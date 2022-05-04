Log in
    ADTX   US0070251097

ADITXT, INC.

(ADTX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/04 04:00:01 pm EDT
0.3593 USD   +8.42%
05:45pADITXT INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Aditxt, Inc. - ADTX
BU
04/14Aditxt, Inc. Partners with Guthy-Renker Affiliate GRS to Launch Consumer Awareness Campaign for AditxtScore™ to Accelerate Adoption and Revenue Growth
BU
04/14Aditxt, Inc. Partners with Guthy-Renker Affiliate GRS to Launch Consumer Awareness Campaign for AditxtScore to Accelerate Adoption and Revenue Growth
CI
ADITXT INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Aditxt, Inc. - ADTX

05/04/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Kuznicki Law PLLC is investigating the proposed sale of AiPharma Group Ltd. to Aditxt, Inc. (“the Company”) (NasdaqCM: ADTX). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Aditxt will first acquire 9.5% of the issued and outstanding equity interests in AiPharma in exchange for the issuance of approximately 4.8 million shares of common stock of Aditxt and a cash payment of $250,000. Aditxt would then acquire the remaining 90.5% of the issued and outstanding equity interests in AiPharma in exchange for the issuance of approximately 39.9 million shares of common stock of Aditxt and a cash payment of $250,000 at a secondary closing.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll free at 833-938-0905, via email (dk@kclasslaw.com), or visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/ma/nasdaqcm-adtx/ to learn more.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company’s stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 14,8 M 14,8 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 94,8%
Technical analysis trends ADITXT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amro Albanna Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Corinne Pankovcin President
Thomas J. Farley Chief Financial Officer
Shahrokh Shabahang Director & Chief Innovation Officer
Rowena Albanna Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADITXT, INC.-38.18%15
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.91%75 762
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.59%71 165
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.55%68 509
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.94%45 414
BIONTECH SE-42.11%36 191