EQS-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Adler Group S.A.: Chairman of the Board of Directors Stefan Kirsten resigns from office for health reasons
Luxembourg, 19 February 2024 – Prof Dr A. Stefan Kirsten resigns from his office as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. with immediate effect for health reasons and is leaving the Board. This was announced by the company following an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors. Stefan Brendgen, member of the Board, will assume the office of Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Notifying Person:
Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations
+49 151 23680993
g.moritz@adler-group.com
End of Inside Information
