Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Aditya Birla Capital Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABCAPITAL   INE674K01013

ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL LIMITED

(ABCAPITAL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2023-01-05 am EST
149.60 INR   +0.91%
07:28aAditya Birla Capital : Allotment of Securities
PU
2022Transcript : Aditya Birla Capital Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aditya Birla Capital : Allotment of Securities

01/05/2023 | 07:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref: No. ABCL/SD/MUM/2022-23/JANUARY/01

05 January 2023

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal Street,

Plot. C/1, G-Block,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East),

Scrip Code: 540691

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip ID: ABCAPITAL

Symbol: ABCAPITAL

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Allotment of 1,51,719 Equity Shares pursuant to Aditya Birla Capital Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017 (ABCL Scheme 2017)

This is to inform you that the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company has approved the allotment of 1,51,719 Equity Shares of the face value of ₹10/- each on 5 January 2023 pursuant to exercise of Stock Options / Restricted Stock Units under ABCL Scheme 2017. All the said Equity Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company, in all aspects.

Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from ₹24,16,96,55,480 (i.e. 2,41,69,65,548 equity shares of face value ₹10/- each) to ₹24,17,11,72,670 (i.e. 2,41,71,17,267 equity shares of face value ₹10/- each).

The above is for your information, records and dissemination please.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For Aditya Birla Capital Limited

Amber

Gupta

Digitally signed by Amber Gupta Date: 2023.01.05 17:37:18 +05'30'

Amber Gupta

Company Secretary

Cc:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Citi Bank N.A.

Market & Surveillance Dept.,

Custodial Services

P.O. Box 165, L-2011 Luxembourg,

FIFC, 11th Floor, C-54 & 55, G Block

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Citi Bank N.A.

Listing Agent

Depositary Receipt Services

Banque Internationale à Luxembourg SA

388 Greenwich Street

69 route d'Esch

14th Floor, New York,

L - 2953 Luxembourg

NY 10013

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.

One World Centre, Tower 1, 18th Floor, Jupiter Mill Compound,

Registered Office

841, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400 013

Indian Rayon Compound, Veraval- 362 266, Gujarat

+91 22 4356 7000 | (F) +91 22 4356 7111

+91 28762 45711

abc.secretarial@adityabirlacapital.com| www.adityabirlacapital.com

CIN L67120GJ2007PLC058890

Disclaimer

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 12:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL LIMITED
07:28aAditya Birla Capital : Allotment of Securities
PU
2022Transcript : Aditya Birla Capital Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 261 B 3 150 M 3 150 M
Net income 2023 21 414 M 259 M 259 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 358 B 4 330 M 4 330 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 30 905
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aditya Birla Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 148,25 INR
Average target price 149,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 0,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vishakha Vivek Mulye Chief Executive Officer
Pinky Atul Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Mukesh Malik Chief Operating Officer
A. Dhananjaya Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL LIMITED-1.30%4 330
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY7.84%137 315
AIA GROUP LIMITED5.24%137 249
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED5.97%127 586
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.0.77%31 124
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.45%29 678