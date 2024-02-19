EQS-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Adler Group S.A.: Chairman of the Board of Directors Stefan Kirsten resigns from office for health reasons

19-Feb-2024 / 08:25 CET/CEST
Adler Group S.A.: Chairman of the Board of Directors Stefan Kirsten resigns from office for health reasons

Luxembourg, 19 February 2024 – Prof Dr A. Stefan Kirsten resigns from his office as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. with immediate effect for health reasons and is leaving the Board. This was announced by the company following an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors. Stefan Brendgen, member of the Board, will assume the office of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

 

Notifying Person:

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations

+49 151 23680993

g.moritz@adler-group.com



Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
