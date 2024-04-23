General information about company

Name of The Company

ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED

BSE Scrip Code

532974

NSE Symbol

BIRLAMONEY

MSE Symbol

NOTLISTED

Date of Start of Financial Year

01-04-2023

Date of End of Financial Year

31-03-2024

Reporting Period

Second half yearly

Date of Start of Reporting Period

01-10-2023

Date of End of Reporting Period

31-03-2024

Level of rounding to be used in disclosing related party transactions

Lakhs

Whether the company has any related party?

Yes

Whether the company has entered into any Related Party transaction during the selected half year for which it wants to submit disclosure?

Yes

(I) We declare that the acceptance of fixed deposits by the bans/Non-Banking Finance Company are at the terms uniformly applicable/offered to all shareholders/public

NA

(II) We declare that the scheduled commercial bank, as per RBI circular RBI/DBR/2015-16/19 dated March 03, 2016, has allowed additional interest of one per cent per annum, over

and above the rate of interest mentioned in the schedule of interest rates on savings or a term deposits of bank's staff and their exclusive associations as well as on deposits of

NA

Chairman, Chairman & Managing Director, Executive Director or such other Executives appointed for a fixed tenure.

(III) Whether the company is a 'high value debt listed entity' according to regulation 15 (1A)?

No

  1. If answer to above question is Yes, whether complying with proviso to regulation 23 (9), i.e., submitting RPT disclosures on the day of results publication?
  2. If answer to above question is No, please explain the reason for not complying.

Related Party Transactions

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to

loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details

need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.

Details of

the party

In case monies

In case any financial indebtedness is

(listed entity

Value of

are due to either

incurred to make or give loans, inter-

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or

/subsidiary)

Details of the counterparty

party as a result

corporate deposits, advances or

investments

the related

entering into

of the transaction

investments

party

Remarks

Value of

the

Details of

Type of

transaction

on

transaction

transaction

Sr

other related

related party

as

approval

during the

Notes

No.

Relationship

party

transaction

approved

by audit

reporting

Nature of

Purpose for which

transaction

of the

Nature (loan/

by the

committee

period

indebtedness

the funds will be

counterparty

Details of

advance/

Interest

audit

Name

PAN

Name

PAN

with the

Opening

Closing

(loan/

other

Cost

Tenure

intercorporate

Rate

Tenure

Secured/

utilised by the

committee

listed entity

balance

balance

issuance of

indebtedness

deposit/

(%)

unsecured

ultimate recipient

debt/ any

of funds

or its

investment )

other etc.)

(endusage)

subsidiary

Aditya

Grasim

Ultimate

Textual

Birla

Any other

1

Industries

Holding

Receivables

500

0

0

1016.41

1104.35

Informa

Money

transaction

Limited

Company

tion(1)

Limited

Aditya

Textual

Birla

Aditya Birla

Holding

Any other

2

Others

16000

0

313.71

0

0

Informa

Money

Capital Ltd

Company

transaction

tion(2)

Limited

Aditya

Textual

Birla

Aditya Birla

Holding

Any other

Preference

3

16000

0

0

8000

8000

Informa

Money

Capital Ltd

Company

transaction

share capital

tion(3)

Limited

Aditya

Textual

Birla

Aditya Birla

Holding

4

Interest paid

16000

0

0

918.64

1197.11

Informa

Money

Capital Ltd

Company

tion(4)

Limited

Aditya

Textual

Birla

Aditya Birla

Holding

Any other

5

Payables

16000

0

0

4.1

7.88

Informa

Money

Capital Ltd

Company

transaction

tion(5)

Limited

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Sale of goods

6

Finance

3000

0

364.36

0

0

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

or services

Limited

tion(6)

Limited

Management

Aditya

Aditya Birla

contracts

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

including for

7

Finance

3000

0

325.3

0

0

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

deputation

Limited

tion(7)

Limited

of

employees

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

8

Finance

Receivables

3000

0

0

0.83

1.2

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

tion(8)

Limited

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

9

Finance

Payables

3000

0

0

177.73

124.46

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

tion(9)

Limited

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Security

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

10

Finance

Deposit

3000

0

0

9.93

9.93

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Limited

(asset)

tion(10)

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Security

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

11

Finance

Deposit

3000

0

0

5.24

5.24

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Limited

(liablility)

tion(11)

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Financial

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

12

Shared

Others

700

0

237.51

0

0

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Services

tion(12)

Limited

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Financial

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

13

Shared

Payables

700

0

0

26.09

90.56

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Services

tion(13)

Limited

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Financial

Loan and

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

14

Shared

advances

700

0

0

21.1

18.86

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Services

given

tion(14)

Limited

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Sun Life

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

15

Insurance

Others

2500

0

170.18

0

0

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Company

tion(15)

Limited

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Sun Life

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

16

Insurance

Payables

2500

0

0

13.71

68

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Company

tion(16)

Limited

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Sun Life

Security

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

17

Insurance

Deposit

2500

0

0

35.24

35.24

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Company

(asset)

tion(17)

Limited

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Sun Life

Security

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

18

Insurance

Deposit (

2500

0

0

4.09

4.09

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Company

liablility)

tion(18)

Limited

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Textual

Birla

Insurance

Fellow

Any other

19

Others

100

0

9.24

0

0

Informa

Money

Brokers

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Limited

tion(19)

