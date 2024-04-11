EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adler Group S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adler Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024
Address: https://www.adler-group.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results
11.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1876487 11.04.2024 CET/CEST