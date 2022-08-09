Adimmune : To announce the completion status of execution of the stock repurchase

Statement

1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share repurchase (NTD):1,528,090,000 2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/06/10~2022/08/09 3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):3,000,000 4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):35.00~52.50 5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/06/10~2022/08/09 6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):3,000,000 7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):110,556,086 8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):36.85 9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):3,000,000 10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares (%):0.70% 11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:N.A. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None