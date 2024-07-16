CERTIFIED TRUE COPY OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED AT THEIR MEETING HELD ON TUESDAY, JULY 06, 2024 AT 03:00 PM AT THE BOARD ROOM, 16TH FLOOR, ONE WORLD CENTRE, TOWER 1, JUPITER MILLS COMPOUND, 841, SENAPATI BAPAT MARG, PRABHADEVI, MUMBAI- 400 013, WITH FACILITY TO ATTEND VIA AUDIO VISUAL MEANS/ VIDEO CONFERENCING

Approval of Un-Audited Financial Statements and Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report and Director/CFO certification

"RESOLVED THAT as recommended by the Audit Committee, the Un-Audited Financial Statements Comprising the Balance Sheet as at 30th June 2024 and the Statement of Profit & Loss for the Quarters ended on that date together with Schedules annexed thereto, notes forming part thereof, and the Limited Review report thereon, prepared as per IND AS based on book value and on fair valuation, be and are hereby approved by the Board of Directors.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT as recommended by the Audit Committee and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Un-Audited Financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with previous Quarter and corresponding Quarter of previous year ended 31st March, 2023 along with the Limited Review Reports in the formats as prescribed under the SEBI circular dated 5th July, 2016 and Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013 (including amendments thereof, if any) along with relevant notes for submission to the stock exchanges be and are hereby approved by the Board of Directors.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT pursuant to Regulation 47(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Corresponding Quarter of previous year 30th June, 2023 and Unaudited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 in the format as specified in Annexure I of the SEBI circular dated 5th July, 2016 (including amendments thereof, if any) along with relevant notes for publishing in News Papers be and are hereby approved as recommended by the Audit Committee.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Un-Audited Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 be signed by Mr. Tushar Shah, Director of the Company and the same shall be published in newspapers as required under Listing Regulations, 2015.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Company Secretary or the Chief Financial Officer or any Director of the Company be and are hereby severally authorized to file the same with the Stock Exchanges with whom the Company has been listed and arrange to publish the same in the newspapers and to comply with other requirements of the Listing Regulations as may be required in this connection.

