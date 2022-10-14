Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Aditya Birla Money Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532974   INE865C01022

ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED

(532974)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
64.60 INR   +12.45%
03:43aAditya Birla Money : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
10/13INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline on rate hike worries; Wipro tumbles
RE
10/13Aditya Birla Money : Corporate Governance Report for the Quarter ended September 30, 2022
PU
Aditya Birla Money : Newspaper Advertisements

10/14/2022
Ref: SECTL/2022 - 113

October 14, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G-Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI - 400 051

Scrip Code: BSE - 532974

NSE - BIRLA MONEY

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub : Intimation under Regulations 33 and 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulations 33 and 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the newspaper advertisements regarding the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2022 published in Business Standard and Jai Hind.

The same shall be uploaded on the Company's website www.adityabirlamoney.com.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Aditya Birla Money Limited

DIVYA BABU POOJARI

Digitally signed by

DIVYA BABU POOJARI Date: 2022.10.14 12:36:00 +05'30'

Divya Poojari Company Secretary

MUMBAI

FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022

5

Ernakulam Zonal Office, 4th Floor,

MG Road Metro Station Complex,

MG Road, Ernakulam - 682035

TENDER NOTICE

Due to some technical reasons the previous NIT Dtd 19-05-2022 stands cancelled and Bank of Baroda, Ernakulam Zone invites fresh sealed offers/tenders from reputed

a r c h i t e c t s / a r c h i t e c t u r a l f i r m s f o r prequalification of architects for the "Construction of Bank's Commercial Building at plot with Survey no. 1626/4 & 1626/5 Kanyannur Taluk Ernakulam Village near Canon Shed Road, District Ernakulam, Kerala." Those who applied previously should also apply with fresh offers only. Estimated cost of the construction work is approximately 12.21 Crores.

Last date of receipt of tenders is 3 PM of 05-11-2022. For more details log on to https://www.bankofbaroda.in/tenders/ zonal-regional-offices

(Sd/-) Zonal Head, Bank of Baroda,

Zonal Office - Ernakulam

Ph: 0484-2867817, 818

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited(Investment Manager for Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund) Registered Oﬃce: One World Center, Tower 1, 17th Floor, Jupiter Mills, Senapati Bapat

Marg, Elphinstone Road, Mumbai - 400 013. Tel.: 4356 8000. Fax: 4356 8110/8111. CIN: L65991MH1994PLC080811

Record Date for Distribution

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Trustees of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund have approved Wednesday, October 19, 2022*, as the Record Date for declaration of distribution under the Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) option in the following scheme, subject to availability of distributable surplus on the Record Date:

Quantum of Distribution

NAV as on

Name of the Scheme

Plans/Option

per unit# on face value

October 12,

of Rs.10/- per unit

2022 (Rs.)

Aditya Birla Sun Life Fixed Term Plan

Direct IDCW

The entire distributable

10.1313

- Series TS (91 days)

surplus at the time of

(A Close ended Income Scheme. A

maturity^ shall be

relatively low interest rate risk and

Regular IDCW

distributed.

10.1272

moderate credit risk)

The NAV of the scheme, pursuant to pay out of distribution would fall to the extent of payout and statutory levy (if applicable).

#As reduced by the amount of applicable statutory levy. *or the immediately following Business Day if that day is a non-business day. ^Maturity of the said scheme is October 19, 2022

All unitholders whose names appear in the Register of Unitholders / Beneﬁcial owners under the IDCW option of the said scheme as at the close of business hours on the Record Date shall be eligible to receive the distribution so declared.

For Aditya Birla Sun Lif e AMC Limited

(Investment Manager for Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund)

Sd/-

Date: October 13, 2022

Authorised Signatory

Place: Mumbai

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme

related documents carefully.

dpfpdpfu "p
Åd"Nf

fpS>L$pV$, i¾$hpf, Dt.14-10-2022

5

S>kv$Z"p

A'X$pdZ: 10 Opeg

12

L$X$hp-

sdpd

(ârsr"r^ Üpfp) S>kv$Z,sp.13

âpNÆcpC

Ap b"ph"u ÅZ 'sp S>kv$Z

S>kv$Z

S>kv$Z"u kfL$pfu

Mpf fpMu L$X$hp

kpfhpf

gC kpdkpdu

kdpS>

kdpS>

Apìep lsp.

aqfepv$

sS>huS> lp' ^fu

sun

dpfpdpfu

kdpS>"p

L$fdiucpC

lsu. Ap

dpfp r'sp krls"p

'sp

10

Opeg 'ep

fpdpZu, Ards

fpdpZu

S>

.

lsp. Ap

10

fpdÆ

'Z

spÐL$prgL$ S>kv$Z"u

'Z kpfhpf

'Ð_

.

