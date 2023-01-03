Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Adient plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADNT   IE00BD845X29

ADIENT PLC

(ADNT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:25 2023-01-03 pm EST
34.39 USD   -0.88%
01:38pAdient : SBTi validates Adient's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets
PU
2022Morgan Stanley Adjusts Adient Price Target to $29 From $27, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
2022Insider Sell: Adient
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adient : SBTi validates Adient's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets

01/03/2023 | 01:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SBTi validates Adient's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets
1/3/23

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) recently approved Adient's near-term science-based emissions reduction targets. Adient reaffirms its commitment to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"Climate change is one of the largest, deadliest and costliest problems facing our planet, and it threatens all of us," said Tammi Dukes, vice president of Sustainability. "We recognize we have a responsibility as a large multinational company to be a good environmental steward, and we are pleased our near-term emissions reduction targets have been vetted and validated by the SBTi."

The SBTi is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets. Specifically, Adient has committed to:

  • Reducing scope 1 and 2* emissions 75% by 2030**
  • Reducing scope 3* emissions 35% by 2030**

Adient's approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving environmental sustainability involves four key workstreams:

  • Sustainable Manufacturing: We are working to increase efficiency in our production processes at all our manufacturing locations.
  • Sustainable Product Design: We use innovative materials and design processes to decrease the environmental impact of our products.
  • Sustainable Supply Chain: We work with our suppliers to increase transparency into their environmental practices and enhance sustainability across the value chain.
  • Employee Engagement: We engage our employees to help us reach our company's sustainability goals.

Additional recent actions Adient has taken to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions include signing an agreement with H2 Green Steel to source fossil-free steel starting in 2026 as well as releasing its Deforestation Policy.

"By increasing efficiency in our operations, identifying and evaluating opportunities to improve sustainability within our supply chain, and designing cutting-edge automotive seating solutions that reduce our product carbon footprint, we will continue making progress toward our goals," said Brooke Bowers, executive director of Sustainability. "We look forward to sharing details of our initiatives and progress in our 2022 Sustainability Report, which we plan to publish in January 2023."

______________________________________

* Scope 1 emissions are our own direct GHG emissions; Scope 2 refers to our indirect GHG emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat, or cooling; and Scope 3 emissions are our value chain emissions.

** Using 2019 as a base year.

For more information about sustainability at Adient, visit adient.com/about-us/sustainability.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Adient plc published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 18:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ADIENT PLC
01:38pAdient : SBTi validates Adient's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets
PU
2022Morgan Stanley Adjusts Adient Price Target to $29 From $27, Maintains Underweight Ratin..
MT
2022Insider Sell: Adient
MT
2022ADIENT PLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
2022Adient Plc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Insider Sell: Adient
MT
2022Deutsche Bank Downgrades Adient to Hold From Buy, $39 Price Target
MT
2022Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Adient to $42 From $37, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
2022RBC Downgrades Adient to Sector Perform from Outperform, Says Future Improvement Seems ..
MT
2022Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Buoyed by Afternoon Recovery
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADIENT PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 646 M - -
Net income 2023 185 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 617 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 291 M 3 291 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ADIENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Adient plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 34,69 $
Average target price 42,40 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas G. Del Grosso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerome Dorlack Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Arthur Henderson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Julie L. Bushman Independent Director
Raymond L. Conner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADIENT PLC0.00%3 291
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO.,LTD.0.00%9 360
GENTEX CORPORATION0.00%6 397
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.00%5 276
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION0.00%2 523
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)1.98%2 218