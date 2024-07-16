Ref: SECTL/2024 - 101
July 16, 2024
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G-Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
MUMBAI - 400 001
MUMBAI - 400 051
Scrip Code: BSE - 532974
NSE - BIRLA MONEY
Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 16, 2024
(Commenced at: 15.15 P.M. and Concluded at: 17.15 P.M.)
Dear Sir / Madam,
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. July 16, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee.
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30, 33 & 52 (4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we enclose herewith the following:
- Un-AuditedFinancial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024; and
- Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024.
You are requested to kindly take the above information on records.
Thanking you,
For Aditya Birla Money Limited
Manisha Lakhotia
Digitally signed by
MANISHA LAKHOTIA Date: 2024.07.16 17:24:09 +05'30'
Manisha Lakhotia
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Encl: a/a
CERTIFIED TRUE COPY OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED AT THEIR MEETING HELD ON TUESDAY, JULY 06, 2024 AT 03:00 PM AT THE BOARD ROOM, 16TH FLOOR, ONE WORLD CENTRE, TOWER 1, JUPITER MILLS COMPOUND, 841, SENAPATI BAPAT MARG, PRABHADEVI, MUMBAI- 400 013, WITH FACILITY TO ATTEND VIA AUDIO VISUAL MEANS/ VIDEO CONFERENCING
Approval of Un-Audited Financial Statements and Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report and Director/CFO certification
"RESOLVED THAT as recommended by the Audit Committee, the Un-Audited Financial Statements Comprising the Balance Sheet as at 30th June 2024 and the Statement of Profit & Loss for the Quarters ended on that date together with Schedules annexed thereto, notes forming part thereof, and the Limited Review report thereon, prepared as per IND AS based on book value and on fair valuation, be and are hereby approved by the Board of Directors.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT as recommended by the Audit Committee and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Un-Audited Financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with previous Quarter and corresponding Quarter of previous year ended 31st March, 2023 along with the Limited Review Reports in the formats as prescribed under the SEBI circular dated 5th July, 2016 and Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013 (including amendments thereof, if any) along with relevant notes for submission to the stock exchanges be and are hereby approved by the Board of Directors.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT pursuant to Regulation 47(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Corresponding Quarter of previous year 30th June, 2023 and Unaudited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 in the format as specified in Annexure I of the SEBI circular dated 5th July, 2016 (including amendments thereof, if any) along with relevant notes for publishing in News Papers be and are hereby approved as recommended by the Audit Committee.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Un-Audited Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 be signed by Mr. Tushar Shah, Director of the Company and the same shall be published in newspapers as required under Listing Regulations, 2015.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Company Secretary or the Chief Financial Officer or any Director of the Company be and are hereby severally authorized to file the same with the Stock Exchanges with whom the Company has been listed and arrange to publish the same in the newspapers and to comply with other requirements of the Listing Regulations as may be required in this connection.
CERTIFIED TRUE COPY
For ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED
Manisha Lakhotia
Digitally signed by
MANISHA LAKHOTIA Date: 2024.07.16 17:24:43 +05'30'
Manisha Lakhotia
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Membership N0. A46126
Date: 16th July 2024
Place: Mumbai
