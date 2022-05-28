ADL Bionatur S A : Mayo 2022 Anuncio Convocatoria Junta General Ordinaria (ENG)

ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS, S.A.

2022 Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

The Board of Directors of ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS, S.A. (the "Company") has resolved to call the shareholders to the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 29 June 2022 at 11 hs, on first call, in Madrid, Hotel Meliá Madrid Serrano, 139 Claudio Coello St., and, if necessary, on the following day at the same time and place on second and last call (most certainly, the General Meeting will be held on first call).

The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting will be held according to the following

Agenda

1st Point.- Examination and approval, as appropriate, of the annual accounts and management report of the Company as well as of the consolidated annual accounts of the Group for the financial year ending at 31 December 2021.

2nd Point.- Approval, if appropriate, of the management and activities carried out by the Board of Directors for the financial year ending at 31 December 2021.

3rd Point.- Examination and approval, as appropriate, of the proposed application of results for the financial year closed at 31 December 2021.

4th Point.- Ratification and appointment of Mr. John Dixon as proprietary director (consejero dominical).

5th Point.- Appointment of Auren Auditores, S.L.P. as auditor for the Company for the financial years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

6th Point.- Delegation to the Board of Directors of the power to increase the share capital in the terms of article 297.1.b) of the Spanish Capital Companies Law as well as the power to exclude, totally or partially, the pre-emptive subscription right in accordance with the provisions of Article 506 of the Spanish Capital Companies Law.

7th Point.- Authorisation to the Board of Directors for the acquisition of treasury shares, either directly or indirectly, within the legal limits and requirements.

This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between both texts, the Spanish version will prevail.

Spanish version will prevail.

