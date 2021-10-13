Aditya Birla Money : Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021

Ref: SECTL/2021 - 99 October 13, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G-Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) MUMBAI - 400 001 MUMBAI - 400 051 Scrip Code: BSE - 532974 NSE - BIRLA MONEY

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub : Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021 along with Limited Review Report pursuant to Regulations 33 and 52(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Please find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021 along with the Limited Review Report by the Auditors taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Aditya Birla Money Limited

SANGEETADigitally signed MUKESH by SANGEETA MUKESH SHETTY SHETTY Date: 2021.10.13 13:05:57 +05'30'

Sangeeta Shetty

Company Secretary