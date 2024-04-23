General information about company
Name of The Company
ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED
BSE Scrip Code
532974
NSE Symbol
BIRLAMONEY
MSE Symbol
NOTLISTED
Date of Start of Financial Year
01-04-2023
Date of End of Financial Year
31-03-2024
Reporting Period
Second half yearly
Date of Start of Reporting Period
01-10-2023
Date of End of Reporting Period
31-03-2024
Level of rounding to be used in disclosing related party transactions
Lakhs
Whether the company has any related party?
Yes
Whether the company has entered into any Related Party transaction during the selected half year for which it wants to submit disclosure?
Yes
(I) We declare that the acceptance of fixed deposits by the bans/Non-Banking Finance Company are at the terms uniformly applicable/offered to all shareholders/public
NA
(II) We declare that the scheduled commercial bank, as per RBI circular RBI/DBR/2015-16/19 dated March 03, 2016, has allowed additional interest of one per cent per annum, over
and above the rate of interest mentioned in the schedule of interest rates on savings or a term deposits of bank's staff and their exclusive associations as well as on deposits of
NA
Chairman, Chairman & Managing Director, Executive Director or such other Executives appointed for a fixed tenure.
(III) Whether the company is a 'high value debt listed entity' according to regulation 15 (1A)?
No
- If answer to above question is Yes, whether complying with proviso to regulation 23 (9), i.e., submitting RPT disclosures on the day of results publication?
- If answer to above question is No, please explain the reason for not complying.
Related Party Transactions
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to
loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details
need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
Details of
the party
In case monies
In case any financial indebtedness is
(listed entity
Value of
are due to either
incurred to make or give loans, inter-
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or
/subsidiary)
Details of the counterparty
party as a result
corporate deposits, advances or
investments
the related
entering into
of the transaction
investments
party
Remarks
Value of
the
Details of
Type of
transaction
on
transaction
transaction
Sr
other related
related party
as
approval
during the
Notes
No.
Relationship
party
transaction
approved
by audit
reporting
Nature of
Purpose for which
transaction
of the
Nature (loan/
by the
committee
period
indebtedness
the funds will be
counterparty
Details of
advance/
Interest
audit
Name
PAN
Name
PAN
with the
Opening
Closing
(loan/
other
Cost
Tenure
intercorporate
Rate
Tenure
Secured/
utilised by the
committee
listed entity
balance
balance
issuance of
indebtedness
deposit/
(%)
unsecured
ultimate recipient
debt/ any
of funds
or its
investment )
other etc.)
(endusage)
subsidiary
Aditya
Grasim
Ultimate
Textual
Birla
Any other
1
Industries
Holding
Receivables
500
0
0
1016.41
1104.35
Informa
Money
transaction
Limited
Company
tion(1)
Limited
Aditya
Textual
Birla
Aditya Birla
Holding
Any other
2
Others
16000
0
313.71
0
0
Informa
Money
Capital Ltd
Company
transaction
tion(2)
Limited
Aditya
Textual
Birla
Aditya Birla
Holding
Any other
Preference
3
16000
0
0
8000
8000
Informa
Money
Capital Ltd
Company
transaction
share capital
tion(3)
Limited
Aditya
Textual
Birla
Aditya Birla
Holding
4
Interest paid
16000
0
0
918.64
1197.11
Informa
Money
Capital Ltd
Company
tion(4)
Limited
Aditya
Textual
Birla
Aditya Birla
Holding
Any other
5
Payables
16000
0
0
4.1
7.88
Informa
Money
Capital Ltd
Company
transaction
tion(5)
Limited
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Sale of goods
6
Finance
3000
0
364.36
0
0
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
or services
Limited
tion(6)
Limited
Management
Aditya
Aditya Birla
contracts
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
including for
7
Finance
3000
0
325.3
0
0
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
deputation
Limited
tion(7)
Limited
of
employees
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
8
Finance
Receivables
3000
0
0
0.83
1.2
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
tion(8)
Limited
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
9
Finance
Payables
3000
0
0
177.73
124.46
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
tion(9)
Limited
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Security
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
10
Finance
Deposit
3000
0
0
9.93
9.93
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Limited
(asset)
tion(10)
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Security
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
11
Finance
Deposit
3000
0
0
5.24
5.24
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Limited
(liablility)
tion(11)
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Financial
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
12
Shared
Others
700
0
237.51
0
0
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Services
tion(12)
Limited
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Financial
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
13
Shared
Payables
700
0
0
26.09
90.56
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Services
tion(13)
Limited
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Financial
Loan and
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
14
Shared
advances
700
0
0
21.1
18.86
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Services
given
tion(14)
Limited
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Sun Life
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
15
Insurance
Others
2500
0
170.18
0
0
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Company
tion(15)
Limited
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Sun Life
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
16
Insurance
Payables
2500
0
0
13.71
68
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Company
tion(16)
Limited
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Sun Life
Security
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
