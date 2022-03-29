Adimmune : Resolution by the board of directors not to distribute dividends.
03/29/2022 | 02:14am EDT
ADIMMUNE CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/03/29
Resolution by the board of directors not to
distribute dividends.
2022/03/29
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/29
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.0000
