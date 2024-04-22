Ref: SECTL/2024 - 48

April 22, 2024

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G-Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI - 400 051

Scrip Code: BSE - 532974

NSE - BIRLA MONEY

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024

(Commenced at: 16.30 P.M. and Concluded at: 17.50 P.M.)

Dear Sir / Madam,

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. April 22, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30, 33 & 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we enclose herewith the following:

  1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024;
  2. Auditors' Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; and
  3. Declaration w.r.t. the Auditors Report with Unmodified opinion in terms with Regulation 33 (3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

You are requested to kindly take the above information on records.

Thanking you,

For Aditya Birla Money Limited

MANISHA LAKHOTIA

Digitally signed by

MANISHA LAKHOTIA Date: 2024.04.22 17:51:17 +05'30'

Manisha Lakhotia

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Encl: a/a

Declaration under Regulation 33 (3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015-