R>pi-

kfL$pfu

S>kv$Z"u kfL$pfu

15

Apìep lsp. âpá

lsp.

L$f"pf

dpfp D'f

S>kv$Z"p

L$X$hp

kdpS>"p AÞe Qpf

h‰ccpC

-

kdpS>"p

h‰ccpC

"pku

lsp. Ap

.

hps

fpdpZu

lsp.

'X$ép lsp.

d"ÆcpC

"pd"p

ApS>'u 12

b"ph"p

kdpS>"p

kph

S> Nep

Npd"u S>

Mpf fpMu

L$X$hp

kdpS>"p

h‰ccpC

fpOh S>kv$Z"u kfL$pfu

Ards

fpdpZu

kdpS>"u

v$np

'f sun h‰ccpC

gÿdZ

'C Nep.

.

afuepv$ "lu

hM

Ópk'u

(ârsr"r^ Üpfp)

Åd"Nf sp. 13

"p

Ópk Ap'sp

aqfepv$ L$fhp Nep

lsp.

aqfepv$

"rl Aphsp

S>

v$hp 'u

kpfhpf

v$Mg L$fhp

Apìep lsp . Åd"Nf"p

"Nf -

lufpcpC

'fdpf (D.h.62 )

S>

v$hp 'u gu^u

lsu. Ap'u

S>

kpfhpf

Apìep .

Ap

S>

Üpfp dp"rkL$ Ópk

v$hp NV$NV$phu gu^u

. Ap'u

Åd"Nf"p drlgp

aqfepv$ L$fhp

lsp.

drlgp

õV$pa Üpfp aqfepv$ "lu

Ahsp

S> v$hp 'u^u lsu. lpg

kpfhpf

.

kpakapC"p

dpsp"p

bpbfp"p NfZu

L$fu

OV$"p

rS>‰p"p bpbfp

Aphu

b"ph'u

.Ap

(ârsr"r^ Üpfp)

sp.13

QL$Qpf dQu S>hp 'pdu lsu.Ap

qv$hpmu"p

bpbfp

S>

bpL$u .

qv$hpmu

s'pk

lp' ^fu

lsu.

Of"u kpa kapC

dprlsu

L$pd

v$u^u .

Ap kpa

NfZu

kapC "p L$pd

"hOZcpB

(D.h.19)

Ap'sp

Ap'Ops

"pd"u

'u Ap'Ops

Åd"Nf sp.13

ku X$uhuT"

Åd"Nf

s'p

v$pê

"p

rS>‰p"p Qpf

v$pê

lsp. Ap

"p

kss

.

lsp .Ap

Åd"Nf

rS>‰p

Åd"Nf

bpsdu "p

"u

lsu.

'u TX$'u

.

Åd"Nf

qv$[ÁhS>e

TX$'u

.

lpg

-61

L$p"p "Nf

kuV$u

qX$rhT"

Åbgu

L$V$uepf

.Ap'u

Üpfp

Åd"Nf "p kuV$u

X$uhuT", kuV$u

Aphu .

Ap'Ops

v$pê$"u

ch" b"phu DS>hZu L$fu S>Þdqv$""u

r'sp "hOZcpC

L$fu

.Ap

S>kv$Z

Nep lsp

L$pd 'u

kp'uv$pf

'Z

1.40

TpgphpX$"p lpõe

'Ð_u

v$uL$fu

(ârsr"r^ Üpfp)

E"p,sp.13

(ârsr"r^ Üpfp) hY$hpZ,sp.13

'u.ku. ipl

lsp

qv$hpmu "ÆL$

qv$h

ipkus

ìep'L$

v$pê"u

'su

lpõe L$gpL$pf

TpgphpX$"p

'pV$X$u"p

Aphu flu

kpa kapC

Öpfp v$pê"u Ah"hp

AS>dphsp

kdpS>

"pd"p

D'[õ's füp lsp. Æ‰p

L$pd

.Ap

v$frdep"

