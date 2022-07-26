Aditxt : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

Item 8.01 Other Events

On July 21, 2022, Amro Albanna, the Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt, Inc. (the "Company"), loaned $80,000 to the Company. The loan was evidenced by an unsecured promissory note (the "Note"). Pursuant to the terms of the Note, it will accrue interest at a rate of four and three-quarters percent (4.75%) per annum, the Prime rate on the date of signing, and is due on the earlier of January 22, 2023 or an event of default, as defined therein.

Exhibit No. Exhibit 10.1 Unsecured Promissory Note dated July 21, 2022 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the XBRL document)

