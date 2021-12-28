Log in
    ADTX   US0070251097

ADITXT, INC.

(ADTX)
Aditxt (ADTX) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aditxt Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ADTX

12/28/2021 | 12:34pm EST
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) and AiPharma Global Holdings LLC is fair to Aditxt shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Aditxt shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Aditxt and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Aditxt shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Aditxt shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Aditxt shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -9,15 M - -
Net cash 2020 8,66 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,9 M 29,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 94,7%
