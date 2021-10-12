Aditya Birla Money : Corporate Governance Report for the Quarter ended September 30, 2021
10/12/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
Compliance Report on Corporate Governance pursuant to Regulation 27(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Name of Listed Entity
:
ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED
Quarter ending
:
September 30, 2021
I. COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Title
Name of the Director
PAN & DIN
Category
Initial
Date of
Date of
Tenure*
Date of
No. of
No. of
Number of
No. of post of
(Mr.
(Chairperson /
Date of
Re-appoint
Cessation
Birth
directorship
Independent
memberships in
Chairperson in
/
Executive /
Appoint-
ment
in listed
Directorship in
Audit/Stakeholder
Audit/Stakeholder
Ms.)
Non-Executive /
ment
entities
listed entities
Committee(s)
Committee held in
Independent /
including this
including this
including this
listed entities
Nominee)
listed entity
listed entity
listed entity
including this
[in reference
[in reference to
(Refer Regulation
listed entity
to Regulation
proviso to
26(1) of
(Refer Regulation
17A(1)]
regulation
Listing
26(1) of Listing
17A(1)]
Regulations)
Regulations)
Mr.
GOPI KRISHNA TULSIAN
PAN - AACPT9888P
Chairperson -
25-03-2014
-
-
-
02-02-1937
1
-
2
-
DIN - 00017786
Non-Executive
Mr.
G. VIJAYARAGHAVAN
PAN - AAAPV2420M
Independent -
09-09-2014
03-07-2019
-
85
11-07-1953
1
1
1
-
DIN - 00894134
Non-Executive
months
Mr.
P. SUDHIR RAO
PAN - AEHPP6993G
Independent -
09-09-2014
03-07-2019
-
85
15-04-1961
1
1
3
2
DIN - 00018213
Non-Executive
months
Mr.
TUSHAR SHAH
PAN - AAHPS7349P
Non-Executive
06-05-2016
-
-
-
17-04-1965
1
-
1
-
DIN - 00239762
Ms.
PINKY ATUL MEHTA
PAN - AAHPM2967P
Non-Executive
30-03-2015
-
-
-
21-04-1967
1
-
-
-
DIN - 00020429
Mr.
SHRIRAM JAGETIYA
PAN - AABPJ9471B
Non-Executive
25-03-2014
-
-
-
21-04-1969
1
-
1
-
DIN - 01638250
Whether Regular chairperson appointed - Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to Managing Director or CEO - No
$ PAN of any director would not be displayed on the website of Stock Exchange
& Category of Directors means executive / non-executive / independent / Nominee. If a director fits into more than one category write all categories separating them with hyphen.
* to be filled only for Independent Director. Tenure would mean total period from which Independent director is serving on Board of directors of the listed entity in continuity without any cooling off period.
& Category of directors means executive / non-executive / independent / Nominee. if a director fits into more than one category write all categories separating them with hyphen
III. MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in
Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in
Whether requirement of
Number of Directors
Number of independent
Maximum gap between any
the previous quarter
the relevant quarter
Quorum met*
present*
directors present*
two consecutive (in number
of days)
Yes / No
23-04-2021
15-07-2021
Yes
6
2
82
* to be filled in only for the current quarter meetings
2
IV. MEETING OF COMMITTEES
Date(s) of meeting of the
Whether requirement of
Number of Directors
Number of
Date(s) of meeting of the
Maximum gap between
committee in the relevant
Quorum met (details)*
present*
independent
committee in the previous
any two consecutive
quarter
directors present*
quarter
meetings in number of
days*
Yes / No
15-07-2021
Yes
3
2
23-04-2021
82
* This information has to be mandatorily be given for audit committee, for rest of the committees giving this information is optional
** to be filled in only for the current quarter meetings
V. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Subject
Compliance status (Yes/No/NA) refer note below
Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained
Yes
Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT
NA
Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee
Yes
Note
1 In the column "Compliance Status", compliance or non-compliance may be indicated by Yes / No / N.A. For example, if the Board has been composed in accordance with the requirements of Listing Regulations, "Yes" may be indicated. Similarly, in case the Listed Entity has no related party transactions, the words "N.A." may be indicated.
2 If status is "No" details of non-compliance may be given here.
3
VI. AFFIRMATIONS
The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
The composition of the following Committees is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Yes
Audit Committee
Nomination & Remuneration Committee
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Risk Management Committee (applicable to the top 1000 listed entities)- Not Applicable
The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
The meetings of the Board of Directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
This report and / or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors.- Yes
There are no comments / observations / advice of Board of Directors in respect of the previous quarter Corporate Governance Report submitted under Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
For ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED
SANGEETA MUKESH SHETTY
Digitally signed by SANGEETA MUKESH SHETTY
Date: 2021.10.12 18:14:19 +05'30'
SANGEETA SHETTY
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Dated : October 12, 2021
4
ANNEXURE III
Corporate Governance Report of M/s. Aditya Birla Money Limited submitted at the end of 6 months after end of financial year ended on 31.03.2021 along with the second quarter's report of financial year 2021-22
Affirmations
Broad heading
Regulation Number
Compliance status (Yes/No/NA)
Copy of the annual report including balance sheet, profit and loss account, directors report,
46(2)
Yes
corporate governance report, business responsibility report displayed on website
(except Business Responsibility Report
which is not applicable to the Company)
Presence of Chairperson of Audit Committee at the Annual General Meeting
18(1)(d)
Yes
Presence of Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the Annual
19(3)
Yes
General Meeting
Presence of Chairperson of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee at the Annual General
20(3)
Yes
Meeting
Whether "Corporate Governance Report" disclosed in Annual Report
34(3) read with para
Yes
C of Schedule V
Note
1 In the column "Compliance Status", compliance or non-compliance may be indicated by Yes/No/N.A.
For example, if the Board has been composed in accordance with the requirements of Listing Regulations, "Yes" may be indicated. Similarly, in case the Listed Entity has no related party transactions, the words "N.A." may be indicated.
If status is "No" details of non-compliance may be given here.
If the Listed Entity would like to provide any other information the same may be indicated here.
Aditya Birla Money Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 03:21:01 UTC.