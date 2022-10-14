Aditya Birla Money : Newspaper Advertisements

Sub : Intimation under Regulations 33 and 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Pursuant to Regulations 33 and 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the newspaper advertisements regarding the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2022 published in Business Standard and Jai Hind.
The same shall be uploaded on the Company's website www.adityabirlamoney.com.
Due to some technical reasons the previous NIT Dtd 19-05-2022 stands cancelled and Bank of Baroda, Ernakulam Zone invites fresh sealed offers/tenders from reputed
a r c h i t e c t s / a r c h i t e c t u r a l f i r m s f o r prequalification of architects for the "Construction of Bank's Commercial Building at plot with Survey no. 1626/4 & 1626/5 Kanyannur Taluk Ernakulam Village near Canon Shed Road, District Ernakulam, Kerala." Those who applied previously should also apply with fresh offers only. Estimated cost of the construction work is approximately 12.21 Crores.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Trustees of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund have approved Wednesday, October 19, 2022*, as the Record Date for declaration of distribution under the Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) option in the following scheme, subject to availability of distributable surplus on the Record Date:
Quantum of Distribution
NAV as on
Name of the Scheme
Plans/Option
per unit# on face value
October 12,
of Rs.10/- per unit
2022 (Rs.)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Fixed Term Plan
Direct IDCW
The entire distributable
10.1313
- Series TS (91 days)
surplus at the time of
(A Close ended Income Scheme. A
maturity^ shall be
relatively low interest rate risk and
Regular IDCW
distributed.
10.1272
moderate credit risk)
The NAV of the scheme, pursuant to pay out of distribution would fall to the extent of payout and statutory levy (if applicable).
#As reduced by the amount of applicable statutory levy. *or the immediately following Business Day if that day is a non-business day. ^Maturity of the said scheme is October 19, 2022
All unitholders whose names appear in the Register of Unitholders / Beneﬁcial owners under the IDCW option of the said scheme as at the close of business hours on the Record Date shall be eligible to receive the distribution so declared.
For Aditya Birla Sun Lif e AMC Limited
(Investment Manager for Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund)
Sd/-
Date: October 13, 2022
Authorised Signatory
Place: Mumbai
Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme
Aditya Birla Money Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 07:41:59 UTC.