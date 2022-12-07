Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    535755   INE647O01011

ADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL LIMITED

(535755)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-05
311.00 INR   -1.30%
02:42aAditya Birla Fashion And Retail : News Verification
PU
11/29Aditya Birla Group's 'House of Brands' venture TMRW partners with 8 Digital-First Lifestyle Brands
AQ
11/28Aditya Birla Fashion's Unit Acquires Stake in Eight Retail Brands
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail : News Verification

12/07/2022 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 6, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 051.

Kind Attention: - Mr. Binoy Yohannan, Associate Vice President, Surveillance, National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Ref.: Email from National Stock Exchange of India Limited dated December 6, 2022 ("said email"), requesting clarification w.r.t. the media report appearing on www.economictimes.indiatimes.com dated December 6, 2022 captioned "Aditya Birla Group leads race to add W owner to cart" ("said news")

Dear Sir/ Madam,

This is in reference to the said email requesting clarification about the said news, received by us today.

It is hereby clarified with respect to the said news, that the Board of the Company has not evaluated any such proposal. We are not in a position to comment on the veracity of media report.

Further, we would like to assure you of the fact that we would, as in the past, promptly inform the Stock Exchange(s) and the shareholders about any event, information etc. which is material and which may have a bearing on the operation/ performance of the Company, as per the regulatory requirements under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Trust this clarifies.

Thanking you.

Sincerely,

For Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

Digitally signed

ANIL KUMAR by ANIL KUMAR

KISHAN KISHAN MALIK

MALIK

Date: 2022.12.06

20:20:01 +05'30'

Anil Malik

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

ADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL LIMITED

Registered Office:

CIN: L18101MH2007PLC233901

Website: www.abfrl.com

Piramal Agastya Corporate Park, Building 'A',

4th and 5th Floor, Unit No. 401, 403, 501, 502,

Tel.: +91 86529 05000

E-mail: secretarial@abfrl.adityabirla.com

L.B.S. Road, Kurla, Mumbai - 400 070

Fax: +91 86529 05400

Disclaimer

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 07:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL LIMITED
02:42aAditya Birla Fashion And Retail : News Verification
PU
11/29Aditya Birla Group's 'House of Brands' venture TMRW partners with 8 Digital-First Lifes..
AQ
11/28Aditya Birla Fashion's Unit Acquires Stake in Eight Retail Brands
MT
11/28Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail : News Verification
PU
11/28Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
11/25Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited signed a non-disclosure agreement to acquire un..
CI
11/18Aditya Birla Group announces partnership with Galeries Lafayette to open India's first ..
AQ
11/17INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher; hawkish Fed may keep lid on gains
RE
11/17Aditya Birla Fashion to Open Galeries Lafayette Luxury Department Stores in India
MT
11/17India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail to open Galeries Lafayette stores in India
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 122 B 1 481 M 1 481 M
Net income 2023 3 518 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
Net Debt 2023 4 170 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 84,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 295 B 3 579 M 3 579 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 24 818
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart ADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 311,00 INR
Average target price 378,43 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashish Dikshit Head-Business
Jagdish Bajaj Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Kumar Mangalam Birla Chairman
Praveen Shrikhande Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Geetika Anand Talwar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL LIMITED14.19%3 579
INDITEX-13.18%81 083
KERING-22.87%70 274
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.28.45%64 085
ROSS STORES, INC.1.97%40 443
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-32.40%17 974