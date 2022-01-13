Aditya Birla Money : Corporate Governance Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2021
01/13/2022 | 09:31am EST
Ref: SECTL/2022 - 08
January 12, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G-Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
MUMBAI - 400 001
MUMBAI - 400 051
Scrip Code: BSE - 532974
NSE - BIRLA MONEY
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub: Compliance of Regulation 27(2) of the Listing Regulations
Pursuant to Regulation 27(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Quarterly Compliance Report on Corporate Governance for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Please acknowledge receipt.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Aditya Birla Money Limited,
SANGEETA MUKESH SHETTY
Digitally signed by
SANGEETA MUKESH SHETTY
Date: 2022.01.12 16:39:30 +05'30'
Sangeeta Shetty Company Secretary
Encl.: A/A
Compliance Report on Corporate Governance pursuant to Regulation 27(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Name of Listed Entity
:
ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED
Quarter ending
:
December 31, 2021
I. COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Title
Name of the Director
PAN & DIN
Category
Initial
Date of
Date of
Tenure*
Date of
No. of
No. of
Number of
No. of post of
(Mr.
(Chairperson /
Date of
Re-appoint
Cessation
Birth
directorship
Independent
memberships in
Chairperson in
/
Executive /
Appoint-
ment
in listed
Directorship in
Audit/Stakeholder
Audit/Stakeholder
Ms.)
Non-Executive /
ment
entities
listed entities
Committee(s)
Committee held in
Independent /
including this
including this
including this
listed entities
Nominee)
listed entity
listed entity
listed entity
including this
[in reference
[in reference to
(Refer Regulation
listed entity
to Regulation
proviso to
26(1) of
(Refer Regulation
17A(1)]
regulation
Listing
26(1) of Listing
17A(1)]
Regulations)
Regulations)
Mr.
GOPI KRISHNA TULSIAN
PAN - AACPT9888P
Chairperson -
25-03-2014
-
-
-
02-02-1937
1
-
2
-
DIN - 00017786
Non-Executive
Mr.
G. VIJAYARAGHAVAN
PAN - AAAPV2420M
Independent -
09-09-2014
03-07-2019
-
88
11-07-1953
1
1
1
-
DIN - 00894134
Non-Executive
months
Mr.
P. SUDHIR RAO
PAN - AEHPP6993G
Independent -
09-09-2014
03-07-2019
-
88
15-04-1961
1
1
3
2
DIN - 00018213
Non-Executive
months
Mr.
TUSHAR SHAH
PAN - AAHPS7349P
Non-Executive
06-05-2016
-
-
-
17-04-1965
1
-
1
-
DIN - 00239762
Ms.
PINKY ATUL MEHTA
PAN - AAHPM2967P
Non-Executive
30-03-2015
-
-
-
21-04-1967
1
-
-
-
DIN - 00020429
Mr.
SHRIRAM JAGETIYA
PAN - AABPJ9471B
Non-Executive
25-03-2014
-
-
-
21-04-1969
1
-
1
-
DIN - 01638250
Whether Regular chairperson appointed - Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to Managing Director or CEO - No
$ PAN of any director would not be displayed on the website of Stock Exchange
& Category of Directors means executive / non-executive / independent / Nominee. If a director fits into more than one category write all categories separating them with hyphen.
* to be filled only for Independent Director. Tenure would mean total period from which Independent director is serving on Board of directors of the listed entity in continuity without any cooling off period.
1
II. COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEES
Name of Committee
Whether Regular
Name of Committee members
Category (Chairperson/Executive /
Date of
Date of
chairperson
Non-Executive / independent / Nominee) $
Appointment
Cessation
appointed
1. Audit Committee
Yes
Mr. P. SUDHIR RAO
Chairperson - Independent - Non-Executive
21-04-2009
-
Mr. G. VIJAYARAGHAVAN
Member - Independent - Non-Executive
21-04-2009
-
Mr. SHRIRAM JAGETIYA
Member - Non-Executive
25-03-2014
-
2. Nomination & Remuneration Committee
Yes
Mr. P. SUDHIR RAO
Chairperson - Independent - Non-Executive
28-07-2014
-
Mr. G. VIJAYARAGHAVAN
Member - Independent - Non-Executive
28-07-2014
-
Mr. SHRIRAM JAGETIYA
Member - Non-Executive
28-07-2014
-
3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Yes
Mr. P. SUDHIR RAO
Chairperson - Independent - Non-Executive
28-07-2014
-
Mr. GOPI KRISHNA TULSIAN
Member - Non-Executive
28-07-2014
-
Mr. TUSHAR SHAH
Member - Non-Executive
06-05-2016
-
4. Risk Management Committee (if applicable)
N.A.
-
-
-
-
5. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Yes
Mr. G. VIJAYARAGHAVAN
Chairperson - Independent - Non-Executive
04-05-2015
-
Mr. GOPI KRISHNA TULSIAN
Member - Non-Executive
04-05-2015
-
Ms. PINKY ATUL MEHTA
Member - Non-Executive
04-05-2015
-
& Category of directors means executive / non-executive / independent / Nominee. if a director fits into more than one category write all categories separating them with hyphen
III. MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in
Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in
Whether requirement of
Number of Directors
Number of independent
Maximum gap between any
the previous quarter
the relevant quarter
Quorum met*
present*
directors present*
two consecutive (in number
of days)
Yes / No
15-07-2021
13-10-2021
Yes
6
2
89
15-11-2021
Yes
6
2
32
22-12-2021
Yes
5
2
36
* to be filled in only for the current quarter meetings
2
IV. MEETING OF COMMITTEES
Date(s) of meeting of the
Whether requirement of
Number of Directors
Number of
Date(s) of meeting of the
Maximum gap between
committee in the relevant
Quorum met (details)*
present*
independent
committee in the previous
any two consecutive
quarter
directors present*
quarter
meetings in number of
days*
Yes / No
13-10-2021
Yes
3
2
15-07-2021
89
15-11-2021
Yes
3
2
32
* This information has to be mandatorily be given for audit committee, for rest of the committees giving this information is optional
** to be filled in only for the current quarter meetings
V. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Subject
Compliance status (Yes/No/NA) refer note below
Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained
Yes
Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT
Yes
Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee
Yes
Note
1 In the column "Compliance Status", compliance or non-compliance may be indicated by Yes / No / N.A. For example, if the Board has been composed in accordance with the requirements of Listing Regulations, "Yes" may be indicated. Similarly, in case the Listed Entity has no related party transactions, the words "N.A." may be indicated.
2 If status is "No" details of non-compliance may be given here.
Notes :Disclosure of Material Transactions with Related Party for the quarter ended December 31, 2021:
The Company has obtained the approval of the Members of the Company at its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 16th December 2021 to enter into new / further contracts / arrangements / agreements / transactions with Aditya Birla Capital Limited, Promoter and Holding Company, for offer, issuance, allotment and redemption of Non-CumulativeNon-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares, management support, business advisory support services, infrastructure facilities / services and cost recovered from the Company pursuant to the Aditya Birla Employees Stock Option Scheme 2017 of ABCL, for an amount not exceeding ₹160 Crore per financial year, upto the financial year ending March 31, 2032.
3
VI. AFFIRMATIONS
The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
The composition of the following Committees is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Yes
Audit Committee
Nomination & Remuneration Committee
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Risk Management Committee (applicable to the top 1000 listed entities)- Not Applicable
The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
The meetings of the Board of Directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
This report and / or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors.- Yes
There are no comments / observations / advice of Board of Directors in respect of the previous quarter Corporate Governance Report submitted under Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
