ADL Bionatur S A : Septiembre 2020 Ordinary General Shareholder's Meeting

ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS, S.A.

(ADL)
Ordinary General Shareholder's Meeting

09/30/2020

ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS, S.A.

Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

The Board of Directors of ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS, S.A. (the "Company") has resolved to call the shareholders to the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 30 October 2020 at 10 hs, on first call, in Madrid, Hotel Meliá Madrid Serrano, 139 Claudio Coello St., and, if necessary, on the following day at the same time and place on second and last call (most certainly, the General Meeting will be held on first call).

The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting will be held according to the following

Agenda

1st Point.- Examination and approval, as appropriate, of the annual accounts and management report of the Company as well as of the consolidated annual accounts of the Group for the financial year ending at 31 December 2019.

2nd Point.- Approval, if appropriate, of the management and activities carried out by the Board of Directors for the financial year ending at 31 December 2019.

3rd Point.- Examination and approval, as appropriate, of the proposed application of results for the financial year closed at 31 December 2019.

4th Point.- Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Enrique Sanz Herrero as proprietary (dominical) director of the Company.

5th Point.- Setting of the number of members of the Company's Board of Directors to eighth. 6th Point.- Necessary authorizations.

Shareholders have the right to request in writing, prior to the General Shareholders' Meeting or verbally during the same, all the information or clarifications that they may deem necessary regarding the matters on the agenda and, specially, the rights that article 197 of the Spanish Capital Companies Law provides to shareholders in this regard.

It is expressly stated, under article 272 of the Spanish Capital Companies Law, the right of any shareholder to examine, at the Company's registered office, and to immediately and freely obtain the documents which are submitted to the General Shareholders' Meeting for its

This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between both texts, the

Spanish version will prevail.

1

approval, from the date of this notice of call to the General Shareholders' Meeting. These documents are also available at the Company's corporate website https://adlbionatur.com/info- inversores/.

Shareholders have also the right to be represented at the General Shareholders' Meeting by another person, whether a shareholder or not. Shareholders may obtain the necessary information for the exercise of that right by directly addressing the Company or by consulting the Company's corporate website www.adlbionatur.com.

In any case, shareholders attending the General Meeting will have to submit the assistance card issued for these purposes by the corresponding bank.

In the event that the Meeting could not be held in person due to the pandemic caused by COVID- 19 due to limitations to the mobility or the number of attendants, the Company will take the appropriate measures and will give notice through its corporate website (www.adlbionatur.com), at least five calendar days before the meeting is held, of the possible option of holding the meeting electronically under the applicable law Accordingly, shareholders are recommended to consult the Company's website prior to the holding of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting.

Shareholders may obtain more information by consulting the Company's corporate website www.adlbionatur.com, as well as by contacting the investor relations department in the following address: juntageneral@adlbionatur.com

Finally, it is noted that the Board of Directors has resolved to request the presence of a Notary Public to record the minutes of the meeting pursuant to section 203 of the Spanish Capital Companies Law, read together with article 101 of the Regulations of the Commercial Registry (Reglamento del Registro Mercantil).

Jerez de la Frontera, 30 September 2020.- Jaime Feced Rubio, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

ADL Bionatur Solutions SA published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 18:24:06 UTC
