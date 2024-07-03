UNITED STATES

Adlai Nortye Ltd.

CONTENT

Management Changes of the Company

Dr. Lars E. Birgerson recently tendered to the board of directors his request for retirement from his current roles as the President and the chief medical officer of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (the "Company") as well as the chief executive officer of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Adlai Nortye USA INC, effective on July 2, 2024. Dr. Birgerson will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

Dr. Kaiyang (Tom) Tang, currently a senior vice president and the global head of clinical operations of the Company, succeeded Dr. Birgerson as the President of Company, effective on July 2, 2024. He ceased his responsibilities as a senior vice president and the global head of clinical operations of the Company to fully devote his time to the new role with effect from July 2, 2024.

Dr. Lars E. Birgerson and Dr. Kaiyang (Tom) Tang have confirmed that there is no dispute or disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies, or practices.

The Company thanks Dr. Birgerson for his contributions and is committed to a smooth leadership transition.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements.

The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; the Company's ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; whether the clinical trial results will be predictive of real-world results; the Company's receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of the Company's therapeutic candidates; the Company's ability to establish, manage, and maintain corporate collaborations, as well as the ability of its collaborators to execute on their development and commercialization plans; the implementation of the Company's business model and strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; estimates of the Company's expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for and ability to access sufficient additional financing; risks related to changes in healthcare laws, rules and regulations in the PRC and United States or elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Adlai Nortye Ltd. By : /s/ Yang Lu Name : Yang Lu Title : Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Board of Directors

Date: July 3, 2024