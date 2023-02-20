EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation

Adler Group S.A.: Correction of press release: Amendment of lock-up agreement, commitment letters and reopening of new money participation

Luxembourg, 20 February 2023 – Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group”) refers to its press release dated 19 February 2023 titled “Amendment of lock-up agreement, commitment letters and reopening of new money participation” (the “Announcement”).

The purpose of this announcement is to correct the following from the Announcement:

Participation in the New Money Funding requires delivery of a Commitment Letter to the SteerCo’s financial adviser (Houlihan Lokey) prior to 23:59 (London time) on 31 March 2023 (not prior to 17:00 (London time) on 31 March 2023, as previously communicated in the Announcement) and the completion of certain other steps. Parties wishing to participate in the New Money Funding are therefore advised to contact the Steerco’s financial adviser as soon as possible.

