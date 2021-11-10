Log in
    ADNT   IE00BD845X29

ADIENT PLC

(ADNT)
  Report
Q4 2021 Presentation

11/10/2021 | 07:07am EST
FY 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

November 10, 2021

Important Information

Adient has made statements in this document that are forward-looking and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be, deemed "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this document, statements regarding Adient's expectations for the recently completed strategic transactions in China and its deleveraging activities, the timing, benefits and outcomes of those activities, as well as its future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, capital expenditures or debt levels and plans, objectives, market position, outlook, targets, guidance or goals are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" or terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Adient cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Adient's control, that could cause Adient's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: whether recently completed strategic transactions in China and deleveraging activities may yield additional value for shareholders at all or on the same or different terms as those described herein, the timing, benefits and outcomes of the strategic transactions in China and/or the activities relating to our capital structure, the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on the economy in general, and other risks and uncertainties, the continued financial and operational impacts of and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic on Adient and its customers, suppliers, joint venture partners and other parties, the ability of Adient to execute its turnaround plan, work stoppages, including due to supply chain disruptions and similar events, energy and commodity (particularly steel) prices, the availability of raw materials (including petrochemicals) and component products (including components required by our customers for the manufacture of vehicles (i.e., semiconductor chips)), automotive vehicle production levels, mix and schedules, as well as our concentration of exposure to certain automotive manufacturers, the ability of Adient to effectively launch new business at forecast and profitable levels, the ability of Adient to meet debt service requirements, the terms of future financing, the impact of tax reform legislation, uncertainties in U.S. administrative policy regarding trade agreements, tariffs and other international trade relations, general economic and business conditions, the strength of the U.S. or other economies, shifts in market shares among vehicles, vehicle segments or away from vehicles on which Adient has significant content, changes in consumer demand, global climate change and related emphasis on ESG matters by various stakeholders, currency exchange rates and cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements, and the ability of Adient to identify, recruit, and retain key leadership. A detailed discussion of risks related to Adient's business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Adient's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 30, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarterly Period ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarterly Period ended March 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on May 6, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarterly Period ended June 30, 2021 filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021 and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, available at www.sec. gov. Potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Adient assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this document.

In addition, this document includes certain projections provided by Adient with respect to the anticipated future performance of Adient's businesses. Such projections reflect various assumptions of Adient's management concerning the future performance of Adient's businesses, which may or may not prove to be correct. The actual results may vary from the anticipated results and such variations may be material. Adient does not undertake any obligation to update the projections to reflect events or circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent events. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy or reasonableness of such assumptions, or the projections based thereon.

This document also contains non-GAAP financial information because Adient's management believes it may assist investors in evaluating Adient's on-going operations. Adient believes these non-GAAP disclosures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Adient's financial condition and results of operations. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their closest GAAP equivalent are included in the appendix. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to FY2022 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations.

FY2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

Nov. 10, 2021

Agenda

  • Introduction

Mark Oswald

VP, Treasurer & Investor Relations

  • Business Update

Doug Del Grosso

President and CEO

  • Financial Review

Jeff Stafeil

Executive VP and CFO

  • Q&A

FY21 - A tale of two distinctively different halves

H1 FY21

H2 FY21

  • Adient delivered strong first half FY21 results as evidenced by significant y-o-y earnings and margin improvement.
  • The improvement was underpinned by continued execution of the company's 'Back to Basics' strategy and intense focus on launch, cost/operational improvement and customer profitability management.
  • Favorable calendarization of commercial settlements and engineering spending contributed to Adient's strong first half results.
  • Exiting the second quarter, significant macro pressures, including numerous unplanned production stoppages at
    Adient's customers (primarily related to petrochemical and semiconductor supply chain disruptions) and increasing commodity costs weighed on the industry and Adient's second half performance.
  • While managing through the significant macro headwinds, Adient successfully executed actions within its control (i.e., closed the China strategic transaction and advanced its capital structure transformation)

Key Q4 FY21

Financial Metrics

The continuation of unplanned production stoppages at Adient's customers (semiconductor related) and rising commodity prices had a significant impact on Adient's Q4 results.

~$2.8B

Consolidated

(down 23% y-o-y)

Revenue

Impacted by significantly lower y-

o-y global production volumes

(related to semiconductor/supply

chain disruptions)

Adj. EBITDA

$118M1

(down $169m or 59% y-o-y)

Cash Balance

~$1.5B

(at Sept. 30, 2021)

Remaining focused - driving forward - positioning Adient for long-term success

FY2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

Current operating environment - macro factors continue to dominate the headlines and impact near-term results

Headwinds

  • Supply chain disruptions (semiconductor and petrochemical shortages) resulting in near-term production downtime at many customers
  • Operating inefficiencies resulting from unplanned production stoppages
  • COVID-19related costs
  • Increased freight costs
  • Labor shortages / labor inflation
  • Material economics - continued escalation in steel and chemical prices (i.e., Americas steel up 3x compared to beginning of FY21)

FY21

Net Impact

Revenue

~$1.9B

Adj. EBITDA

~$450M

Adj. EBITDA

~$70M

Caution

entering FY22

Visibility of customer

production

schedules has not improved - short notice of production downtime continues

Near-term macro

headwinds,

particularly supply chain disruptions (semiconductor related) and increased commodity costs, continue as we enter FY22

Macro pressures aside, Adient's business

performance continues to improve

  • Significant consolidated adj.-EBITDA margin improvement since FY19 of ~550 bps (volume reductions from COVID-19 and semiconductors, combined with elevated commodity costs and temporary operating inefficiencies, offsetting improvement by ~400 bps)
  • Continued focus on SG&A costs (temporary and permanent actions)
  • Operating cost structure, engineering design and efficiency, cost reduction implementation all performing well

Inflation resulting in commercial issues that are being addressed

Disclaimer

Adient plc published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
