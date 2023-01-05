Aditya Birla Capital : Allotment of Securities

Sub: Allotment of 1,51,719 Equity Shares pursuant to Aditya Birla Capital Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017 (ABCL Scheme 2017)
This is to inform you that the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company has approved the allotment of 1,51,719 Equity Shares of the face value of ₹10/- each on 5 January 2023 pursuant to exercise of Stock Options / Restricted Stock Units under ABCL Scheme 2017. All the said Equity Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company, in all aspects.
Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from ₹24,16,96,55,480 (i.e. 2,41,69,65,548 equity shares of face value ₹10/- each) to ₹24,17,11,72,670 (i.e. 2,41,71,17,267 equity shares of face value ₹10/- each).
The above is for your information, records and dissemination please.
Thanking you,
Yours sincerely,
For Aditya Birla Capital Limited
Amber
Gupta
Digitally signed by Amber Gupta Date: 2023.01.05 17:37:18 +05'30'
Amber Gupta
Company Secretary
Cc:
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Citi Bank N.A.
Market & Surveillance Dept.,
Custodial Services
P.O. Box 165, L-2011 Luxembourg,
FIFC, 11th Floor, C-54 & 55, G Block
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Citi Bank N.A.
Listing Agent
Depositary Receipt Services
Banque Internationale à Luxembourg SA
388 Greenwich Street
69 route d'Esch
14th Floor, New York,
L - 2953 Luxembourg
NY 10013
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
One World Centre, Tower 1, 18th Floor, Jupiter Mill Compound,
