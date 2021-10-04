Log in
Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. initiates review of strategic options

10/04/2021 | 01:47am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. initiates review of strategic options 04-Oct-2021 / 07:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

ADLER Group S.A.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

-----

ADLER Group S.A. initiates review of strategic options

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 4 October 2021:

ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") today decided to initiate a review of strategic options after being approached multiple times by interested institutional parties relating to its yielding assets portfolio.

The process may result in the sale of a substantial part of the yielding assets directly and indirectly held by ADLER. Potential proceeds could be used to redeem or buy back bonds and/or buy back shares. Any actions would serve to reduce leverage.

The results of the review will be communicated immediately.

Notifying Person: Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel +49 30 403 907 543 c.yorke@adler-group.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This release is neither an advertisement nor a securities prospectus and should not be relied upon in making any investment decision to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities. The information and opinions contained in this release are provided as at the date of this release, are subject to change without notice and do not purport to contain all information that may be required to evaluate ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER"). No reliance may or should be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this release, or any other information discussed verbally, or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness.

This release is not and may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. This release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of ADLER in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation is unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein may not and will not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by ADLER that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. ADLER does not assume any obligation to update, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 4 October 2021

ADLER Group S.A. Board of Directors

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

04-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Adler Group S.A. 
              1B Heienhaff 
              1736 Senningerberg 
              Luxemburg 
Phone:        +352 278 456 710 
Fax:          +352 203 015 00 
E-mail:       investorrelations@adler-group.com 
Internet:     www.adler-group.com 
ISIN:         LU1250154413 
WKN:          A14U78 
Indices:      SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany 
              Index 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX 
EQS News ID:  1237841 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1237841 04-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237841&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 01:46 ET (05:46 GMT)

