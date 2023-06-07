Advanced search
Adient will participate at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

06/07/2023 | 08:01am EDT
PLYMOUTH, Mich., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, will participate at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Adient's executive vice president and CFO Jerome Dorlack will be participating in a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor section of the Adient website (https://investors.adient.com/).

About Adient:
Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating.  With 70,000+ employees in 30 countries, Adient operates more than 200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.

ADNT-FN

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adient-will-participate-at-the-deutsche-bank-global-auto-industry-conference-301844531.html

SOURCE Adient


© PRNewswire 2023
