    532974   INE865C01022

ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED

(532974)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
51.10 INR   -2.11%
09:44aADITYA BIRLA MONEY : Annual Return FY 2021-22
PU
06/16ADITYA BIRLA MONEY : Book Closure
PU
04/23ADITYA BIRLA MONEY : Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
Aditya Birla Money : Annual Return FY 2021-22

06/18/2022 | 09:44am EDT
FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

  1. * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

  1. (a) Name of the company

(b) Registered office address

    1. *e-mail ID of the company
    2. *Telephone number with STD code
    3. Website
  2. Date of Incorporation

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Pre-fill

Sub-category of the Company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

2

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Pre-fill

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

(vii) *Financial year From date

01/04/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2022

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2022

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

    1. Specify the reasons for not holding the same
  2. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities 2

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

K

K7

K

K8

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 1

Pre-fill All

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

70,000,000

56,374,998

56,374,998

56,374,998

Total amount of equity shares (in

70,000,000

56,374,998

56,374,998

56,374,998

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

Equity

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

70,000,000

56,374,998

56,374,998

56,374,998

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

1

1

1

1

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

70,000,000

56,374,998

56,374,998

56,374,998

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

2,600,000

1,600,000

1,600,000

1,600,000

Total amount of preference shares

260,000,000

160,000,000

160,000,000

160,000,000

(in rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

Preference

capital

capital

Number of preference shares

2,600,000

1,600,000

1,600,000

1,600,000

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

100

100

100

100

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

260,000,000

160,000,000

160,000,000

160,000,000

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

945,846

55,355,511

56301357

56,301,357 56,301,357

Increase during the year

0

0

0

92,451

92,451

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

92,451

92,451

Addition in demat numbers

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

18,810

18,810

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

18,810

18,810

Reduction in physical numbers

At the end of the year

945,846

55,355,511

56301357

56,374,998 56,374,998

Preference shares

At the beginning of the year

1,000,000

0

1000000

100,000,000 100,000,00

Increase during the year

0

1,600,000

1600000

160,000,000 160,000,00 0

i. Issues of shares

0

1,600,000

1600000

160,000,000160,000,00

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Others, specify

0

0

NIL

Decrease during the year

1,000,000

0

1000000

100,000,000

100,000,00

0

i. Redemption of shares

1,000,000

0

1000000

100,000,000

100,000,00

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

0

0

NIL

At the end of the year

0

1,600,000

1600000

160,000,000

160,000,00

ISIN of the equity shares of the company

INE865C01022

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

  1. Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *

Nil

[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]

Yes

No

Not Applicable

Separate sheet attached for details of transfers

Yes

No

Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.

Date of the previous annual general meeting

30/07/2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aditya Birla Money Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 13:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
