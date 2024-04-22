Aditya Birla Money : Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024
April 22, 2024 at 11:02 am EDT
Ref: SECTL/2024 - 48
April 22, 2024
Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024
(Commenced at: 16.30 P.M. and Concluded at: 17.50 P.M.)
Dear Sir / Madam,
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. April 22, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee.
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30, 33 & 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we enclose herewith the following:
Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024;
Auditors' Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; and
Declaration w.r.t. the Auditors Report with Unmodified opinion in terms with Regulation 33 (3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
You are requested to kindly take the above information on records.
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Encl: a/a
Declaration under Regulation 33 (3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015-
Aditya Birla Money Limited (ABML) is an India-based company, which is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three segments: Broking, Wholesale debt market, and Others. The Company is a stockbroking and capital market products distributor, which offers equity and derivatives trading through the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and currency derivatives on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (MSEI). The Company provides commodity trading on Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. The Company's subsidiaries include Aditya Birla Finance Limited, Aditya Birla Financial Shared Services Limited, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited, Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Limited, Aditya Birla Capital Technology Services Limited, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited, Aditya Birla ARC Limited, and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited.