  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Aditya Birla Money Limited
  News
  Summary
    532974   INE865C01022

ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED

(532974)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aditya Birla Money : Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021

10/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Ref: SECTL/2021 - 99

October 13, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G-Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI - 400 051

Scrip Code: BSE - 532974

NSE - BIRLA MONEY

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub : Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021 along with Limited Review Report pursuant to Regulations 33 and 52(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Please find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021 along with the Limited Review Report by the Auditors taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Aditya Birla Money Limited

SANGEETADigitally signed

MUKESH

by SANGEETA

MUKESH SHETTY

SHETTY

Date: 2021.10.13

13:05:57 +05'30'

Sangeeta Shetty

Company Secretary

STATEMENT OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

(Rupees in Lakhs) Except per Share

Quarter Ended

Half Year Ended

Year Ended

Particulars

September 30,

June 30, 2021

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1

Revenue from Operations

Fees and Commission Income

3,834.29

3,699.42

3,586.33

7,533.71

6,703.64

13,634.70

Interest Income

1,632.31

1,399.53

939.43

3,031.84

1,859.30

4,338.20

Net Gain on Fair Value Changes

252.55

182.88

370.44

435.43

717.44

1,087.90

Total Revenue from Operations

5,719.15

5,281.83

4,896.20

11,000.98

9,280.38

19,060.80

2

Other Income

47.82

64.20

48.09

112.02

133.45

278.06

3

Total Income (1+2)

5,766.97

5,346.03

4,944.29

11,113.00

9,413.83

19,338.86

4 Expenses

(a) Finance costs

563.29

545.06

548.25

1,108.35

1,132.83

2,206.44

(b) Fees and Commission Expenses

1,560.06

1,520.90

1,288.41

3,080.96

2,354.80

5,054.59

(c) Impairment on financial instruments

0.58

6.12

40.18

6.70

55.53

92.71

(d) Employee Benefits expense

1,629.89

1,538.18

1,503.07

3,168.07

2,931.11

5,999.16

(e) Depreciation and Amortisation Expense

179.25

171.27

171.36

350.52

336.07

702.24

(f) Other Expenses

924.87

774.48

779.61

1,699.35

1,488.23

3,043.76

Total Expenses

4,857.94

4,556.01

4,330.88

9,413.95

8,298.57

17,098.90

5

Profit before exceptional items and tax (3- 4)

909.03

790.02

613.41

1,699.05

1,115.26

2,239.96

6

Exceptional Items

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

Profit before tax (5+6)

909.03

790.02

613.41

1,699.05

1,115.26

2,239.96

8 Tax Expense

Current Tax

304.86

256.48

204.39

561.34

362.97

763.72

Deferred Tax

(38.80)

(28.58)

(25.91)

(67.38)

(37.06)

(102.14)

Total Tax Expense

266.06

227.90

178.48

493.96

325.91

661.58

9 Profit after tax for the period (7-8)

642.97

562.12

434.93

1,205.09

789.35

1,578.38

10

Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)

(i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

1.07

3.80

(2.25)

4.87

53.19

110.31

(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss

0.27

0.96

(0.57)

1.23

13.39

27.76

Other Comprehensive Income (Net of Tax) (i-ii)

0.80

2.84

(1.68)

3.64

39.80

82.55

11

Total Comprehensive Income (9+10)

643.77

564.96

433.25

1,208.73

829.15

1,660.93

12

Paid Up Equity Share Capital (Face Value of Re.1 each)

563.75

563.01

563.01

563.75

563.01

563.01

13

Reserves excluding revaluation reserve /Other Equity

4,225.27

14

Securities premium account

495.25

456.56

456.56

495.25

456.56

456.56

15

Outstanding Debt

47,915.70

45,301.79

31,122.84

47,915.70

31,122.84

37,670.38

16

Debt equity ratio (No.of Times)

7.96

8.46

7.87

7.96

7.87

7.87

17

Debt service coverage ratio (No.of Times - Annualised)

0.13

0.13

0.18

0.13

0.17

0.14

18

Interest service coverage ratio (No.of Times)

2.93

2.76

2.43

2.85

2.28

2.33

19

Outstanding redeemable preference shares (Nos. in Lakhs)

