ADL Bionatur S A : SOLUTIONS SIGNS A NEW WORLDWIDE LICENSE AGREEMENT ON SPLITTERA FOR GENE THERAPY

Press Release 15/10/2020
ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS SIGNS A NEW WORLDWIDE LICENSE AGREEMENT
ON SPLITTERA FOR GENE THERAPY
-
ADL Bionatur Solutions has signed a worldwide license contract with a NASDAQ-listed biotech international company focused on clinical development and commercialization of gene therapy treatments
-
The contract includes upfront, milestone and royalty-based payments on net sales
-
Through ZIP Solutions, the biotech holding ADL Bionatur Solutions develops and commercializes innovative technologies such as Splittera, with several applications in the pharma and biotech markets
-
The license contract grants exclusive worldwide rights on Splittera to develop gene therapies for the treatment of certain serious diseases
-
Splittera is already licensed to a multinational company for the development of universal purification systems and to Biokit to build high-sensitivity IVD kits. This new license reinforces Splittera´s value proposition within the growing market of gene therapy.
ADL Bionatur Solutions, by means of ZIP Solutions, has signed an exclusive worldwide commercial license agreement for the use of its proprietary Splittera technology with an international gene therapy company to develop, manufacture, and commercialize gene-based therapies for the treatment of certain serious diseases. The license can be expanded to include gene therapies for treatment of other indications and/or serious diseases.
The deal includes upfront, milestone and royalty-based payments on net sales and could potentially exceed €30 million per drug candidate upon being successful in reaching the market and achieving certain sales milestones.
Gene therapies are gaining global acceptance as the option of choice to treat genetic diseases, with a remarkable increase in the number of product developments, clinical trials, product launches and collaborations, representing a market with a high expected growth. Splittera increases the potential of gene therapy's treatments by overcoming one of its main limitations, the size of the gene to be inserted into the patient's cells to heal them. As of today, there are no viable alternatives for treatments requiring large genes, and Splittera is viewed as a very promising option.
This License on Splittera -already licensed to a multinational company to develop universal purification systems, and to Biokit to build high-sensitivity IVD kits- implies the validation of its potential value proposition within the gene therapy´s growing market. Splittera and its licensed applications are protected by a ZIP Solutions' patent family.
"This important worldwide agreement with an international gene therapy company demonstrates the potential and quality of Splittera and represents one further step in our positioning in the field of gene therapy. We are really excited to be a key component contributing to increase the number of diseases to be treated by gene therapy, by allowing these that require large genes", remarks Miriam Bastida,
General Manager of ZIP Solutions.
Victor Infante- executive vice-president of ADL Bionatur- has stated: "After months of intensive negotiations this deal paves the way for our Splittera technology to be used in one of the most steadily- growing fields of the pharmaceutical sector, potentially adding enormous value first to the patients and the medical community. We truly think that it may be one of many advancements for gene therapy treatments".
Splittera, a proprietary technology of ZIP Solutions, is an innovative and versatile tool with multiple high- valued applications, based on four families of Split-Inteins known as the most efficient and fastest discovered so far.
About ADL Bionatur Solutions and ZIP
ADL Bionatur Solutions - with the integration of its divisions (CMO, Proprietary Products, ZIP Solutions, Biobide)- is considered a European benchmark in the biotechnology sector for health applications. ADL Bionatur Solutions is listed at BME Growth (Ticker: ADL) since May 2018. www.adlbionatur.com
ZIP Solutions is a biotech company located in Barcelona that develops and commercializes its own patented technologies, Zera® and Splittera, with different applications in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes "forward-looking statements". These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of ADL Bionatur's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline products that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.
More information on ADL Bionatur Solutions:
Comunicación Corporativa corporatecommunications@adlbionatur.com
ViewPoint Communication
Pablo Fernández (+34 619 21 25 96) Nazaret Rodríguez (+34 608 353 557) viewpoint@viewpoint.es
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ADL Bionatur Solutions SA published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 06:49:04 UTC