FedEx Features AditxtScore™ Immune Monitoring Center and its Service in Richmond, VA, Highlighting the Importance of Quantifying Immune Health

Aditxt, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt”, or the “Company”) AditxtScore™ is featured by FedEx in a video presentation that showcases the various ways in which both companies are playing critical roles in a challenging environment that includes the nation’s response to COVID-19.

In the clip, the Aditxt team provides a virtual tour of its AditxtScore™ Center, while describing how the Company works with scientists and technicians to process samples from around the country to help physicians and health care professionals identify and understand their patients’ immune status.

Blood specimens from physicians, clinics, and hospitals are delivered by FedEx in a system that relies on speed, precision, and attention to detail. AditxtScore™ chose to work with FedEx based upon a track record of timely delivery, since maintaining the stability of each sample is critical to the Company’s business.

Aditxt then processes the samples using proprietary technologies and generates a personalized profile of the individual’s level of immune response to the COVID-19 virus or vaccine.

“Aditxt is a biotech innovation company with a very special mission — understanding our immune status and our immune system by the numbers,” said Amro Albanna, co-founder and CEO of Aditxt. “AditxtScore™ is a technology and service platform with a proactive approach, meaning the ongoing monitoring of immune status, so we can be better prepared for dealing with such threats as COVID-19. Having a company like FedEx, with their logistical capabilities, is key to scaling AditxtScore™.”

The FedEx Clinical Care end-to-end solution provides specialized shipping that meet the exacting needs of healthcare customers like AditxtScore™.

AditxtScore™ reports equip physicians and patients with vital data, so they are better able to understand their immunity levels against COVID-19 and make an informed decision on the right time for a vaccine booster or answer questions about other medical needs.

About Aditxt, Inc.

Aditxt is a biotech innovation company developing and commercializing technologies with a focus on monitoring and modulating the immune system. Aditxt’s immune monitoring technologies are designed to provide a personalized immune profile. Aditxt’s immune reprogramming technologies, currently preclinical, are being developed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance to address rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies.

For more information, please visit www.Aditxt.com and www.AditxtScore.com

