    532974   INE865C01022

ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED

(532974)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-21
71.10 INR   +1.50%
ADITYA BIRLA MONEY : Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
04/13ADITYA BIRLA MONEY : Notice of Board Meeting dated April 22, 2022
PU
03/28ADITYA BIRLA MONEY : Notice regarding Closure of Trading Window for the quarter ending Mar 31, 2022
PU
Aditya Birla Money : Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2022

04/23/2022 | 12:29am EDT
Ref: SECTL/2022 - 48

April 22, 2022

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G-Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI - 400 051

Scrip Code:BSE - 532974

NSE - BIRLA MONEY

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub :Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 and Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022 along with Auditor Report pursuant to Regulations 33 and 52(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We wish to inform you that pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, April 22, 2022, has approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022 along with the Audit Report by the Auditors thereon and a copy of the same is enclosed for your record.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For Aditya Birla Money Limited

Pradeep Sharma

Chief Financial Officer

Encl: a/a

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aditya Birla Money Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 04:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 714 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net income 2021 158 M 2,06 M 2,06 M
Net Debt 2021 1 305 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 008 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 587
Free-Float 27,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pradeep Sharma Chief Financial Officer
Gopi Krishna Tulsian Chairman
Palepu Sudhir Rao Independent Non-Executive Director
Ganesan Vijayaraghavan Independent Non-Executive Director
Shriram Jagetiya Non-Executive Director
