ADL Bionatur S A : Septiembre 2020 Ordinary General Shareholder's Meeting

ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS, S.A.

Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

The Board of Directors of ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS, S.A. (the "Company") has resolved to call the shareholders to the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 30 October 2020 at 10 hs, on first call, in Madrid, Hotel Meliá Madrid Serrano, 139 Claudio Coello St., and, if necessary, on the following day at the same time and place on second and last call (most certainly, the General Meeting will be held on first call).

The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting will be held according to the following

Agenda

1st Point.- Examination and approval, as appropriate, of the annual accounts and management report of the Company as well as of the consolidated annual accounts of the Group for the financial year ending at 31 December 2019.

2nd Point.- Approval, if appropriate, of the management and activities carried out by the Board of Directors for the financial year ending at 31 December 2019.

3rd Point.- Examination and approval, as appropriate, of the proposed application of results for the financial year closed at 31 December 2019.

4th Point.- Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Enrique Sanz Herrero as proprietary (dominical) director of the Company.

5th Point.- Setting of the number of members of the Company's Board of Directors to eighth. 6th Point.- Necessary authorizations.

Shareholders have the right to request in writing, prior to the General Shareholders' Meeting or verbally during the same, all the information or clarifications that they may deem necessary regarding the matters on the agenda and, specially, the rights that article 197 of the Spanish Capital Companies Law provides to shareholders in this regard.

It is expressly stated, under article 272 of the Spanish Capital Companies Law, the right of any shareholder to examine, at the Company's registered office, and to immediately and freely obtain the documents which are submitted to the General Shareholders' Meeting for its

This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between both texts, the

Spanish version will prevail.

