Aditya Birla Money : Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021
10/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Ref: SECTL/2021 - 99
October 13, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G-Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
MUMBAI - 400 001
MUMBAI - 400 051
Scrip Code: BSE - 532974
NSE - BIRLA MONEY
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub : Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021 along with Limited Review Report pursuant to Regulations 33 and 52(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Please find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021 along with the Limited Review Report by the Auditors taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Aditya Birla Money Limited
SANGEETADigitally signed
MUKESH
by SANGEETA
MUKESH SHETTY
SHETTY
Date: 2021.10.13
13:05:57 +05'30'
Sangeeta Shetty
Company Secretary
STATEMENT OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
(Rupees in Lakhs) Except per Share
Quarter Ended
Half Year Ended
Year Ended
Particulars
September 30,
June 30, 2021
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
1
Revenue from Operations
Fees and Commission Income
3,834.29
3,699.42
3,586.33
7,533.71
6,703.64
13,634.70
Interest Income
1,632.31
1,399.53
939.43
3,031.84
1,859.30
4,338.20
Net Gain on Fair Value Changes
252.55
182.88
370.44
435.43
717.44
1,087.90
Total Revenue from Operations
5,719.15
5,281.83
4,896.20
11,000.98
9,280.38
19,060.80
2
Other Income
47.82
64.20
48.09
112.02
133.45
278.06
3
Total Income (1+2)
5,766.97
5,346.03
4,944.29
11,113.00
9,413.83
19,338.86
4 Expenses
(a) Finance costs
563.29
545.06
548.25
1,108.35
1,132.83
2,206.44
(b) Fees and Commission Expenses
1,560.06
1,520.90
1,288.41
3,080.96
2,354.80
5,054.59
(c) Impairment on financial instruments
0.58
6.12
40.18
6.70
55.53
92.71
(d) Employee Benefits expense
1,629.89
1,538.18
1,503.07
3,168.07
2,931.11
5,999.16
(e) Depreciation and Amortisation Expense
179.25
171.27
171.36
350.52
336.07
702.24
(f) Other Expenses
924.87
774.48
779.61
1,699.35
1,488.23
3,043.76
Total Expenses
4,857.94
4,556.01
4,330.88
9,413.95
8,298.57
17,098.90
5
Profit before exceptional items and tax (3- 4)
909.03
790.02
613.41
1,699.05
1,115.26
2,239.96
6
Exceptional Items
-
-
-
-
-
-
7
Profit before tax (5+6)
909.03
790.02
613.41
1,699.05
1,115.26
2,239.96
8 Tax Expense
Current Tax
304.86
256.48
204.39
561.34
362.97
763.72
Deferred Tax
(38.80)
(28.58)
(25.91)
(67.38)
(37.06)
(102.14)
Total Tax Expense
266.06
227.90
178.48
493.96
325.91
661.58
9 Profit after tax for the period (7-8)
642.97
562.12
434.93
1,205.09
789.35
1,578.38
10
Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)
(i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
1.07
3.80
(2.25)
4.87
53.19
110.31
(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss
0.27
0.96
(0.57)
1.23
13.39
27.76
Other Comprehensive Income (Net of Tax) (i-ii)
0.80
2.84
(1.68)
3.64
39.80
82.55
11
Total Comprehensive Income (9+10)
643.77
564.96
433.25
1,208.73
829.15
1,660.93
12
Paid Up Equity Share Capital (Face Value of Re.1 each)
Debt service coverage ratio (No.of Times - Annualised)
0.13
0.13
0.18
0.13
0.17
0.14
18
Interest service coverage ratio (No.of Times)
2.93
2.76
2.43
2.85
2.28
2.33
19
Outstanding redeemable preference shares (Nos. in Lakhs)
10.00
10.00
10.00
10.00
10.00
10.00
20
Outstanding redeemable preference shares (Values)
5,672.83
5,567.63
5,266.94
5,672.83
5,266.94
5,462.44
21
Capital redemption reserve/debenture redemption reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
22
Net worth (Note 3)
6,022.34
5,353.24
3,956.51
6,022.34
3,956.51
4,788.28
23
Current ratio
1.09
1.10
1.10
1.09
1.10
1.10
24
Long term debt to working capital
0.46
0.55
0.89
0.46
0.89
0.61
25
Bad debts to account receivable ratio
-
-
-
-
-
-
26
Current liability ratio
0.93
0.91
0.87
0.93
0.87
0.90
27
Total debts to total assets (%)
41.98%
45.11%
43.79%
41.98%
43.79%
42.64%
28
Debtors turnover ratio *
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
29
Inventory turnover *
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
30
Operating margin (%)
15.89%
14.96%
12.53%
15.44%
12.02%
11.75%
31
Net profit margin (%)
11.24%
10.64%
8.88%
10.95%
8.51%
8.28%
32
Earnings per Equity Share of Re. 1 each
Basic- Rs.
