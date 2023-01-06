Aditxt : Current Report - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 6, 2023

Aditxt, Inc.

737 N. Fifth Street , Suite 200 Richmond , VA 23219

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (650)870-1200

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On January 6, 2023, Aditxt, Inc. (the "Company") reconvened the special meeting of stockholders of the Company which was originally held on November 11, 2022 (the "Special Meeting") in virtual format and adjourned until January 20, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time without any business being conducted as a result of the Company not receiving enough votes to reach a quorum. The Company adjourned the Special Meeting for the purpose of allowing additional time for stockholders to vote on all proposals as set forth in the Company's proxy statement for the Special Meeting, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 21, 2022 (the "Proxy Statement"). The business scheduled for the re-convened meeting remains the same as set forth in the Proxy Statement.

