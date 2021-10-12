Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aditya Birla Money : Corporate Governance Report for the Quarter ended September 30, 2021

10/12/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
Compliance Report on Corporate Governance pursuant to Regulation 27(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Name of Listed Entity

:

ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED

Quarter ending

:

September 30, 2021

I. COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Title

Name of the Director

PAN & DIN

Category

Initial

Date of

Date of

Tenure*

Date of

No. of

No. of

Number of

No. of post of

(Mr.

(Chairperson /

Date of

Re-appoint

Cessation

Birth

directorship

Independent

memberships in

Chairperson in

/

Executive /

Appoint-

ment

in listed

Directorship in

Audit/Stakeholder

Audit/Stakeholder

Ms.)

Non-Executive /

ment

entities

listed entities

Committee(s)

Committee held in

Independent /

including this

including this

including this

listed entities

Nominee)

listed entity

listed entity

listed entity

including this

[in reference

[in reference to

(Refer Regulation

listed entity

to Regulation

proviso to

26(1) of

(Refer Regulation

17A(1)]

regulation

Listing

26(1) of Listing

17A(1)]

Regulations)

Regulations)

Mr.

GOPI KRISHNA TULSIAN

PAN - AACPT9888P

Chairperson -

25-03-2014

-

-

-

02-02-1937

1

-

2

-

DIN - 00017786

Non-Executive

Mr.

G. VIJAYARAGHAVAN

PAN - AAAPV2420M

Independent -

09-09-2014

03-07-2019

-

85

11-07-1953

1

1

1

-

DIN - 00894134

Non-Executive

months

Mr.

P. SUDHIR RAO

PAN - AEHPP6993G

Independent -

09-09-2014

03-07-2019

-

85

15-04-1961

1

1

3

2

DIN - 00018213

Non-Executive

months

Mr.

TUSHAR SHAH

PAN - AAHPS7349P

Non-Executive

06-05-2016

-

-

-

17-04-1965

1

-

1

-

DIN - 00239762

Ms.

PINKY ATUL MEHTA

PAN - AAHPM2967P

Non-Executive

30-03-2015

-

-

-

21-04-1967

1

-

-

-

DIN - 00020429

Mr.

SHRIRAM JAGETIYA

PAN - AABPJ9471B

Non-Executive

25-03-2014

-

-

-

21-04-1969

1

-

1

-

DIN - 01638250

Whether Regular chairperson appointed - Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to Managing Director or CEO - No

$ PAN of any director would not be displayed on the website of Stock Exchange

& Category of Directors means executive / non-executive / independent / Nominee. If a director fits into more than one category write all categories separating them with hyphen.

* to be filled only for Independent Director. Tenure would mean total period from which Independent director is serving on Board of directors of the listed entity in continuity without any cooling off period.

SANGEETA

1

MUKESH SHETTY

Digitally signed by

SANGEETA MUKESH SHETTY Date: 2021.10.12 18:12:51 +05'30'

II. COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEES

Name of Committee

Whether Regular

Name of Committee members

Category (Chairperson/Executive /

Date of

Date of

chairperson

Non-Executive / independent / Nominee) $

Appointment

Cessation

appointed

1. Audit Committee

Yes

Mr. P. SUDHIR RAO

Chairperson - Independent - Non-Executive

21-04-2009

-

Mr. G. VIJAYARAGHAVAN

Member - Independent - Non-Executive

21-04-2009

-

Mr. SHRIRAM JAGETIYA

Member - Non-Executive

25-03-2014

-

2. Nomination & Remuneration Committee

Yes

Mr. P. SUDHIR RAO

Chairperson - Independent - Non-Executive

28-07-2014

-

Mr. G. VIJAYARAGHAVAN

Member - Independent - Non-Executive

28-07-2014

-

Mr. SHRIRAM JAGETIYA

Member - Non-Executive

28-07-2014

-

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Yes

Mr. P. SUDHIR RAO

Chairperson - Independent - Non-Executive

28-07-2014

-

Mr. GOPI KRISHNA TULSIAN

Member - Non-Executive

28-07-2014

-

Mr. TUSHAR SHAH

Member - Non-Executive

06-05-2016

-

4. Risk Management Committee (if applicable)

N.A.

