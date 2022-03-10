Log in
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
News 
Summary

Adler Group S.A.: Adler Group: Interim status of comprehensive review by KPMG Forensic

03/10/2022 | 01:47pm EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Adler Group S.A.: Adler Group: Interim status of comprehensive review by KPMG Forensic

10-March-2022 / 19:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

-----

Luxembourg, March 10, 2022 - ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") announces that KPMG Forensic has provided the Company with an interim status of its comprehensive review of allegations of a short seller. The investigation is being continued.

KPMG is not able to refute the allegations made regarding the transactions with and influence on ADLER by alleged related parties due to currently available data.

The allegations regarding the recoverability of ADLER's residential portfolio have all been refuted. The allegations regarding the development portfolio have only been partially refuted to date. Value differences in the development portfolio are currently being jointly reviewed further.

KPMG's loan-to-value (LtV) calculations based on the balance sheet data published in the respective financial reports as of the respective end of quarter of the years 2019 and 2020 in accordance with the bond terms and conditions did not lead to the alleged exceeding of the LtV thresholds specified in the bond terms and conditions. These calculations are further refined based on several scenarios.
Notifying Person:

Mario Groß
+49 30 403 907 861
m.gross@adler-group.com

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 10 March 2022

ADLER Group S.A.
Board of Directors

10-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1299985

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1299985  10-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1299985&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 614 M 680 M 680 M
Net income 2021 450 M 499 M 499 M
Net Debt 2021 7 560 M 8 376 M 8 376 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,70x
Yield 2021 4,96%
Capitalization 1 199 M 1 328 M 1 328 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 337
Free-Float 81,7%
