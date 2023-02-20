Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adler Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:48:43 2023-02-20 pm EST
1.173 EUR   -4.48%
01:40pAdler Group S.a. : Correction of Press Release
EQ
12:55aAdler Group Amends Lock-Up Clause of Senior Unsecured Notes
MT
02/19Adler Group S.a. : Amendment of lock-up agreement, commitment letters and reopening of new money participation
EQ
Adler Group S.A.: Correction of Press Release

02/20/2023 | 01:40pm EST
EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
Adler Group S.A.: Correction of Press Release

20.02.2023 / 19:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adler Group S.A.: Correction of press release: Amendment of lock-up agreement, commitment letters and reopening of new money participation

Luxembourg, 20 February 2023 – Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group”) refers to its press release dated 19 February 2023 titled “Amendment of lock-up agreement, commitment letters and reopening of new money participation” (the “Announcement”).

The purpose of this announcement is to correct the following from the Announcement:

Participation in the New Money Funding requires delivery of a Commitment Letter to the SteerCo’s financial adviser (Houlihan Lokey) prior to 23:59 (London time) on 31 March 2023 (not prior to 17:00 (London time) on 31 March 2023, as previously communicated in the Announcement) and the completion of certain other steps. Parties wishing to participate in the New Money Funding are therefore advised to contact the Steerco’s financial adviser as soon as possible.

 

Contact

 

Investor Relations:

T +352 278 456 710

F +352 203 015 00

E investorrelations@adler-group.com

 


20.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: , FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1564315

 
End of News EQS News Service

1564315  20.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1564315&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