L$d} 'Z v$pê"u

L$fsp

afS> bÅhsp

^fphsp S>Nv$ui

V$uhu

E"p-

'f

gpdOpf Npd"p 'pV$uep

'pV$X$u

Ap

bpm

L$fu

Of"u

kpa

kapC

v$pê"u

D"p

Ap rhõspf"p

kapC

Ap

TX$'u 'pX$u

lp'

.

sØ" "hp

.

kpfu

. S>Nv$ui

Ap'sp

gpNu

Ap

âpá rhNs

NufNY$X$p

. lpõefk"p

ÓZ

Ald,

. W$'L$p"p

kpa

afS> bÅhsp

ghÆ hpmp

E"p NufNY$X$p

'f

'pV$X$u

ApCap bpm

"ÆL$

Cíhf"u

80

'f

'fbs hpmp Ap

D"p-

.

Cdpfs b"u NC .

.

'u

.Ap

S>Nv$ui

'pV$X$u D'f

r"rdÑ

b"hp

'f

gpd^pf Npd"p 'pV$uep

v$pê

'kpf

kpfhpf

Aphsp

Dspfu lsu.

. dp^hrâev$pkÆ

.Ap

'sp

D"p

L$pf

sgpku

L$pf"u

ApCap-

Ns

. õhprd"pfpeZ

-

QL$Qpf dQu NC

AgN AgN

v$pê"u 318

dmu Aphsp

L$d}

S>Nv$ui

Adv$phpv$"p AÝen 'fd

'pm

'Z

lsu.qv$hpmu

klus

L$pf klus

ê. 1 gpM 40 lÅf"p

.

ÓZ

dp^hrâev$pkÆ õhpdu"p hfv$

Aphsp

TX$'u 'pX$u

lp'

.

Ap kfL$pfu

"'u

Al] Ap bpm

bpsduv$pf"p

. Ap

. S>Nv$ui

Ap

Cíhf

dlpÐdpõhpdu,

ÅZusp

"'u. D'fhpmp

Of D'f

Æ‰p

ArOL$pfu

cpNhs L$'pL$pf

ip"u,

L$fphu .

TpgphpX$"p L$êZphp" sbub .

Apcpf

.

ÓZ

'f R>fu'u

(skhuf: ê$Öv$stkl

(ârsr"r^ Üpfp)

Åd"Nf sp. 13

dpfpdpfu"p

"põsp afsp

bps"u "p

TX$'u

.

kuV$u

'

' qX$rhT"

.

qv$hk

dpfp dpfu

lÐep âepk

Apdu" L$½$g

aqfepv$

lsu. Ap

. v$frdep" Åd"Nf

"u

bpsdu dmu lsu

,

Ap

lpg

"p

"p lÆfp

. Ap'u

õV$pa

.

Apdu"

L$½$g ( .

TX$'u

. Ðepf 'R>u

kuV$u

' ' qX$rhT"

L$fhp

.

'[òd

'u-

rhcpN

2022

AÞe rhrh^

v$frdep" C-

Mpk Ýep": b^p õV$ug Mfuv$"pfp

qf-

'u.

AÞe rhrh^

r"L$pg

C-

-

fpDÞX$

fpDÞX$

.

04/11/2022

15/11/2022

rkr"ef

02652641592/

-

09724091 750

07/11/2022

16/11/2022

kpbfdsu

"peb

07927500080/

- kpbfdsu

09724093774

09/11/2022

17/11/2022

"peb

02673241295/

-

09724090455

10/11/2022

18/11/2022

fsgpd

"peb

07927500080/

- fsgpd

09724093774

11/11/2022

21/11/2022

cph"Nf

rkr"ef rhcpNue

02782444360/

-cph"Nf

09724097750

14/11/2022

22/11/2022

rkr"ef rhcpNue

02652641592/

-

09724091750

15/11/2022

29/11/2022

rkr"ef rhcpNue

07922205888/

-

09724093750

16/11/2022

25/11/2022

dlpgÿdu

"peb

022-24929571

- dlpgÿdu

/ 09004495750

17/11/2022

28/11/2022

âsp'"Nf

rkr"ef rhcpNue

02652641592/

- âsp'"Nf

09724091750

rkr"ef rhcpNue

022-

18/11/2022

29/11/2022

-

23094142 /

09004499006

rhNshpf dprlsu

.

