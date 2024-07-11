Ref: SECTL/2024 - 98

July 10, 2024

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G-Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI - 400 051

Scrip Code: BSE - 532974

NSE - BIRLA MONEY

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Please find enclosed the Confirmation Certificate dated July 4, 2024, received from M/s. Cameo Corporate Services Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of our Company as per Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Aditya Birla Money Limited,

MANISHA LAKHOTIA

Digitally signed by

MANISHA LAKHOTIA Date: 2024.07.10 16:16:49 +05'30'

Manisha Lakhotia

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl.: A/A

CAMEO CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED

Ref: CAM/ASC/74(5)/Q1/2024

4th July, 2024

THE COMPANY SECRETARY

M/S. ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED SAI SAGAR 2ND AND 3RD FLOOR PLOT NO M-7

THIRU-VI-KA (SIDCO) INDUSTRIAL ESTATE GUINDY

CHENNAI 600032

Dear Sir

Subject: Certificate under of Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

for the quarter ended 30.06.2024.

------

With reference to the above captioned subject, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the depository participants for dematerialisation during the quarter ended 30th June 2024, were confirmed (accepted/rejected) to the depositories by us and that securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.

We hereby also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in register of members as the registered owner within stipulated time limit under captioned regulations.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For CAMEO CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED

ASST. MANAGER (SHARES)

CIN No:U67120TN1998PLC041613

'Subramanian Building', No.1, Club House Road, Chennai-600 002. Phone: (D) 044-40020710 /044-2846 0390, Fax: 044-2846 0129 E-mail:cameo@cameoindia.comWebsite: www.cameoindia.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Aditya Birla Money Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2024 14:58:06 UTC.