Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail : News Verification

Ref.: Email from National Stock Exchange of India Limited dated December 6, 2022 ("said email"), requesting clarification w.r.t. the media report appearing on www.economictimes.indiatimes.com dated December 6, 2022 captioned "Aditya Birla Group leads race to add W owner to cart" ("said news")

This is in reference to the said email requesting clarification about the said news, received by us today.

It is hereby clarified with respect to the said news, that the Board of the Company has not evaluated any such proposal. We are not in a position to comment on the veracity of media report.

Further, we would like to assure you of the fact that we would, as in the past, promptly inform the Stock Exchange(s) and the shareholders about any event, information etc. which is material and which may have a bearing on the operation/ performance of the Company, as per the regulatory requirements under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

For Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