- 1.

C-

'fs

A"pds

. 2.

kde

B-

. 3. B-

www.ireps.gov.in B-

'f D'gå^

. 4. C-

lõspnf,

klcprNsp

klpe"u S>êf

Üpfp

.

. 5. sdpd

. Slll

-

-2022 spfuM 12.10.2022)

(ârsr"r^ Üpfp)

L$f"pf

hY$hpZ,sp.13

.

bpsdu Ap'"pf

'Z

dmu

. Ap'u

ìeqL$s"p Of D'f

Qpf

"pd"p

b"ph

D'pX$u S>hp"u ^dL$u

b"sp QL$Qpf

. bpsdu

Ap'u lsu.

S> "l] 'Z

Ap'"pf"u rhNs

^ku

.?

AÅÎep

.

Of D'f

L$fsp

ÅZ 'sp

L$fu lsu. b"ph"u

L$X$L$

lsu

X$u.hpe.

.

S>Zphu

aqfepv$ gC

s'p

TX$'u

s'pk"p

AÞe ÓZ AÅÎep

Nrsdp" L$fhp

.

s'pk lp' ^fu .

b"ph"u rhNs

dpÆ

'f

"ÆL$

rbg hNf"p

krmep 'X$ep

bpsdu

A'u lsu.

Ap

bpsdu

"pd

buÅ

. kuhug S>S>

.

a.L$.

D"p

.'.A. .351/2022

cuMpcpB fpS>iucpB

.-

sp.D"p

rhê$Ý^

kpdphpmp: îu S>Þd dfZ fÆ.îu

sp.D"p

D'f g¿ep

Ap

S>Þd"u rhNs (1)

"pd:

S>Þd"pf"u Åsu:õÓu,

"pd:

fpS>iucpB

"pd:

fpS>iucpB hp^pcpB

S>Þd spfuM:

01/01/1974,

õ'm: .

sp.D"p

S>Þd âdpZ'Ó

AfÆ

. Ap AfÆ

sp.10/11/

2022"p

11:00

Ap

A'hp

dpfas lpS>f

.

ApNm"u

.

ApS> sp.13/10/2022"p

dpfu

klu s'p

.

(X$u.Æ.'fdpf)

(bu. . dpê$)

.kuhug

râÞku.ku"u. kuhug

D"p

D"p

ApMp

'B NB

(ârsr"r^ Üpfp)

.

'pV$X$u,sp.13

'X$sp

rhcpN"p

sdpd

kdpQpf dmsp

'C NC

'C NC lsu

lsu.

qv$hpmu"p

R>hpB S>hp

qv$hpmu"p

12:00 hpÁep'u

S>

kde kpQhu

kps hpÁep

s'pk

rhcpN

L$fu lsu

L$QhpV$ S>êf

ÅÁep .

(ârsr"r^

sp.

13

"p

dp

'f R>fu

.

Tp'p

cfQL$

D'fp D'fu

R>fu"p Op T]L$u

(Aåbpk

â'd

riap

.

spÐL$prgL$ kpfhpf Ap'u

kpfhpf

fuaf

Apìep

.

kNp

'f

L$fsp

.

.

OV$"p

Apìep lsp ApNm"u s'pk lp' ^fu .

dp ÓZ qv$hk

"p

"u kplu

"'u

Ap

b"ph cfQL$

b"sp

dp "pkcpN dQu NC lsu "h

'u

ApB

k'm 'f

gu^u lsu.

Disclaimer

Aditya Birla Money Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 07:41:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 080 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
Net income 2022 261 M 3,17 M 3,17 M
Net Debt 2022 2 659 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 642 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 616
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aditya Birla Money Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pradeep Sharma Chief Financial Officer
Gopi Krishna Tulsian Chairman
Palepu Sudhir Rao Independent Non-Executive Director
Ganesan Vijayaraghavan Independent Non-Executive Director
Shriram Jagetiya Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED3.03%44
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-42.73%32 631
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-22.92%15 807
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-39.85%14 003
XP INC.-34.79%10 409
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-27.46%10 229