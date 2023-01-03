Adient : SBTi validates Adient's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets

SBTi validates Adient's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets

1/3/23

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) recently approved Adient's near-term science-based emissions reduction targets. Adient reaffirms its commitment to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"Climate change is one of the largest, deadliest and costliest problems facing our planet, and it threatens all of us," said Tammi Dukes, vice president of Sustainability. "We recognize we have a responsibility as a large multinational company to be a good environmental steward, and we are pleased our near-term emissions reduction targets have been vetted and validated by the SBTi."

The SBTi is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets. Specifically, Adient has committed to:

Reducing scope 1 and 2* emissions 75% by 2030**

Reducing scope 3* emissions 35% by 2030**

Adient's approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving environmental sustainability involves four key workstreams:

Sustainable Manufacturing : We are working to increase efficiency in our production processes at all our manufacturing locations.

: We are working to increase efficiency in our production processes at all our manufacturing locations. Sustainable Product Design: We use innovative materials and design processes to decrease the environmental impact of our products.

We use innovative materials and design processes to decrease the environmental impact of our products. Sustainable Supply Chain: We work with our suppliers to increase transparency into their environmental practices and enhance sustainability across the value chain.

We work with our suppliers to increase transparency into their environmental practices and enhance sustainability across the value chain. Employee Engagement: We engage our employees to help us reach our company's sustainability goals.

Additional recent actions Adient has taken to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions include signing an agreement with H2 Green Steel to source fossil-free steel starting in 2026 as well as releasing its Deforestation Policy.

"By increasing efficiency in our operations, identifying and evaluating opportunities to improve sustainability within our supply chain, and designing cutting-edge automotive seating solutions that reduce our product carbon footprint, we will continue making progress toward our goals," said Brooke Bowers, executive director of Sustainability. "We look forward to sharing details of our initiatives and progress in our 2022 Sustainability Report, which we plan to publish in January 2023."

______________________________________

* Scope 1 emissions are our own direct GHG emissions; Scope 2 refers to our indirect GHG emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat, or cooling; and Scope 3 emissions are our value chain emissions.

** Using 2019 as a base year.

For more information about sustainability at Adient, visit adient.com/about-us/sustainability.