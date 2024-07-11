Aditya Birla Money : Notice of Board Meeting dated July 16, 2024
Ref: SECTL/2024 - 97
July 10, 2024
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G-Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
MUMBAI - 400 001
MUMBAI - 400 051
Scrip Code: BSE - 532974
NSE - BIRLA MONEY
Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").
Dear Sir / Madam,
In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is Scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct in Compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (including amendments thereof), the trading window has already been closed for the Directors and all the employees of the Company along with their immediate relatives and will open after 48 hours from the declaration of Financial Results of the Company.
Aditya Birla Money Limited (ABML) is an India-based company, which is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three segments: Broking, Wholesale debt market, and Others. The Company is a stockbroking and capital market products distributor, which offers equity and derivatives trading through the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and currency derivatives on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (MSEI). The Company provides commodity trading on Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. The Company's subsidiaries include Aditya Birla Finance Limited, Aditya Birla Financial Shared Services Limited, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited, Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Limited, Aditya Birla Capital Technology Services Limited, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited, Aditya Birla ARC Limited, and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited.