526
Cost of sales (1)
3,352
(4)
3,348
3,708
(4)
3,704
12,078
(10)
12,068
15,725
(33)
15,692
Gross profit
245
4
249
213
4
217
592
10
602
801
33
834
Selling, general and administrative expenses (2)
151
(13)
138
160
(7)
153
558
(54)
504
671
(40)
631
(Gain) loss on business divestitures - net (3)
(12)
12
-
-
-
-
13
(13)
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and impairment costs (4)
135
(135)
-
17
(17)
-
238
(238)
-
176
(176)
-
Equity income (loss) (5)
79
9
88
66
8
74
22
243
265
275
11
286
Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes (EBIT)
$
50
$
149
$
199
$
102
$
36
$
138
$
(195)
$
558
$
363
$
229
$
260
$
489
Ebit margin:
1.39%
5.53%
2.60%
3.52%
NM
2.87%
1.39%
2.96%
Ebit margin excluding Equity Income:
NM
3.09%
0.92%
1.63%
NM
0.77%
NM
1.23%
NM = Not Meaningful
Memo accounts:
Depreciation
81
73
295
278
Stock based compensation costs
7
4
15
20
Adjusted EBITDA
$
287
$
215
$
673
$
787
Adjusted EBITDA margin:
7.98%
5.48%
5.31%
4.76%
Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Equity Income:
5.53%
3.60%
3.22%
3.03%
Three months ended September 30
Twelve months ended September 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
Purchase accounting amortization
$
(1)
$
(2)
$
(1)
$
(5)
Restructuring related charges
(3)
(1)
(9)
(24)
Futuris integration
-
(1)
-
(4)
1 Cost of sales adjustment
$
(4)
$
(4)
$
(10)
$
(33)
Purchase accounting amortization
$
(9)
(7)
$
(36)
(35)
$
$
Restructuring related charges
-
-
(3)
(2)
Transaction costs
(4)
-
(15)
(3)
2 Selling, general and administrative adjustment
$
(13)
$
(7)
$
(54)
$
(40)
Adient Aerospace deconsolidation
$
-
-
$
4
-
$
$
Sale of RECARO business
-
-
21
-
Completion of Yanfeng transaction
(12)
-
(12)
-
3 (Gain) loss on business divestitures - net
$
(12)
$
-
$
13
$
-
Restructuring charges
109
5
185
92
$
$
$
$
Long-lived asset impairment - SS&M
-
-
-
66
Held for sale and other asset adjustments
26
12
26
18
Futuris China intangible assets impairment
-
-
27
-
4 Restructuring and impairment costs
$
135
$
17
$
238
$
176
Purchase accounting amortization
$
-
$
3
$
3
$
4
Restructuring related charges
-
3
8
5
Impairment of YFAI investment (part of Yanfeng transaction)
9
-
231
-
Tax adjustments at YFAI
-
2
1
2
5 Equity income adjustment
$
9
$
8
$
243
$
11
Adjusted Net Income
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
September 30
September 30
(in $ millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) attributable to Adient
$
(36)
$
(4)
$
(547)
$
(491)
Restructuring and impairment costs (1)
135
17
238
176
Purchase accounting amortization (2)
10
12
40
44
Restructuring related charges (3)
3
4
20
31
(Gain) loss on business divestitures - net (4)
(12)
-
13
-
Pension mark-to-market and settlement gain/loss (5)
21
43
23
49
Impairment of YFAI investment (6)
9
-
231
-
Gain on partial extinguishment of long-term debt (7)
(3)
-
(3)
13
Other items (8)
4
3
16
9
Impact of adjustments on noncontrolling interests (9)
(3)
(1)
(8)
(3)
Tax impact of above adjustments and other tax items (10)
(19)
(15)
(27)
325
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Adient
$
109
$
59
$
(4)
$
153
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
Restructuring charges
$
109
$
5
$
185
$
92
Long-lived asset impairment - SS&M
-
-
-
66
Held for sale and other asset adjustments
26
12
26
18
Futuris China intangible assets impairment
-
-
27
-
1 Restructuring and impairment costs
$
135
$
17
$
238
$
176
Reflects amortization of intangible assets including those related to partially owned affiliates recorded within equity income.
