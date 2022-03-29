Subject:The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/29 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/29 3.Shareholders meeting location:No. 328, Junfu 18th Rd., Beitun Dist., Taichung City (Wagor International Banquet Hall) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: 1) 2021 Business Report 2) Audit Committee's review of the 2021 Annual Final Accounting Books and Statements 3) Report on 2021 employees' and directors' remuneration 4) Implementation of 2018 business improvement plan for cash capital increase 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: 1) 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 2) 2021 Earnings Distribution 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: 1) Amendments to the Corporate Charter 2) Amendments to the Rules for Shareholders Meeting Procedure 3) Amendments to the Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: 1) Election of the 21st Board of Directors (independent directors included) 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: 1) Lifting of non-competition restrictions for new directors 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/05/01 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/29 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: In accordance with Article 172-1 and Article 192-1 of the Company Act, the Company is accepting proposals and nominations from shareholders: 1) Method of acceptance: in writing 2) Period of acceptance: From 2022/04/15~17:00 2022/04/25 3) Place of acceptance: Stock Affair Department, Adimmune Corporation. (Add: No. 389, Sec. 2, Xiangshun Rd., Beitun Dist., Taichung City 406. Tel: +886-4-2538-1220)