17
Insurance
Deposit
2500
0
0
35.24
35.24
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Company
(asset)
tion(17)
Limited
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Sun Life
Security
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
18
Insurance
Deposit (
2500
0
0
4.09
4.09
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Company
liablility)
tion(18)
Limited
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Textual
Birla
Insurance
Fellow
Any other
19
Others
100
0
9.24
0
0
Informa
Money
Brokers
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Limited
tion(19)
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Textual
Birla
Insurance
Fellow
Any other
20
Payables
100
0
0
5.92
3.96
Informa
Money
Brokers
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Limited
tion(20)
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Capital
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
21
Technology
Others
600
0
48.39
0
0
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Services
tion(21)
Limited
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Capital
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
22
Technology
Payables
600
0
0
4.63
9.43
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Services
tion(22)
Limited
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Capital
Loan and
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
23
Technology
advances
600
0
0
4.89
0.89
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Services
given
tion(23)
Limited
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Textual
Birla
Housing
Fellow
Any other
24
Others
100
0
2.97
0
0
Informa
Money
Finance
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Limited
tion(24)
Aditya
Textual
Birla
Aditya Birla
Fellow
Any other
25
Others
100
0
0.02
0
0
Informa
Money
ARC Limited
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
tion(25)
Management
Aditya
Aditya Birla
contracts
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
including for
26
Sun Life AMC
100
0
14.97
0
0
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
deputation
Limited
Limited
of
tion(26)
employees
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
27
Sun Life AMC
Receivable
100
0
0
0
5.46
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Limited
tion(27)
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
28
Sun Life AMC
Payables
100
0
0
0.69
0
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Limited
tion(28)
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Security
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
29
Sun Life AMC
Deposit
100
0
0
2.33
2.33
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Limited
(asset)
tion(29)
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Security
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
30
Sun Life AMC
Deposit
100
0
0
2.57
2.57
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Limited
(liablility)
tion(30)
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Health
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
31
Insurance
Others
100
0
12.46
0
0
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
company
tion(31)
Limited
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Health
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
32
Insurance
Receivable
100
0
0
3.88
13.37
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
company
tion(32)
Limited
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Health
Security
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
33
Insurance
Deposit
100
0
0
3.88
3.88
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
company
(liablility)
tion(33)
Limited
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
34
Capital Digital
Others
500
0
102.45
0
0
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Limited
tion(34)
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
35
Capital Digital
Receivable
500
0
0
0
14.79
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Limited
tion(35)
Aditya
Aditya Birla
Security
Textual
Birla
Fellow
Any other
36
Capital Digital
Deposit
500
0
0
0
28.75
Informa
Money
Subsidiary
transaction
Limited
Limited
(liablility)
tion(36)
Aditya
Textual
Birla
Independent
37
P Sudhir Rao
Remuneration
15
0
3.9
0
0
Informa
Money
Director
Limited
tion(37)
Aditya
Textual
Birla
G
Independent
38
Remuneration
15
0
4.3
0
0
Informa
Money
Vijayaraghavan
Director
Limited
tion(38)
Aditya
Textual
Birla
Tushar
Any other
39
Director
Others
5
0
0.03
0
0
Informa
Money
Harendra Shah
transaction
Limited
tion(39)
Aditya
Director of
Textual
Birla
Adesh Kumar
the Ultimate
Any other
40
Others
100
0
52.17
0
0
Informa
Money
Gupta
Holding
transaction
Limited
Company
tion(40)
Related
Aditya
Party to
Textual
Birla
Director of
Any other
41
Usha Gupta
Others
40
0
14.43
0
0
Informa
Money
the Ultimate
transaction
Limited
Holding
tion(41)
Company
Aditya
KMP of the
Textual
Birla
KMP
Company
42
Remuneration
287
0
83.16
0
0
Informa
Money
Remuneration
(CFO, CS and
Limited
Manager)
tion(42)
Aditya
Hindalco
Promoter
Textual
Birla
Any other
43
Industries
Group
Others
194
0
101.73
0
0
Informa
Money
transaction
Limited
Limited
Entities
tion(43)
Related
Aditya
Rajeshwar
Party to
Textual
Birla
Director of
Any other
44
Kumar Gupta
Others
40
0
14.06
0
0
Informa
Money
the Ultimate
transaction
Limited
Huf
Holding
tion(44)
Company
Related
Aditya
Party to
Textual
Birla
Adesh Kumar
Director of
Any other
45
Others
40
0
14.65
0
0
Informa
Money
Gupta Huf
the Ultimate
transaction
Limited
Holding
tion(45)
Company
Aditya
Hindalco
Promoter
Textual
Birla
Any other
46
Industries
Group
Others
194
0
0
0
1637.09
Informa
Money
transaction
Limited
Limited
Entities
tion(46)
Aditya
Birla Group
Promoter
Textual
Birla
Any other
47
Holdings
Group
Others
5
0
0
0
0
Informa
Money
transaction
Limited
Private Limited
Entities
tion(47)
Aditya
Umang
Promoter
Textual
Birla
Commercial
Any other
48
Group
Others
1
0
0
0
0.01
Informa
Money
Company
transaction
Limited
Private Limited
Entities
tion(48)
Aditya
Pilani
Promoter
Textual
Birla
Any other
49
Investments
Group
Others
3
0
2.42
0
0
Informa
Money
transaction
Limited
Limited
Entities
tion(49)
Total value of transaction during the reporting period
1892.41