Reflects non-qualified restructuring charges for costs that are directly attributable to restructuring activities, but do not meet the definition of restructuring under ASC 420 along with restructuring costs at partially owned affiliates recorded within equity income.
Adient Aerospace deconsolidation
$
-
$
-
$
4
$
-
Sale of RECARO business
-
-
21
-
Completion of Yanfeng transaction
(12)
-
(12)
-
4 (Gain) loss on business divestitures - net
$
(12)
$
-
$
13
$
-
Mark-to-market adjustments
$
(22)
$
(43)
$
(22)
$
(49)
One-time settlement and curtailment gain (loss)
1
-
(1)
-
5 Pension mark-to-market and settlement gain/loss
$
(21)
$
(43)
$
(23)
$
(49)
6 Reflects impairment of YFAI investment as part of Yanfeng transaction
Adjusted Diluted EPS
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) attributable to Adient
$
(0.38)
$
(0.04)
$
(5.83)
$
(5.25)
Restructuring and impairment costs (1)
1.43
0.18
2.54
1.87
Purchase accounting amortization (2)
0.11
0.13
0.43
0.47
Restructuring related charges (3)
0.03
0.04
0.21
0.33
(Gain) loss on business divestitures - net (4)
(0.13)
-
0.14
-
Pension mark-to-market and settlement gain/loss (5)
0.22
0.46
0.25
0.52
Impairment of YFAI investment (6)
0.10
-
2.46
-
Gain on partial extinguishment of long-term debt (7)
(0.03)
-
(0.03)
0.14
Other items (8)
0.04
0.03
0.17
0.11
Impact of adjustments on noncontrolling interests (9)
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.09)
(0.03)
Tax impact of above adjustments and other tax items (10)
(0.21)
(0.16)
(0.29)
3.47
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
1.15
$
0.63
$
(0.04)
$
1.63
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
Write off of deferred financing charges upon debt renewal
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(13)
Gain on partial extinguishment of long-term debt
3
-
3
-
7 Gain on partial extinguishment of long-term debt
$
3
$
-
$
3
$
(13)
Transaction costs
$
(4)
$
-
$
(15)
$
(3)
Futuris integration
-
(1)
-
(4)
Tax adjustments at YFAI
-
(2)
(1)
(2)
8 Other items
$
(4)
$
(3)
$
(16)
$
(9)
9 Reflects the impacts of adjustments, primarily purchase accounting amortization and changes in income tax rates, on noncontrolling interests.
Tax rate change
$
-
$
8
$
1
$
5
Valuation allowances
(5)
3
(5)
(297)
Increase to the effective tax rate resulting from valuation allowan
-
-
-
(50)
Sale of fabrics business
3
-
3
-
Yanfeng transaction including YFAI investment impairment
12
-
16
-
SS&M long-lived asset impairment
-
-
-
4
Benefits associated with restructuring and impairment charges
2
-
7
-
Other reconciling items
7
4
5
13
10 Tax impact of above adjustments and other tax items
$
19
$
15
$
27
$
(325)
Financing Charges
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
September 30
September 30
(in $ millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net financing charges as reported
$
64
$
47
$
220
$
182
Write off of deferred financing charges upon debt renewal
-
-
-
(13)
Gain on partial extinguishment of long-term debt
3
-
3
-
Adjusted net financing charge
$
67
$
47
$
223
$
169
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes
Three Months Ended September 30
Twelve Months Ended September 30
(in $ millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Income (loss)
Income (loss)
before Income
Tax impact
Effective
before Income
Tax impact
Effective
Income before
