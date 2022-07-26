Log in
ADITXT : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
05:26pADITXT, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/20ADITXT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change i..
AQ
Aditxt : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

07/26/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 21, 2022

Aditxt, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39336 82-3204328
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification No.)
737 N. Fifth Street, Suite 200Richmond, VA 23219
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (650)870-1200

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425 )
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 ADTX The NasdaqStock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. 

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information relating to the Note (as defined below) included in Item 8.01 is incorporated by reference in this item to the extent required.

Item 8.01 Other Events

On July 21, 2022, Amro Albanna, the Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt, Inc. (the "Company"), loaned $80,000 to the Company. The loan was evidenced by an unsecured promissory note (the "Note"). Pursuant to the terms of the Note, it will accrue interest at a rate of four and three-quarters percent (4.75%) per annum, the Prime rate on the date of signing, and is due on the earlier of January 22, 2023 or an event of default, as defined therein.

The foregoing summary of the Note is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of the Note, a copy of which is filed as an exhibit hereto and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Exhibit
10.1 Unsecured Promissory Note dated July 21, 2022
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the XBRL document)

-1-

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: July 26, 2022

Aditxt, Inc.
By: /s/ Amro Albanna
Name: Amro Albanna
Title: Chief Executive Officer

-2-

Disclaimer

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 21:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
