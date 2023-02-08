Adit EdTech Acquisition : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): February 7, 2023 ADIT EDTECH ACQUISITION CORP. (Exact name of registrant as specified in charter) Delaware 001-39872 85-3477678 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 33rd Floor, New York, New York 10105 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (646)291-6930 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Not applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: ☒ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant ADEX.U New York Stock Exchange Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share ADEX New York Stock Exchange Redeemable warrants, exercisable for shares of common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share ADEX.WS New York Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter). Emerging Growth Company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing. On February 7, 2023, the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") notified Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (the "Company" or "ADEX") that trading in the Company's common stock, units and warrants had been halted, as the Company no longer satisfies the continued listing standard of the NYSE requiring the Company to maintain an average aggregate global market capitalization attributable to its publicly-held shares over a consecutive 30 trading day period of at least $40,000,000. The Company has applied to transfer the listing of its securities to the NYSE American LLC (the "NYSE American"), and is working with NYSE to facilitate such transfer. While the trading halt is in place, the Company understands that its common stock, warrants and units cannot be traded on any other exchange or in the over-the-countermarket. Important Information About the Merger and Where to Find It This Current Report is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination transaction between ADEX and Griid Holdco LLC ("GRIID") and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of GRIID, the combined company or ADEX, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. ADEX has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4,as amended from time to time, containing a proxy statement/prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all ADEX stockholders. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of ADEX are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by ADEX through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Participants in Solicitation GRIID, ADEX and their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information regarding ADEX's directors and executive officers is available in ADEX's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 21, 2022. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available. Forward-Looking Statements This Current Report includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements express a belief, expectation or intention and are generally accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would" or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this Current Report. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Current Report. Except as required by law, ADEX does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. ADIT EDTECH ACQUISITION CORP. Date: February 8, 2023 By: /s/ John J. D'Agostino John J. D'Agostino Chief Financial Officer

8-K