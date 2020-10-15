ADL Bionatur S A : SOLUTIONS SIGNS A NEW WORLDWIDE LICENSE AGREEMENT ON SPLITTERA FOR GENE THERAPY

Press Release 15/10/2020

ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS SIGNS A NEW WORLDWIDE LICENSE AGREEMENT

ON SPLITTERA FOR GENE THERAPY

ADL Bionatur Solutions has signed a worldwide license contract with a NASDAQ-listed biotech international company focused on clinical development and commercialization of gene therapy treatments

NASDAQ-listed biotech international company focused on clinical development and commercialization of gene therapy treatments The contract includes upfront, milestone and royalty-based payments on net sales

royalty-based payments on net sales Through ZIP Solutions, the biotech holding ADL Bionatur Solutions develops and commercializes innovative technologies such as Splittera, with several applications in the pharma and biotech markets

The license contract grants exclusive worldwide rights on Splittera to develop gene therapies for the treatment of certain serious diseases

Splittera is already licensed to a multinational company for the development of universal purification systems and to Biokit to build high-sensitivity IVD kits. This new license reinforces Splittera´s value proposition within the growing market of gene therapy.

ADL Bionatur Solutions, by means of ZIP Solutions, has signed an exclusive worldwide commercial license agreement for the use of its proprietary Splittera technology with an international gene therapy company to develop, manufacture, and commercialize gene-based therapies for the treatment of certain serious diseases. The license can be expanded to include gene therapies for treatment of other indications and/or serious diseases.

The deal includes upfront, milestone and royalty-based payments on net sales and could potentially exceed €30 million per drug candidate upon being successful in reaching the market and achieving certain sales milestones.

Gene therapies are gaining global acceptance as the option of choice to treat genetic diseases, with a remarkable increase in the number of product developments, clinical trials, product launches and collaborations, representing a market with a high expected growth. Splittera increases the potential of gene therapy's treatments by overcoming one of its main limitations, the size of the gene to be inserted into the patient's cells to heal them. As of today, there are no viable alternatives for treatments requiring large genes, and Splittera is viewed as a very promising option.

This License on Splittera -already licensed to a multinational company to develop universal purification systems, and to Biokit to build high-sensitivity IVD kits- implies the validation of its potential value proposition within the gene therapy´s growing market. Splittera and its licensed applications are protected by a ZIP Solutions' patent family.

"This important worldwide agreement with an international gene therapy company demonstrates the potential and quality of Splittera and represents one further step in our positioning in the field of gene therapy. We are really excited to be a key component contributing to increase the number of diseases to be treated by gene therapy, by allowing these that require large genes", remarks Miriam Bastida,

General Manager of ZIP Solutions.