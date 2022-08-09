Adimmune : To announce the completion status of execution of the stock repurchase
08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Provided by: ADIMMUNE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/08/09
Time of announcement
15:05:54
Subject
To announce the completion status of execution
of the stock repurchase
Date of events
2022/08/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
repurchase (NTD):1,528,090,000
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/06/10~2022/08/09
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):3,000,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):35.00~52.50
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/06/10~2022/08/09
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):3,000,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):110,556,086
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):36.85
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):3,000,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):0.70%
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:N.A.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