1.14
1.00
0.77
2.14
1.40
2.80
Diluted -Rs.
1.14
1.00
0.77
2.14
1.40
2.80
(Not annualised)
(Not annualised)
(Not annualised)
(Not annualised)
(Not annualised)
(Annualised)
SEGMENTWISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
Quarter Ended
Half Year Ended
Year Ended
1
Segment Revenue
September 30,
June 30, 2021
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Broking
4,912.38
4,631.28
4,128.42
9,543.66
7,757.42
16,164.21
Trading in Securities
653.61
511.06
603.71
1,164.67
1,204.74
2,272.18
Others
153.16
139.49
164.07
292.65
318.22
624.41
Total Segment Revenue from Operations (Net)
5,719.15
5,281.83
4,896.20
11,000.98
9,280.38
19,060.80
Year Ended
2
Segment Results
September 30,
June 30, 2021
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Broking
671.89
664.51
451.41
1,336.40
695.21
1,589.03
Trading in Securities
346.62
217.65
289.07
564.27
614.36
1,045.32
Others
(41.42)
(44.20)
(23.78)
(85.62)
(43.91)
(82.86)
Total Segment Result
977.09
837.96
716.70
1,815.05
1,265.66
2,551.49
Less: Finance Costs
115.88
112.14
151.38
228.02
283.85
589.59
Add: Other Income
47.82
64.20
48.09
112.02
133.45
278.06
Profit Before Tax
909.03
790.02
613.41
1,699.05
1,115.26
2,239.96
Quarter Ended
Half Year Ended
Year Ended
3
Segment Assets
September 30,
June 30, 2021
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Broking
84,138.38
74,006.36
49,450.41
84,138.38
49,450.41
61,943.90
Trading in Securities
29,943.18
26,360.74
21,563.36
29,943.18
21,563.36
26,336.58
Others
64.22
58.95
59.25
64.22
59.25
61.98
Total Segment Assets
114,145.78
100,426.05
71,073.02
114,145.78
71,073.02
88,342.46
Add: Unallocated Corporate Assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Assets
114,145.78
100,426.05
71,073.02
114,145.78
71,073.02
88,342.46
-
0.00
-
0.00
-
Quarter Ended
Half Year Ended
Year Ended
4
Segment Liabilities
September 30,
June 30, 2021
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Broking
75,395.38
62,746.11
40,759.93
75,395.38
40,759.93
51,972.97
Trading in Securities
26,958.15
26,515.58
20,992.73
26,958.15
20,992.73
25,937.24
Others
97.08
243.49
96.92
97.08
96.92
181.53
Total Segment Liabilities
102,450.61
89,505.18
61,849.58
102,450.61
61,849.58
78,091.74
Add: Unallocated Corporate Liabilities
5,672.83
5,567.63
5,266.94
5,672.83
5,266.94
5,462.44
Total Liabilities
108,123.44
95,072.81
67,116.52
108,123.44
67,116.52
83,554.18
-
-
-
-
-
Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at September 30, 2021
As at
As at
Particulars
September 30,
March 31,
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Financial Assets
6,642.23
954.50
(a) Cash and Cash Equivalents
(b) Bank Balance other than (a) above
44,990.56
39,558.82
(c) Stock of Securities
26,604.81
25,649.01
(d) Trade Receivables
26,481.86
15,393.87
(e) Loans
3,004.88
554.17
(f) Other Financial Assets
1,774.02
1,562.80
Sub-Total
109,498.36
83,673.17
Non-Financial Assets
162.99
214.06
(a) Current Tax Assets (Net)
(b) Deferred tax assets (Net)
598.97
531.58
(c) Property, Plant and Equipment
227.73
315.47
(d) Right-of-use of Assets
1,981.76
1,843.60
(e) Intangible assets under development
35.74
68.37
(f) Other Intangible assets
186.57
198.90
(g) Other non-Financial assets
1,453.66
1,497.31
Sub-Total
4,647.42
4,669.29
Total assets
114,145.78
88,342.46
