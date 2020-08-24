Log in
Aditxt Submits Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application for AditxtScore™ for COVID-19

08/24/2020 | 08:31am EDT

If Granted, EUA would Enable the Commercial Launch of AditxtScore for COVID-19 

LOMA LINDA, CA, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing biotechnologies focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that it has submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for AditxtScore™ for COVID-19, for use in detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 antigens.

Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt, stated, “The submission of an EUA to the FDA is one of the key steps to making AditxtScore for COVID-19, and AditxtScore platform as a whole, commercially available.  The granting of an EUA by the FDA, would allow us to distribute AditxtScore for COVID-19 throughout the country. We look forward to contributing to the solution to the COVID-19 global pandemic.”

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit www.aditxt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s prospectus, dated June 29, 2020, that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under File No. 333-235933, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
PCG Advisory
Jeff Ramson
Chief Executive Officer
646-762-4518
IR@aditxt.com  
www.aditxt.com

Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -5,83 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,16 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 28,4 M 28,4 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 59,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Amro Albanna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rowena Albanna Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Pankovcin Chief Financial Officer
Shahrokh Shabahang Director & Chief Innovation Officer
Brian Brady Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADITX THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%28
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.2.34%83 373
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.90%70 660
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS61.26%63 716
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.60.33%36 032
GENMAB A/S62.00%24 794
