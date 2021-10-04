DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. initiates review of strategic options 04-Oct-2021 / 07:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Group S.A.

ADLER Group S.A. initiates review of strategic options

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 4 October 2021:

ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") today decided to initiate a review of strategic options after being approached multiple times by interested institutional parties relating to its yielding assets portfolio.

The process may result in the sale of a substantial part of the yielding assets directly and indirectly held by ADLER. Potential proceeds could be used to redeem or buy back bonds and/or buy back shares. Any actions would serve to reduce leverage.

The results of the review will be communicated immediately.

Notifying Person: Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel +49 30 403 907 543 c.yorke@adler-group.com

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 4 October 2021

ADLER Group S.A. Board of Directors

04-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: Adler Group S.A. 1B Heienhaff 1736 Senningerberg Luxemburg Phone: +352 278 456 710 Fax: +352 203 015 00 E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com Internet: www.adler-group.com ISIN: LU1250154413 WKN: A14U78 Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX EQS News ID: 1237841 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

1237841 04-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