Tax impact
Effective
Income before
Tax impact
Effective
Taxes
tax rate
Taxes
tax rate
Income Taxes
tax rate
Income Taxes
tax rate
As reported
$
(33)
$
(18)
54.5%
$
13
$
(2)
-15.4%
$
(429)
$
57
-13.3%
$
2
$
410
*
Adjustments (1)
167
19
11.4%
79
15
19.0%
578
27
4.7%
322
(325)
*
As adjusted
$
134
$
1
0.7%
$
92
$
13
14.1%
$
149
$
84
56.4%
$
324
$
85
26.2%
Tax rate change
$
-
$
8
$
1
$
5
Valuation allowances
(5)
3
(5)
(297)
Increase to the effective tax rate resulting from valuation allowances
-
-
-
(50)
Sale of fabrics business
3
-
3
-
Yanfeng transaction including YFAI investment impairment
12
-
16
-
SS&M long-lived asset impairment
-
-
-
4
Benefits associated with restructuring and impairment charges
2
-
7
-
Other reconciling items
7
4
5
13
(1) Income tax provision (benefit) adjustment
$
19
$
15
$
27
$
(325)
(in $ millions)
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Americas
EMEA
Asia
Corporate /
Consolidated
Americas
EMEA
Asia
Corporate /
Consolidated
Recon Items
Recon Items
Net sales
$
1,935
$
1,640
$
650
$
(67)
$
4,158
$
1,859
$
1,564
$
572
$
(59)
$
3,936
Adjusted EBITDA
43
2
154
(23)
176
94
49
177
(23)
297
Adjusted EBITDA margin
2.2%
0.1%
23.7%
N/A
4.2%
5.1%
3.1%
30.9%
N/A
7.5%
Adjusted Equity Income
1
2
80
-
83
-
3
105
-
108
Depreciation
24
29
12
-
65
32
32
11
-
75
Capex
48
84
12
-
144
31
53
7
-
91
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Americas
EMEA
Asia
Corporate /
Consolidated
Americas
EMEA
Asia
Corporate /
Consolidated
Recon Items
Recon Items
Net sales
$
1,915
$
1,778
$
599
$
(64)
$
4,228
$
1,641
$
1,488
$
444
$
(62)
$
3,511
Adjusted EBITDA
34
59
123
(25)
191
106
62
63
(20)
211
Adjusted EBITDA margin
1.8%
3.3%
20.5%
N/A
4.5%
6.5%
4.2%
14.2%
N/A
6.0%
Adjusted Equity Income
-
3
60
-
63
1
3
6
-
10
Depreciation
27
34
11
-
72
32
31
9
-
72
Capex
52
46
10
-
108
43
47
4
-
94
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Americas
EMEA
Asia
Corporate /
Consolidated
Americas
EMEA
Asia
Corporate /
Consolidated
Recon Items
Recon Items
Net sales
$
2,010
$
1,752
$
530
$
(73)
$
4,219
$
593
$
698
$
346
$
(11)
$
1,626
Adjusted EBITDA
69
53
110
(27)
205
(83)
(94)
71
(16)
(122)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
3.4%
3.0%
20.8%
N/A
4.9%
n/m
n/m
20.5%
N/A
n/m
Adjusted Equity Income
1
4
61
-
66
-
(1)
60
-
59
Depreciation
27
31
10
-
68
27
31
9
-
67
Capex
39
51
8
-
98
37
30
6
-
73
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
Americas
EMEA
Asia
Corporate /
Consolidated
Americas
EMEA
Asia
Corporate /
Consolidated
Recon Items
Recon Items
Net sales
$
1,925
$
1,505
$
558
$
(67)
$
3,921
$
1,796
$
1,398
$
460
$
(57)
$
3,597
Adjusted EBITDA
64
47
126
(22)
215
111
84
113
(21)
287
Adjusted EBITDA margin
3.3%
3.1%
22.6%
N/A
5.5%
6.2%
6.0%
24.6%
N/A
8.0%
Adjusted Equity Income
1
4
69
-
74
-
3
85
-
88
Depreciation
31
32
10
-
73
37
35
9
-
81
Capex
51
56
11
-
118
27
34
7
-
68
Full Year FY19
Full Year FY20
Americas
EMEA
Asia
Corporate /
Consolidated
Americas
EMEA
Asia
Corporate /
Consolidated
Recon Items
Recon Items
Net sales
$
7,785
$
6,675
$
2,337
$
(271)
$
16,526
$
5,889
$
5,148
$
1,822
$
(189)
$
12,670
Adjusted EBITDA
210
161
513
(97)
787
228
101
424
(80)
673
Adjusted EBITDA margin
2.7%
2.4%
22.0%
N/A
4.8%
3.9%
2.0%
23.3%
N/A
5.3%
Adjusted Equity Income
3
13
270
-
286
1
8
256
-
265
Depreciation
109
126
43
-
278
128
129
38
-
295
Capex
190
237
41
-
468
138
164
24
-
326
