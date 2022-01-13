Aditya Birla Money : Corporate Governance Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2021

Pursuant to Regulation 27(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Quarterly Compliance Report on Corporate Governance for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Sub: Compliance of Regulation 27(2) of the Listing Regulations

Compliance Report on Corporate Governance pursuant to Regulation 27(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Name of Listed Entity : ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED Quarter ending : December 31, 2021 I. COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS Title Name of the Director PAN & DIN Category Initial Date of Date of Tenure* Date of No. of No. of Number of No. of post of (Mr. (Chairperson / Date of Re-appoint Cessation Birth directorship Independent memberships in Chairperson in / Executive / Appoint- ment in listed Directorship in Audit/Stakeholder Audit/Stakeholder Ms.) Non-Executive / ment entities listed entities Committee(s) Committee held in Independent / including this including this including this listed entities Nominee) listed entity listed entity listed entity including this [in reference [in reference to (Refer Regulation listed entity to Regulation proviso to 26(1) of (Refer Regulation 17A(1)] regulation Listing 26(1) of Listing 17A(1)] Regulations) Regulations) Mr. GOPI KRISHNA TULSIAN PAN - AACPT9888P Chairperson - 25-03-2014 - - - 02-02-1937 1 - 2 - DIN - 00017786 Non-Executive Mr. G. VIJAYARAGHAVAN PAN - AAAPV2420M Independent - 09-09-2014 03-07-2019 - 88 11-07-1953 1 1 1 - DIN - 00894134 Non-Executive months Mr. P. SUDHIR RAO PAN - AEHPP6993G Independent - 09-09-2014 03-07-2019 - 88 15-04-1961 1 1 3 2 DIN - 00018213 Non-Executive months Mr. TUSHAR SHAH PAN - AAHPS7349P Non-Executive 06-05-2016 - - - 17-04-1965 1 - 1 - DIN - 00239762 Ms. PINKY ATUL MEHTA PAN - AAHPM2967P Non-Executive 30-03-2015 - - - 21-04-1967 1 - - - DIN - 00020429 Mr. SHRIRAM JAGETIYA PAN - AABPJ9471B Non-Executive 25-03-2014 - - - 21-04-1969 1 - 1 - DIN - 01638250

Whether Regular chairperson appointed - Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to Managing Director or CEO - No

$ PAN of any director would not be displayed on the website of Stock Exchange

& Category of Directors means executive / non-executive / independent / Nominee. If a director fits into more than one category write all categories separating them with hyphen.

* to be filled only for Independent Director. Tenure would mean total period from which Independent director is serving on Board of directors of the listed entity in continuity without any cooling off period.

1