    4142   TW0004142005

ADIMMUNE CORPORATION

(4142)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
37.10 TWD   +0.82%
05:26aADIMMUNE : To announce the completion status of execution of the stock repurchase
PU
07/27Adimmune Upbeat on H2 Revenue
MT
07/27ADIMMUNE : Clarification of media reporting
PU
Adimmune : To announce the completion status of execution of the stock repurchase

08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ADIMMUNE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 15:05:54
Subject 
 To announce the completion status of execution
of the stock repurchase
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
  repurchase (NTD):1,528,090,000
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/06/10~2022/08/09
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):3,000,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):35.00~52.50
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/06/10~2022/08/09
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):3,000,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):110,556,086
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):36.85
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):3,000,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):0.70%
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:N.A.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Adimmune Corporation published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 175 M 72,4 M 72,4 M
Net income 2022 120 M 4,00 M 4,00 M
Net cash 2022 961 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 133x
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 15 935 M 531 M 531 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,88x
EV / Sales 2023 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 564
Free-Float 70,6%
Adimmune Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ADIMMUNE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 37,10 TWD
Average target price 50,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chi Hsien Chan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chung Cheng Liu President & Director
Chin Chuan Chang Chief Operating Officer
Hsiao Po Hsu Independent Director
Mei Hsiang Ho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADIMMUNE CORPORATION-16.91%531
CSL LIMITED1.69%99 686
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-0.33%49 292
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-20.10%40 173
BIOGEN INC.-9.05%31 571
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-22.19%22 977