10.00

10.00

10.00

10.00

10.00

10.00

20

Outstanding redeemable preference shares (Values)

5,672.83

5,567.63

5,266.94

5,672.83

5,266.94

5,462.44

21

Capital redemption reserve/debenture redemption reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

22

Net worth (Note 3)

6,022.34

5,353.24

3,956.51

6,022.34

3,956.51

4,788.28

23

Current ratio

1.09

1.10

1.10

1.09

1.10

1.10

24

Long term debt to working capital

0.46

0.55

0.89

0.46

0.89

0.61

25

Bad debts to account receivable ratio

-

-

-

-

-

-

26

Current liability ratio

0.93

0.91

0.87

0.93

0.87

0.90

27

Total debts to total assets (%)

41.98%

45.11%

43.79%

41.98%

43.79%

42.64%

28

Debtors turnover ratio *

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

29

Inventory turnover *

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

30

Operating margin (%)

15.89%

14.96%

12.53%

15.44%

12.02%

11.75%

31

Net profit margin (%)

11.24%

10.64%

8.88%

10.95%

8.51%

8.28%

32

Earnings per Equity Share of Re. 1 each

Basic- Rs.

1.14

1.00

0.77

2.14

1.40

2.80

Diluted -Rs.

1.14

1.00

0.77

2.14

1.40

2.80

(Not annualised)

(Not annualised)

(Not annualised)

(Not annualised)

(Not annualised)

(Annualised)

SEGMENTWISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Quarter Ended

Half Year Ended

Year Ended

1

Segment Revenue

September 30,

June 30, 2021

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Broking

4,912.38

4,631.28

4,128.42

9,543.66

7,757.42

16,164.21

Trading in Securities

653.61

511.06

603.71

1,164.67

1,204.74

2,272.18

Others

153.16

139.49

164.07

292.65

318.22

624.41

Total Segment Revenue from Operations (Net)

5,719.15

5,281.83

4,896.20

11,000.98

9,280.38

19,060.80

Year Ended

2

Segment Results

September 30,

June 30, 2021

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Broking

671.89

664.51

451.41

1,336.40

695.21

1,589.03

Trading in Securities

346.62

217.65

289.07

564.27

614.36

1,045.32

Others

(41.42)

(44.20)

(23.78)

(85.62)

(43.91)

(82.86)

Total Segment Result

977.09

837.96

716.70

1,815.05

1,265.66

2,551.49

Less: Finance Costs

115.88

112.14

151.38

228.02

283.85

589.59

Add: Other Income

47.82

64.20

48.09

112.02

133.45

278.06

Profit Before Tax

909.03

790.02

613.41

1,699.05

1,115.26

2,239.96

Quarter Ended

Half Year Ended

Year Ended

3

Segment Assets

September 30,

June 30, 2021

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Broking

84,138.38

74,006.36

49,450.41

84,138.38

49,450.41

61,943.90

Trading in Securities

29,943.18

26,360.74

21,563.36

29,943.18

21,563.36

26,336.58

Others

64.22

58.95

59.25

64.22

59.25

61.98

Total Segment Assets

114,145.78

100,426.05

71,073.02

114,145.78

71,073.02

88,342.46

Add: Unallocated Corporate Assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Assets

114,145.78

100,426.05

71,073.02

114,145.78

71,073.02

88,342.46

-

0.00

-

0.00

-

Quarter Ended

Half Year Ended

Year Ended

4

Segment Liabilities

September 30,

June 30, 2021

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Broking

75,395.38

62,746.11

40,759.93

75,395.38

40,759.93

51,972.97

Trading in Securities

26,958.15

26,515.58

20,992.73

26,958.15

20,992.73

25,937.24

Others

97.08

243.49

96.92

97.08

96.92

181.53

Total Segment Liabilities

102,450.61

89,505.18

61,849.58

102,450.61

61,849.58

78,091.74

Add: Unallocated Corporate Liabilities

5,672.83

5,567.63

5,266.94

5,672.83

5,266.94

5,462.44

Total Liabilities

108,123.44

95,072.81

67,116.52

108,123.44

67,116.52

83,554.18

-

-

-

-

-

Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at September 30, 2021

As at

As at

Particulars

September 30,

March 31,

2021

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Financial Assets

6,642.23

954.50

(a) Cash and Cash Equivalents

(b) Bank Balance other than (a) above

44,990.56

39,558.82

(c) Stock of Securities

26,604.81

25,649.01

(d) Trade Receivables

26,481.86

15,393.87

(e) Loans

3,004.88

554.17

(f) Other Financial Assets

1,774.02

1,562.80

Sub-Total

109,498.36

83,673.17

Non-Financial Assets

162.99

214.06

(a) Current Tax Assets (Net)

