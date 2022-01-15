Aditya Birla Money : Copy of Newspaper Publication
01/15/2022 | 02:55am EST
Ref: SECTL/2022 - 11
January 15, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G-Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
MUMBAI - 400 001
MUMBAI - 400 051
Scrip Code: BSE - 532974
NSE - BIRLA MONEY
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub : Intimation under Regulations
33 and 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and
Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Pursuant to Regulations 33 and 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the newspaper advertisements regarding the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2021 published in Business Standard and Jai Hind.
The same shall be uploaded on the Company's website www.adityabirlamoney.com.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Aditya Birla Money Limited
SANGEETA MUKESH SHETTY
Digitally signed by
SANGEETA MUKESH SHETTY
Date: 2022.01.15 11:53:19 +05'30'
Sangeeta Shetty Company Secretary
MUMBAI | FRIDAY, 14 JANUARY 2022
TAKE TWO 7
.
<
VIL's tough future call
The question of what happens if the telco is unable to repay the government in four years remains unanswered
better to monitor the numbers of those in hospital, rather than infections, while targeting crowded spaces such as workplaces, dormitories etc with rapid testing.
trol, he assured a sceptical
rium, which include spectrum
value in having the government
ernment's shareholding doesn't
media. VIL's losses rose from
dues of ~108,000 crore and AGR
as the largest single shareholder
worry them either. They believe
~6,985 crore in Q4 FY2021 to
dues of ~50,400 crore, until its
and the two promoters diluting
that will continue to nibble at
~7,144 crore in Q2 FY2022. In the
cash flows improve substantial- their stake substantially from 72
VIL's market share, more so
same period, revenues shrank
ly. They agree that the company
to 46 per cent.
once 5G services are launched.
from~9,607croreto~9,406crore.
would need an ARPU of
Citibank and Credit Suisse
Still, it is worth wondering
The
Department
of
~280-300 to achieve cash
suggest that investors may view
what the government will do if
Telecommunications
(DoT)
breakeven. In other words, in
these developments favourably
VILisn'toutofthewoodsinfour
backed Takkar, emphasising
four years VIL has to not only
if the government involvement
years, not least because reviving
that VIL would not be consid-
stop the tide of losing sub-
weretoimplyamoresupportive
BSNL and MTNL remain huge
ered a public sector company
scribers but also increase its
policy environment. Banks, too,
challenges. A ~750-crore revival
butrunprofessionallyandinde-
ARPUbyaboutthreetimesfrom
willbemorereadytorestructure
package has been finalised but
pendently. DoT underlined the
the current ~109.
its loans with the government
BSNL's inordinate delay in
intention behind the move: To
The point here is that if VIL
backing the company. The gov-
launching 4G services, which
providetheindustrysomerelief.
is unable to repay the interest
ernment's stake could also get
looks possible only by the end
It would sell its VIL stake at an
on its spectrum dues, the
dilutedandtherecouldbeapos-
of this year when competitors
"appropriate time". VIL shares
government can move towards
sibility of it selling part of it to
will be offering 5G, suggests that
were converted at par; if the
converting those dues into
the prospective investor.
it's also the government that's
share price goes up, there is a
more equity. Though the gov-
Equally, the possibility of
taking a tough call on VIL.
KRISHNA N DAS
New Delhi, 13 January
India has eased its Covid rules on testing, quarantine and hospital admissions in a bid to free up resources for its neediest people, a strategy hailed by experts even though it carries the risk of a heavy undercount of infections and deaths.
The moves will offer a breathing space for healthcare facilities, often overstretched in a far-flung nation of
1.4 billion, as they battle a 33- fold surge in infections over the past month. This week, federal authorities told states to drop
mandatory testing for contacts of confirmed cases unless they were old or battling other con- ditions, while halving the isola-
tion period to a week and advising hospital care only for the seriously ill.
"Contact-tracing has been the most resource-intensive activity since the pandemic began," said Sanjay K Rai, a professor of community medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi.
