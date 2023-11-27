EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Adler Group S.A.: General Meeting approves appointment of AVEGA Revision as auditor



27.11.2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Adler Group S.A.: General Meeting approves appointment of AVEGA Revision as auditor Overwhelming majority follows the proposal of the Board of Directors

A total of four audit firms involved in the audit of Adler Group

Luxembourg, 27 November 2023 - The General Meeting of Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") today approved the appointment of AVEGA Revision S.à.r.l. ("AVEGA Revision") as auditor by an overwhelming majority of almost 100 per cent of the votes cast and entitled to vote. AVEGA Revision will thus be responsible for the audit of Adler Group's annual accounts and consolidated financial statements for the financial years 2022 and 2023. Three other auditing firms will be responsible for the audit of the sub-areas relevant to the Group ("component audit"): Rödl & Partner has already been appointed to audit the 2022 annual accounts and consolidated financial statements of ADLER Real Estate AG (“ARE”) and will also audit the 2023 financial statements of ARE, which is no longer listed on the stock exchange. Morison Köln AG has been commissioned with the sub-area audit of Consus Real Estate AG. DOMUS Steuerberatungs-AG · Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft will audit the individual financial statements of the German property companies of Adler Group. "We would like to thank our shareholders for overwhelmingly voting in favour of our Board of Directors' proposal to audit Adler Group. This once again demonstrates the broad support for our work that we have received from our key stakeholders," says Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten, Chairman of the Adler Group's Board of Directors. Contact Investor Relations: T +352 203 342 10 E investorrelations@adler-group.com

27.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

