Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABFRL   INE647O01011

ADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL LIMITED

(ABFRL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:14:21 2023-02-07 am EST
251.65 INR   -1.58%
05:17aIndia's Aditya Birla Fashion Q3 profit sinks on soaring marketing costs
RE
01/30Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Approves the Appointment of Additional Non-Executive Directors
CI
01/27Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Announces Resignation of Himanshu Kapania as A Non-Executive Director of the Company with Immediate Effect
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's Aditya Birla Fashion Q3 profit sinks on soaring marketing costs

02/07/2023 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian apparel retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd reported a steep 92% drop in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by soaring marketing expenses.

Consolidated net profit plunged to 157.9 million rupees ($1.91 million) for the three months that ended Dec. 31 from 1.89 billion rupees a year earlier.

The company cited "accelerated marketing investments" amid a rebound from pandemic lows.

The retailer, which houses brands such as Allen Solly, Pantaloons and Van Heusen, said the quarter was hit by a more than two-fold jump in marketing and strategic investments in new ventures. Total expenses rose more than 31% to 36.02 billion rupees, outpacing a nearly 20% rise in revenue from operations to 35.89 billion rupees.

The Aditya Birla Group unit and the rival Reliance Retail, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, have been on a shopping spree for premium brands in the past few years as they competed for a larger share of India's fashion market.

Last month, Reliance Retail reported a 17% jump in quarterly revenue.

The Birla group company has been investing heavily to build its store presence by partnering with several local and international brands such as high-end wedding wear label Sabyasachi, French luxury retailer Galeries Lafayette and emerging local names Bewakoof and BerryLush.

Meanwhile, sales at its Madura Fashion and Lifestyle unit more than doubled. Revenue from the Pantaloons business, which the group bought from Future Group, rose about 8.7%.

Pantaloons was hit by sluggish growth in smaller towns, "transient" inflationary pressures in the value segment and a slip in sales after the Hindu festival of Diwali mid-November, the company said in an investor presentation.

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail were down 1.6% in afternoon trading on Tuesday.

($1 = 82.6730 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Priya Sagar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL LIMITED -1.58% 251.65 Delayed Quote.-11.06%
BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED -2.71% 902.65 End-of-day quote.-7.92%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.24% 2305.9 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
All news about ADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL LIMITED
05:17aIndia's Aditya Birla Fashion Q3 profit sinks on soaring marketing costs
RE
01/30Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Approves the Appointment of Additional Non-Exec..
CI
01/27Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Announces Resignation of Himanshu Kapania as A ..
CI
01/08Aditya Birla Fashion Plans to Raise INR5 Billion Via Issue of Debentures
MT
01/06Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Proposes to Raise Funds by Issuing 5,000 Listed..
CI
2019Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail : Wins Award for Best IBP Practices in Apparels Industry U..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 122 B 1 473 M 1 473 M
Net income 2023 3 259 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net Debt 2023 4 739 M 57,2 M 57,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 77,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 241 B 2 916 M 2 916 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 24 818
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart ADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 255,70 INR
Average target price 374,81 INR
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashish Dikshit Head-Business
Jagdish Bajaj Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Kumar Mangalam Birla Chairman
Praveen Shrikhande Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Anil Kishan Kumar Malik Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL LIMITED-11.06%2 916
INDITEX15.86%96 185
KERING21.14%75 592
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.3.05%63 917
ROSS STORES, INC.-0.65%39 847
HENNES & MAURITZ AB20.01%20 679