"That strategy did not work and wasted resources," he added, saying serological surveys had shown it had detected only a fraction of infections. "The new one will ensure optimum utilisation of what we have got."
Four Indian epidemiologists echoed Rai's view, saying it was
They added that the guidelines on shorter isolation and hospital admissions were in line with global practice.
But some experts say the new rules could lull people into taking infections lightly until it is too late, especially in the rural areas, home to two-thirds of the population, where few seek tests unless directed by authorities.
"This new strategy will affect data from rural India or certain states in a disproportionate way," said Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiology professor at the University of Michigan.
REUTERS
POSTAL BALLOT NOTICE AND E-VOTING INFORMATION
NOTICE is hereby given that the Company is seeking approval of its Members by way of a special resolution for buyback of up to 4,00,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of `1 each, representing 1.08% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital, at a price of `4,500 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding `18,000 crore (excluding transaction costs, applicable taxes and other incidental and related expenses), on proportionate basis, through Tender Offer route through Stock Exchange mechanism, approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
This buy-back is in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time, read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 read with Circular CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated December 9, 2016 and Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/DCR-III/CIR/P/2021/615 dated August 13, 2021, as set out in the Postal Ballot Notice dated January 12, 2022.
The postal ballot notice is available on the Company's website https://on.tcs.com/Notice-Postal-Ballot-2022, website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) https://www.evoting.nsdl.comand the website of the stock exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are listed i.e. BSE Limited (BSE) (www.bseindia.com) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) (www.nseindia.com).
In compliance with the General Circular No. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, General Circular No. 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, General Circular No. 22/2020 dated June 15, 2020, General Circular No. 33/2020 dated September 28, 2020, General Circular No. 39/2020 dated December 31, 2020, General Circular No. 10/2021 dated June 23, 2021 and General Circular No. 20/2021 dated December 8, 2021 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Company has sent the postal ballot notice on January 13, 2022 only through electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/Depositories and whose names are recorded in the Register of Members of the Company or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 ("Cut-offdate").
The Company has engaged the services of NSDL to provide remote e-voting facility to its Members. The remote e-voting period commences from 9.00 a.m. (IST) on Friday, January 14, 2022 and ends at 5.00 p.m. (IST) on Saturday, February 12, 2022. The e-voting module shall be disabled by NSDL thereafter. Voting rights of the Members shall be in proportion to the shares held by them in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on Cut-off date. Communication of assent or dissent of the Members would take place only through the remote e-voting system. Only those Members whose names are recorded in the Register of Members of the Company or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the Cut-off date will be entitled to cast their votes by remote e-voting. Once the vote on the resolution is cast by the Member, he/she shall not be allowed to change it subsequently.
The Members whose e-mail address is not registered with the Company/Depositories, to receive the postal ballot notice may register on or before 5:00 p.m. (IST) on Saturday, February 5, 2022 by clicking the link: https://tcpl.linkintime.co.in/EmailReg/email_registerand completing the registration process as guided therein.
For details relating to e-voting, please refer to the postal ballot notice. In case of any queries, you may refer the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for Shareholders and e-voting user manual for Shareholders available at the download section of https://www.evoting.nsdl.com. For any grievances connected with facility for voting by electronic means, please contact Ms. Pallavi Mhatre, Manager, NSDL, Email: evoting@nsdl.co.in, toll free no.: 1800 1020 990 /1800 224 430.
The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. P. N. Parikh (Membership No. FCS 327) and failing him Ms. Jigyasa Ved (Membership No. FCS 6488) of Parikh & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer to conduct the postal ballot through remote e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner.
The result of the postal ballot will be announced at or before 5:00 p.m. (IST), Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The said results along with the Scrutinizer's Report would be intimated to BSE and NSE and will also be uploaded on the Company's website https://www.tcs.com/events/tcs-buyback-2022and on the website of NSDL www.evoting.nsdl.com.
Aditya Birla Money Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 07:54:01 UTC.