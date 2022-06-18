Aditya Birla Money : Annual Return FY 2021-22
FORM NO. MGT-7
[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
English
Hindi
Annual Return
(other than OPCs and Small Companies)
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
* Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
(a) Name of the company
(b) Registered office address
*e-mail ID of the company
*Telephone number with STD code
Website
Date of Incorporation
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi)
*Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
2
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
(vii)
*Financial year From date
01/04/2021
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2022
(DD/MM/YYYY)
(viii)
*Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
(b) Due date of AGM
30/09/2022
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
Specify the reasons for not holding the same
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities 2
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
K
K7
K
K8
PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 1
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
% of shares held
Joint Venture
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i)
*SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
70,000,000
56,374,998
56,374,998
56,374,998
Total amount of equity shares (in
70,000,000
56,374,998
56,374,998
56,374,998
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
Equity
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
70,000,000
56,374,998
56,374,998
56,374,998
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
1
1
1
1
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
70,000,000
56,374,998
56,374,998
56,374,998
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
2,600,000
1,600,000
1,600,000
1,600,000
Total amount of preference shares
260,000,000
160,000,000
160,000,000
160,000,000
(in rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
Preference
capital
capital
Number of preference shares
2,600,000
1,600,000
1,600,000
1,600,000
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
100
100
100
100
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
260,000,000
160,000,000
160,000,000
160,000,000
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Authorised Capital
Total amount of unclassified shares
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Total
Total
Total
Class of shares
Number of shares
nominal
Paid-up
premium
amount
amount
Equity shares
Physical
DEMAT
Total
At the beginning of the year
945,846
55,355,511
56301357
56,301,357 56,301,357
Increase during the year
0
0
0
92,451
92,451
0
i. Pubic Issues
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Rights issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Bonus issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
0
0
0
0
0
0
v. ESOPs
0
0
0
0
0
0
vi. Sweat equity shares allotted
0
0
0
0
0
0
vii. Conversion of Preference share
0
0
0
0
0
0
viii. Conversion of Debentures
0
0
0
0
0
0
ix. GDRs/ADRs
0
0
0
0
0
0
x. Others, specify
92,451
92,451
Addition in demat numbers
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
18,810
18,810
0
i. Buy-back of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
18,810
18,810
Reduction in physical numbers
At the end of the year
945,846
55,355,511
56301357
56,374,998 56,374,998
Preference shares
At the beginning of the year
1,000,000
0
1000000
100,000,000 100,000,00
Increase during the year
0
1,600,000
1600000
160,000,000 160,000,00 0
i. Issues of shares
0
1,600,000
1600000
160,000,000160,000,00
ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Others, specify
0
0
NIL
Decrease during the year
1,000,000
0
1000000
100,000,000
100,000,00
0
i. Redemption of shares
1,000,000
0
1000000
100,000,000
100,000,00
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
0
0
NIL
At the end of the year
0
1,600,000
1600000
160,000,000
160,000,00
ISIN of the equity shares of the company
INE865C01022
(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)
0
Class of shares
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
Before split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
After split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *
Nil
Date of the previous annual general meeting
30/07/2021
