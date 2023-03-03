Advanced search
    ADTX   US0070255056

ADITXT, INC.

(ADTX)
Aditxt Retains Riverside Management Group as Advisor to Support Strategic M&A Driven Acquisitions by Subsidiary Pearsanta, Inc.

03/03/2023 | 08:32am EST
Pearsanta, Inc., formed to accelerate the growth of AditxtScore™, is well positioned for market expansion through new offerings and customer acquisitions.

Aditxt, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), an innovation company developing and commercializing technologies with a focus on monitoring and modulating the immune system, today announces it has retained Riverside Management Group, LLC (“Riverside Management Group” or “RMG”), a merchant banking firm providing investment banking advisory services, to support the Company’s ongoing growth and revenue generating plans for its subsidiary Pearsanta, Inc. (“Pearsanta”) and other Aditxt programs.

“We are pleased to partner with Riverside Management Group and its team of investment and financial advisory experts. We’ve mandated Riverside Management Group to focus on strategic, growth-driven M&A opportunities for Pearsanta and other current and future programs,” said Amro Albanna, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Aditxt. “We believe Pearsanta is well-positioned to achieve meaningful financial milestones in 2023 and look forward to sharing highlights with our valued Aditxt shareholders.”

Pearsanta is focused on the continued commercialization of AditxtScore™, a proprietary platform that provides a personalized profile of the immune system based on the body’s ability to respond to viruses, bacteria, allergens, and more. The Company believes immune profiles are the key to unlocking the potential of precision medicine. Pearsanta is also dedicated to enhancing its operational capabilities and efficiencies through automation and new delivery systems to rapidly scale and fulfill a growing market demand for personalized and precise medicine.

Through its mission of “Health by the Numbers,” Pearsanta is pursuing growth through M&A to expand access to healthcare systems, clinics, point of care, senior care facilities, payors, and complementary product and service offerings.

RMG, headquartered in Connecticut with offices located throughout the U.S. and Europe, has assisted a variety of clients in the healthcare, industrial, technology, and hospitality industries in achieving their financial and strategic goals.

About Riverside Management Group

Riverside Management Group is a merchant banking firm, founded in 1996, providing investment banking advisory services to companies, funds, and entrepreneurs. RMG seeks to leverage its experience in principal investing and managing businesses to provide expert advice to clients. Additionally Riverside Management Group offers a full range of capabilities to assist clients in raising capital in the private markets and has significant expertise advising on exclusive sales, divestures, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances.

Riverside Management Group is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, with locations in New York City; Washington D.C.; Miami, Florida; San Francisco, California; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Princeton, West Virginia; Madrid, Spain; London, U.K.; and Frankfurt and Leipzig, Germany.

For more information, visit www.rmginvestments.com.

About Aditxt

Aditxt is an innovation company developing and commercializing technologies focused on monitoring and modulating the immune system. Aditxt’s immune monitoring technologies are designed to provide a personalized immune profile. Aditxt’s immune modulating technologies, currently preclinical, are being developed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance to address rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies.

For more information, visit the company’s websites at www.Aditxt.com and www.AditxtScore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's ongoing and planned product and business development; the Company's intellectual property position; the Company's ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company's results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as market and other conditions and those risks more fully discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