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Textual

Birla

Insurance

Fellow

Any other

20

Payables

100

0

0

5.92

3.96

Informa

Money

Brokers

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Limited

tion(20)

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Capital

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

21

Technology

Others

600

0

48.39

0

0

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Services

tion(21)

Limited

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Capital

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

22

Technology

Payables

600

0

0

4.63

9.43

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Services

tion(22)

Limited

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Capital

Loan and

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

23

Technology

advances

600

0

0

4.89

0.89

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Services

given

tion(23)

Limited

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Textual

Birla

Housing

Fellow

Any other

24

Others

100

0

2.97

0

0

Informa

Money

Finance

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Limited

tion(24)

Aditya

Textual

Birla

Aditya Birla

Fellow

Any other

25

Others

100

0

0.02

0

0

Informa

Money

ARC Limited

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

tion(25)

Management

Aditya

Aditya Birla

contracts

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

including for

26

Sun Life AMC

100

0

14.97

0

0

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

deputation

Limited

Limited

of

tion(26)

employees

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

27

Sun Life AMC

Receivable

100

0

0

0

5.46

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Limited

tion(27)

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

28

Sun Life AMC

Payables

100

0

0

0.69

0

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Limited

tion(28)

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Security

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

29

Sun Life AMC

Deposit

100

0

0

2.33

2.33

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Limited

(asset)

tion(29)

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Security

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

30

Sun Life AMC

Deposit

100

0

0

2.57

2.57

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Limited

(liablility)

tion(30)

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Health

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

31

Insurance

Others

100

0

12.46

0

0

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

company

tion(31)

Limited

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Health

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

32

Insurance

Receivable

100

0

0

3.88

13.37

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

company

tion(32)

Limited

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Health

Security

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

33

Insurance

Deposit

100

0

0

3.88

3.88

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

company

(liablility)

tion(33)

Limited

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

34

Capital Digital

Others

500

0

102.45

0

0

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Limited

tion(34)

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

35

Capital Digital

Receivable

500

0

0

0

14.79

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Limited

tion(35)

Aditya

Aditya Birla

Security

Textual

Birla

Fellow

Any other

36

Capital Digital

Deposit

500

0

0

0

28.75

Informa

Money

Subsidiary

transaction

Limited

Limited

(liablility)

tion(36)

Aditya

Textual

Birla

Independent

37

P Sudhir Rao

Remuneration

15

0

3.9

0

0

Informa

Money

Director

Limited

tion(37)

Aditya

Textual

Birla

G

Independent

38

Remuneration

15

0

4.3

0

0

Informa

Money

Vijayaraghavan

Director

Limited

tion(38)

Aditya

Textual

Birla

Tushar

Any other

39

Director

Others

5

0

0.03

0

0

Informa

Money

Harendra Shah

transaction

Limited

tion(39)

Aditya

Director of

Textual

Birla

Adesh Kumar

the Ultimate

Any other

40

Others

100

0

52.17

0

0

Informa

Money

Gupta

Holding

transaction

Limited

Company

tion(40)

Related

Aditya

Party to

Textual

Birla

Director of

Any other

41

Usha Gupta

Others

40

0

14.43

0

0

Informa

Money

the Ultimate

transaction

Limited

Holding

tion(41)

Company

Aditya

KMP of the

Textual

Birla

KMP

Company

42

Remuneration

287

0

83.16

0

0

Informa

Money

Remuneration

(CFO, CS and

Limited

Manager)

tion(42)

Aditya

Hindalco

Promoter

Textual

Birla

Any other

43

Industries

Group

Others

194

0

101.73

0

0

Informa

Money

transaction

Limited

Limited

Entities

tion(43)

Related

Aditya

Rajeshwar

Party to

Textual

Birla

Director of

Any other

44

Kumar Gupta

Others

40

0

14.06

0

0

Informa

Money

the Ultimate

transaction

Limited

Huf

Holding

tion(44)

Company

Related

Aditya

Party to

Textual

Birla

Adesh Kumar

Director of

Any other

45

Others

40

0

14.65

0

0

Informa

Money

Gupta Huf

the Ultimate

transaction

Limited

Holding

tion(45)

Company

Aditya

Hindalco

Promoter

Textual

Birla

Any other

46

Industries

Group

Others

194

0

0

0

1637.09

Informa

Money

transaction

Limited

Limited

Entities

tion(46)

Aditya

Birla Group

Promoter

Textual

Birla

Any other

47

Holdings

Group

Others

5

0

0

0

0

Informa

Money

transaction

Limited

Private Limited

Entities

tion(47)

Aditya

Umang

Promoter

Textual

Birla

Commercial

Any other

48

Group

Others

1

0

0

0

0.01

Informa

Money

Company

transaction

Limited

Private Limited

Entities

tion(48)

Aditya

Pilani

Promoter

Textual

Birla

Any other

49

Investments

Group

Others

3

0

2.42

0

0

Informa

Money

transaction

Limited

Limited

Entities

tion(49)

Total value of transaction during the reporting period

1892.41

The transaction is ratified by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company at their duly convened meeting

The transaction is ratified by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company at their duly convened meeting

The transaction is ratified by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company at their duly convened meeting

The transaction is ratified by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company at their duly convened meeting

