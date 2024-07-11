Aditya Birla Money : Cert under Reg 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Reg, 2018 for the QE June 30, 2024
Ref: SECTL/2024 - 98
July 10, 2024
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G-Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
MUMBAI - 400 001
MUMBAI - 400 051
Scrip Code: BSE - 532974
NSE - BIRLA MONEY
Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Please find enclosed the Confirmation Certificate dated July 4, 2024, received from M/s. Cameo Corporate Services Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of our Company as per Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024.
M/S. ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED SAI SAGAR 2ND AND 3RD FLOOR PLOT NO M-7
THIRU-VI-KA (SIDCO) INDUSTRIAL ESTATE GUINDY
CHENNAI 600032
Dear Sir
Subject: Certificate under of Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018
for the quarter ended 30.06.2024.
------
With reference to the above captioned subject, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the depository participants for dematerialisation during the quarter ended 30th June 2024, were confirmed (accepted/rejected) to the depositories by us and that securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.
We hereby also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in register of members as the registered owner within stipulated time limit under captioned regulations.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully
For CAMEO CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED
ASST. MANAGER (SHARES)
CIN No:U67120TN1998PLC041613
'Subramanian Building', No.1, Club House Road, Chennai-600 002. Phone: (D) 044-40020710 /044-2846 0390, Fax: 044-2846 0129 E-mail:cameo@cameoindia.comWebsite: www.cameoindia.com
Aditya Birla Money Limited (ABML) is an India-based company, which is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three segments: Broking, Wholesale debt market, and Others. The Company is a stockbroking and capital market products distributor, which offers equity and derivatives trading through the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and currency derivatives on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (MSEI). The Company provides commodity trading on Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. The Company's subsidiaries include Aditya Birla Finance Limited, Aditya Birla Financial Shared Services Limited, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited, Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Limited, Aditya Birla Capital Technology Services Limited, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited, Aditya Birla ARC Limited, and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited.