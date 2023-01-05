Aditya Birla Capital : Allotment of Securities

Ref: No. ABCL/SD/MUM/2022-23/JANUARY/01 05 January 2023 BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Dalal Street, Plot. C/1, G-Block, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Scrip Code: 540691 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip ID: ABCAPITAL Symbol: ABCAPITAL Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Allotment of 1,51,719 Equity Shares pursuant to Aditya Birla Capital Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017 (ABCL Scheme 2017)

This is to inform you that the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company has approved the allotment of 1,51,719 Equity Shares of the face value of ₹10/- each on 5 January 2023 pursuant to exercise of Stock Options / Restricted Stock Units under ABCL Scheme 2017. All the said Equity Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company, in all aspects.

Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from ₹24,16,96,55,480 (i.e. 2,41,69,65,548 equity shares of face value ₹10/- each) to ₹24,17,11,72,670 (i.e. 2,41,71,17,267 equity shares of face value ₹10/- each).

