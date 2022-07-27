Log in
    ABSLAMC   INE404A01024

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE AMC LIMITED

(ABSLAMC)
  Report
07:25 2022-07-27 am EDT
425.70 INR   +1.53%
12:38pADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE AMC : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
10:41aAditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSL AMC), a part of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022
AQ
07/26Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

07/27/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
ABSLAMCL/60/22-23

July 27, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street Mumbai-400 001

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Scrip Code: 543374

Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: ABSLAMC

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Sub: Audio Recording of Analyst/Investor Conference Call on unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 held on July 27, 2022

Ref: Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

We refer to our intimation dated July 21, 2022, informing about the conference call to be held by the Company on July 27, 2022 to discuss the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

We hereby confirm that the audio recording of Analyst/Investor call on the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 held on July 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. has been

uploaded on Company's website: https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com, under shareholder's section.

The link to access audio recording of Analyst/Investor call: https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com/- /media/bsl/files/resources/shareholderfinancials/2022/q1-fy23/concall-adityabirlasunlife-amc-27072022.mp3

The above is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited

Disclaimer

Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 16:37:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 14 249 M 179 M 179 M
Net income 2023 7 129 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 3,08%
Capitalization 123 B 1 536 M 1 536 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 982
Free-Float 13,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 425,70 INR
Average target price 574,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. Balasubramanian Chief Investment Officer
Parag Joglekar Chief Financial Officer
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Keerti Gupta Chief Operations Officer
Hemanti Wadhwa Secretary, Head-Compliance & Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE AMC LIMITED-21.09%1 513
BLACKSTONE INC.-27.66%66 126
KKR & CO. INC.-31.41%30 282
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-15.36%17 952
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-36.45%12 604
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-25.74%12 433