-

-

-

-

& Category of directors means executive / non-executive / independent / Nominee. if a director fits into more than one category write all categories separating them with hyphen

III. MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in

Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in

Whether requirement of

Number of Directors

Number of independent

Maximum gap between any

the previous quarter

the relevant quarter

Quorum met*

present*

directors present*

two consecutive (in number

of days)

Yes / No

23-04-2021

15-07-2021

Yes

6

2

82

* to be filled in only for the current quarter meetings

2

IV. MEETING OF COMMITTEES

Date(s) of meeting of the

Whether requirement of

Number of Directors

Number of

Date(s) of meeting of the

Maximum gap between

committee in the relevant

Quorum met (details)*

present*

independent

committee in the previous

any two consecutive

quarter

directors present*

quarter

meetings in number of

days*

Yes / No

15-07-2021

Yes

3

2

23-04-2021

82

* This information has to be mandatorily be given for audit committee, for rest of the committees giving this information is optional

** to be filled in only for the current quarter meetings

V. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Subject

Compliance status (Yes/No/NA) refer note below

Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained

Yes

Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT

NA

Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee

Yes

Note

1 In the column "Compliance Status", compliance or non-compliance may be indicated by Yes / No / N.A. For example, if the Board has been composed in accordance with the requirements of Listing Regulations, "Yes" may be indicated. Similarly, in case the Listed Entity has no related party transactions, the words "N.A." may be indicated.

2 If status is "No" details of non-compliance may be given here.

3

VI. AFFIRMATIONS

  1. The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
  2. The composition of the following Committees is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Yes
    1. Audit Committee
    2. Nomination & Remuneration Committee
    3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee
    4. Risk Management Committee (applicable to the top 1000 listed entities) - Not Applicable
  4. The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
  5. The meetings of the Board of Directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
  6. This report and / or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors. - Yes

There are no comments / observations / advice of Board of Directors in respect of the previous quarter Corporate Governance Report submitted under Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

For ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED

SANGEETA MUKESH SHETTY

Digitally signed by SANGEETA MUKESH SHETTY

Date: 2021.10.12 18:14:19 +05'30'

SANGEETA SHETTY

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Dated : October 12, 2021

4

ANNEXURE III

Corporate Governance Report of M/s. Aditya Birla Money Limited submitted at the end of 6 months after end of financial year ended on 31.03.2021 along with the second quarter's report of financial year 2021-22

Affirmations

Broad heading

Regulation Number

Compliance status (Yes/No/NA)

Copy of the annual report including balance sheet, profit and loss account, directors report,

46(2)

Yes

corporate governance report, business responsibility report displayed on website

(except Business Responsibility Report

which is not applicable to the Company)

Presence of Chairperson of Audit Committee at the Annual General Meeting

18(1)(d)

Yes

Presence of Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the Annual

19(3)

Yes

General Meeting

Presence of Chairperson of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee at the Annual General

20(3)

Yes

Meeting

Whether "Corporate Governance Report" disclosed in Annual Report

34(3) read with para

Yes

C of Schedule V

Note

1 In the column "Compliance Status", compliance or non-compliance may be indicated by Yes/No/N.A.

For example, if the Board has been composed in accordance with the requirements of Listing Regulations, "Yes" may be indicated. Similarly, in case the Listed Entity has no related party transactions, the words "N.A." may be indicated.

  1. If status is "No" details of non-compliance may be given here.
  2. If the Listed Entity would like to provide any other information the same may be indicated here.

For ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED

SANGEETA MUKESH SHETTY

Digitally signed by

SANGEETA MUKESH SHETTY Date: 2021.10.12 18:13:38 +05'30'

Sangeeta Shetty

Company Secretary

Dated: October 12, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aditya Birla Money Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 03:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