(b) Deferred tax assets (Net)

598.97

531.58

(c) Property, Plant and Equipment

227.73

315.47

(d) Right-of-use of Assets

1,981.76

1,843.60

(e) Intangible assets under development

35.74

68.37

(f) Other Intangible assets

186.57

198.90

(g) Other non-Financial assets

1,453.66

1,497.31

Sub-Total

4,647.42

4,669.29

Total assets

114,145.78

88,342.46

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Financial Liabilities

(a) Payables

-Trade Payables

22.45

22.53

(i) total outstanding dues of micro enterprises and small enterprises

(ii) total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro enterprises and small enterprises

4,896.81

4,117.79

(b) Debt Securities

42,242.87

32,207.95

(c) Subordinated Liabilities

5,672.83

5,462.44

(d) Lease Liability

2,152.23

1,986.91

(e) Other Financial Liabilities

50,214.89

36,175.72

Sub- Total

105,202.08

79,973.34

Non Financial Liabilities

995.10

915.91

(a) Provisions

(b) Other Non Financial Liabilities

1,926.26

2,664.93

Sub- Total

2,921.36

3,580.84

Equity

563.75

563.01

(a) Equity Share capital

(b) Other Equity

5,458.59

4,225.27

Total equity

6,022.34

4,788.28

Total Equity and Liabilities

114,145.78

88,342.46

Statement of Cash Flows

PARTICULARS

Cash flow from operating activities Profit before tax

Non-cash adjustment to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows Depreciation/ amortization

Profit on sale of Property, Plant and Equipment

Impairment on financial instruments

Net gain on sale of investments

Interest expense

Operating profit before working capital changes

Movements in working capital : Increase / (decrease) in trade payables Increase / (decrease) in provisions

Increase / (decrease) in other Financial liabilities Increase / (decrease) in other Non Financial liabilities Decrease / (increase) in trade receivables Decrease / (increase) in Loans and advances Decrease / (increase) in stock in trade

Decrease / (increase) in Other Bank Balance Decrease / (increase) in other Financial assets Decrease / (increase) in other non-Financial assets

Cash generated from/ (used in) operations Direct taxes paid (net of refunds)

Net cash used in operating activities(A)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of fixed assets, including CWIP and capital advances Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment

Net Proceeds from Sale of Mutual Fund

Net cash flow from investing activities

(B)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of equity share capital

Premium on issue of equity share capital

Lease liability - Principal portion

Lease liability - Interest portion

Net Proceeds from Short-term borrowings

Net cash flow from financing activities

(C)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (A +B +C) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents as at the end of the period

Components of cash and cash equivalents

Cash on hand

With banks

- Current Accounts

Total cash and cash equivalents

Half year Ended

Half year Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

1,699.05

1,115.26

350.52

336.07

(0.20)

(0.73)

  1. 55.53

(97.86) (88.78)

  1. 270.99

2,250.25 1,688.34

778.95 467.39

84.07(3.55)

14,039.17 5,710.63

(738.68) 588.95

(11,094.69) (3,259.52)

(2,450.64) 3,097.16

(955.81) (11,850.07)

(5,431.74) (3,303.68)

(211.22) (144.26)

43.65 (161.29)

(3,686.69) (7,169.90)

511.50 173.63

(4,198.19) (7,343.53)

(8.73) (24.48)

  1. 10.20
  1. 88.78

93.0774.50

  1. -
  1. -

(185.65) (179.67)

(81.65) (75.48)

10,034.92 8,550.17

9,792.85 8,295.02

5,687.73 1,025.99

954.50 3,764.21

6,642.23 4,790.20

--

6,642.23 4,790.20

6,642.23 4,790.20

Disclaimer

Aditya Birla Money Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 12:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