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Financial Liabilities
(a) Payables
-Trade Payables
22.45
22.53
(i) total outstanding dues of micro enterprises and small enterprises
(ii) total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro enterprises and small enterprises
4,896.81
4,117.79
(b) Debt Securities
42,242.87
32,207.95
(c) Subordinated Liabilities
5,672.83
5,462.44
(d) Lease Liability
2,152.23
1,986.91
(e) Other Financial Liabilities
50,214.89
36,175.72
Sub- Total
105,202.08
79,973.34
Non Financial Liabilities
995.10
915.91
(a) Provisions
(b) Other Non Financial Liabilities
1,926.26
2,664.93
Sub- Total
2,921.36
3,580.84
Equity
563.75
563.01
(a) Equity Share capital
(b) Other Equity
5,458.59
4,225.27
Total equity
6,022.34
4,788.28
Total Equity and Liabilities
114,145.78
88,342.46
Statement of Cash Flows
PARTICULARS
Cash flow from operating activities Profit before tax
Non-cash adjustment to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows Depreciation/ amortization
Profit on sale of Property, Plant and Equipment
Impairment on financial instruments
Net gain on sale of investments
Interest expense
Operating profit before working capital changes
Movements in working capital : Increase / (decrease) in trade payables Increase / (decrease) in provisions
Increase / (decrease) in other Financial liabilities Increase / (decrease) in other Non Financial liabilities Decrease / (increase) in trade receivables Decrease / (increase) in Loans and advances Decrease / (increase) in stock in trade
Decrease / (increase) in Other Bank Balance Decrease / (increase) in other Financial assets Decrease / (increase) in other non-Financial assets
Cash generated from/ (used in) operations Direct taxes paid (net of refunds)
Net cash used in operating activities(A)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of fixed assets, including CWIP and capital advances Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment
Net Proceeds from Sale of Mutual Fund
Net cash flow from investing activities
(B)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of equity share capital
Premium on issue of equity share capital
Lease liability - Principal portion
Lease liability - Interest portion
Net Proceeds from Short-term borrowings
Net cash flow from financing activities
(C)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (A +B +C) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents as at the end of the period
Components of cash and cash equivalents
Cash on hand
With banks
- Current Accounts
Total cash and cash equivalents
Half year Ended
Half year Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
1,699.05
1,115.26
350.52
336.07
(0.20)
(0.73)
55.53
(97.86) (88.78)
270.99
2,250.25 1,688.34
778.95 467.39
84.07(3.55)
14,039.17 5,710.63
(738.68) 588.95
(11,094.69) (3,259.52)
(2,450.64) 3,097.16
(955.81) (11,850.07)
(5,431.74) (3,303.68)
(211.22) (144.26)
43.65 (161.29)
(3,686.69) (7,169.90)
511.50 173.63
(4,198.19) (7,343.53)
(8.73) (24.48)
10.20
88.78
93.0774.50
-
-
(185.65) (179.67)
(81.65) (75.48)
10,034.92 8,550.17
9,792.85 8,295.02
5,687.73 1,025.99
954.50 3,764.21
6,642.23 4,790.20
--
6,642.23 4,790.20
6,642.23 4,790.20
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Aditya Birla Money Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 12:11:09 UTC.