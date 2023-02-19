Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adler Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:52 2023-02-17 am EST
1.228 EUR   -1.05%
05:35pAdler Group S.a. : Amendment of lock-up agreement, commitment letters and reopening of new money participation
EQ
05:24pAdler Group S.a. : Agreement with bondholder group on terms of restructuring
EQ
01/26Adler Group S.a. : Launch of Restructuring Plan by issuance of Practice Statement Letter
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adler Group S.A.: Agreement with bondholder group on terms of restructuring

02/19/2023 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
Adler Group S.A.: Agreement with bondholder group on terms of restructuring

19-Feb-2023 / 23:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

Adler Group S.A.: Agreement with bondholder group on terms of restructuring

Luxembourg, 19 February 2023 – Today Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group”) and its subsidiaries ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, Consus Real Estate AG and AGPS BondCo PLC have amended, with the support of a significant majority of the locked-up holders of the AGPS BondCo PLC’s senior unsecured notes (the “SUNs”), the lock-up agreement (in its amended form, the “Amended Lock-up Agreement”) and the new money commitment letters (in their amended form, the “Amended Commitment Letters”), each of which were originally entered into on or around 25 November 2022.

Following its announcement on 25 November 2022, Adler Group has reopened and again invited all holders of the SUNs to participate in the committed new money funding (the “New Money Funding”). Adler Group has also extended the availability of the so-called “Plan B Fee”, which provides that locked-up noteholders of the SUNs will receive a 25 bps transaction fee on their respective locked-up SUNs.

The Amended Commitment Letters allow additional holders of the SUNs which are qualified investors under applicable regulations to commit financing to Adler Group and certain of its subsidiaries, and become lenders under the New Money Funding. The New Money Funding continues to be backstopped by the Steering committee of SUN Holders (the “SteerCo”) and certain other SUN holders.

The deadline for participation is 31 March 2023 (to the extent the relevant noteholders comply with certain regulatory and other eligibility requirements for participation in the New Money Funding). A form of such Commitment Letter, together with further instructions in relation to delivery of evidence of such holder’s SUNs holdings and other required supporting documentation, is available on demand by contacting the SteerCo’s financial adviser.

In return for the commitment provided by the noteholders, under the Amended Commitment Letters, all noteholders participating in the New Money Funding will be entitled to an original issue discount fee of 1%, an early bird fee of 1% and a ticking fee of 5% p.a. on and from 1 April 2023 through to first utilization under the New Money Funding, in each case based on their final commitment as calculated based on the pro rata holdings of the SUNs as of 20 March 2023. Noteholders that executed the Commitment Letters prior to 14 December 2022 will also be entitled to the ticking fee during the period commencing 9 January 2023 (inclusive) and ending on 31 March 2023 as calculated based on their initial commitment.

The members of the SteerCo became eligible to receive a backstop fee at the rate of 3.00 per cent. of the amount of the initial total new money commitments (as of 25 November 2022). Additional participants in the New Money Funding will not, however, be eligible to receive this fee.

Provision of the New Money Funding will be conditional upon the successful completion of AGPS BondCo PLC’s restructuring plan (the “Restructuring Plan”) and certain other customary conditions.

As part of the amendments, the deadlines for Adler Group to publish its audited consolidated financial statements for the 2022 and 2023 financial years, as required under the terms of the SUNs, in each case, have been extended to 30 September 2024, subject to the successful completion of the Restructuring Plan.

In addition, Adler Group had initially agreed to issue a contingent value right entitling the noteholders to subscribe for 25% of the shares in Adler Group. In light of this undertaking, Adler Group has now agreed pursuant to the Amended Commitment Letters to issue new shares which will be transferred to the participating noteholders in the New Money Funding around closing of the New Money Funding. Following subscription, these noteholders will hold 22.5% of Adler Group’s share capital.

By concluding the Amended Lock-up Agreement, Adler Group has extended the availability of the so-called “Plan B Fee”, which provides that locked-up noteholders of the SUNs will receive a 25 bps transaction fee on their respective locked-up SUNs. The fee will be paid to noteholders who have locked-up before noon (London time) on the date of the Restructuring Plan meetings and who have voted in favour of the proposed amendments in such meetings. This 25 bps transaction fee is payable only on successful completion of the Restructuring Plan. The fee will be calculated based on the holdings in the SUNs as of 20 March 2023.

 

Notifying Person:

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations
+49 151 23680993
g.moritz@adler-group.com

 

19-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: , FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1563283

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1563283  19-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1563283&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ADLER GROUP S.A.
05:35pAdler Group S.a. : Amendment of lock-up agreement, commitment letters and reopening of new..
EQ
05:24pAdler Group S.a. : Agreement with bondholder group on terms of restructuring
EQ
01/26Adler Group S.a. : Launch of Restructuring Plan by issuance of Practice Statement Letter
EQ
01/17China Gloom Overtakes Rosy German Economic Data, Dragging DAX Lower Tuesday Midday
MT
01/17Adler Gains 11% After Review of Withheld Documents Reveals No Incriminating Evidence
MT
01/17Adler Group S.a. : review of 800,000 documents completed without any findings
EQ
01/12After resistance: Adler Group hopes for agreement with bondholders
DP
01/12Expected Decline In US Inflation Sends German Shares Higher Thursday Midday
MT
01/12Adler Group Wins Bondholders' Support To Implement 'Alternative Route' For Debt Restru..
MT
01/12Adler Group S.A. announces agreement with noteholders regarding implementation of amend..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADLER GROUP S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 144 M 1 220 M 1 220 M
Net income 2021 -1 177 M -1 255 M -1 255 M
Net Debt 2021 6 483 M 6 913 M 6 913 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 144 M 154 M 154 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 738
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart ADLER GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Adler Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thierry Beaudemoulin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Echelmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Artur Stefan Kirsten Chairman
Thomas Zinnöcker Independent Director
Thilo Schmid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADLER GROUP S.A.-8.70%154
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-6.10%27 498
VONOVIA SE15.62%21 606
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE11.54%9 388
VINGROUP-0.56%8 335
VINHOMES-9.79%7 917