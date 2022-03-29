Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Adimmune Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4142   TW0004142005

ADIMMUNE CORPORATION

(4142)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Adimmune : Resolution by the board of directors not to distribute dividends.

03/29/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ADIMMUNE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/03/29 Time of announcement 13:59:18
Subject 
 Resolution by the board of directors not to
distribute dividends.
Date of events 2022/03/29 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/29
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.0000

Disclaimer

Adimmune Corporation published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 747 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 051 M 591 M 591 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,64x
Nbr of Employees 579
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart ADIMMUNE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Adimmune Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIMMUNE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 39,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Chi Hsien Chan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chung Cheng Liu President & Director
Chin Chuan Chang Chief Operating Officer
Hsiao Po Hsu Independent Director
Mei Hsiang Ho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADIMMUNE CORPORATION-11.09%591
CSL LIMITED-8.91%95 758
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-8.86%44 224
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.8.83%34 464
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-31.28%34 236