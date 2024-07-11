Ref: SECTL/2024 - 97 July 10, 2024 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G-Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) MUMBAI - 400 001 MUMBAI - 400 051 Scrip Code: BSE - 532974 NSE - BIRLA MONEY

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

Dear Sir / Madam,

In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is Scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct in Compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (including amendments thereof), the trading window has already been closed for the Directors and all the employees of the Company along with their immediate relatives and will open after 48 hours from the declaration of Financial Results of the Company.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Aditya Birla Money Limited