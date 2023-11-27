EQS-News: Adler Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Adler Group S.A.: General Meeting approves appointment of AVEGA Revision as auditor
"We would like to thank our shareholders for overwhelmingly voting in favour of our Board of Directors' proposal to audit Adler Group. This once again demonstrates the broad support for our work that we have received from our key stakeholders," says Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten, Chairman of the Adler Group's Board of Directors.
Contact
Investor Relations:
T +352 203 342 10
E investorrelations@adler-group.com
27.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1782683
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1782683 27.11.2023 CET/CEST