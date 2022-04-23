Aditya Birla Money : Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2022

Ref: SECTL/2022 - 48

April 22, 2022

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G-Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI - 400 051

Scrip Code:BSE - 532974

NSE - BIRLA MONEY

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub :Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 and Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022 along with Auditor Report pursuant to Regulations 33 and 52(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We wish to inform you that pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, April 22, 2022, has approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022 along with the Audit Report by the Auditors thereon and a copy of the same is enclosed for your record.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For Aditya Birla Money Limited

Pradeep Sharma

Chief Financial Officer

Encl: a/a