Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Adimmune Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4142   TW0004142005

ADIMMUNE CORPORATION

(4142)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Subject:The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting

03/29/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ADIMMUNE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/29 Time of announcement 13:58:54
Subject 
 Subject:The Company's Board of Directors
resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General
Shareholders Meeting
Date of events 2022/03/29 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/29
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/29
3.Shareholders meeting location:No. 328, Junfu 18th Rd., Beitun Dist.,
Taichung City (Wagor International Banquet Hall)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
1) 2021 Business Report
2) Audit Committee's review of the 2021 Annual Final Accounting Books and
Statements
3) Report on 2021 employees' and directors' remuneration
4) Implementation of 2018 business improvement plan for cash capital increase
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
1) 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
2) 2021 Earnings Distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
1) Amendments to the Corporate Charter
2) Amendments to the Rules for Shareholders Meeting Procedure
3) Amendments to the Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
1) Election of the 21st Board of Directors (independent directors included)
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
1) Lifting of non-competition restrictions for new directors
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/05/01
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/29
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
In accordance with Article 172-1 and Article 192-1 of the Company Act, the
Company is accepting proposals and nominations from shareholders:
1) Method of acceptance: in writing
2) Period of acceptance: From 2022/04/15~17:00 2022/04/25
3) Place of acceptance: Stock Affair Department,
Adimmune Corporation. (Add: No. 389, Sec. 2, Xiangshun Rd., Beitun Dist.,
Taichung City 406. Tel: +886-4-2538-1220)

Disclaimer

Adimmune Corporation published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADIMMUNE CORPORATION
02:14aADIMMUNE : Resolution by the board of directors not to distribute dividends.
PU
02:14aSUBJECT : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Sha..
PU
01:54aADIMMUNE : The board of directors approved the company's 2021 consolidated financial repor..
PU
03/08Adimmune's Revenue Soars 25-Fold in February Amid High Demand of COVID-19 Test Kits
MT
02/11SUBJECT : Announcement of the approval of the Company's quadrivalent influenza vaccine fro..
PU
02/11Adimmune Corporation Announces the Approval of the Company's Quadrivalent Influenza Vac..
CI
01/26ADIMMUNE : Change to the research and development officer of the company
PU
2021Adimmune Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
2021ADIMMUNE : to Provide Key Ingredient of Quadrivalent Flu Vaccine to Russian Pharma Company
MT
2021ADIMMUNE : Taiwan's Adimmune Books 40% Increase in August Revenue
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 747 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 051 M 591 M 591 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,64x
Nbr of Employees 579
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart ADIMMUNE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Adimmune Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIMMUNE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 39,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Chi Hsien Chan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chung Cheng Liu President & Director
Chin Chuan Chang Chief Operating Officer
Hsiao Po Hsu Independent Director
Mei Hsiang Ho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADIMMUNE CORPORATION-11.09%591
CSL LIMITED-8.91%95 758
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-8.86%44 224
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.8.83%34 464
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-31.28%34 236