Adler Group S.A.: Judicial appointment of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

Judicial appointment of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Berlin, 9 January 2023 – The Local Court (Amtsgericht) Berlin Charlottenburg today appointed KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Berlin, as auditor for the audit of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.
The judicial appointment requires the acceptance of the audit mandate by KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft. Neither Adler Group S.A. nor ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft have knowledge of whether KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft will accept the audit mandate.
Notifying Person:
Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations
+49 151 23680993
g.moritz@adler-group.com
Contact:
Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1530825
