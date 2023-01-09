Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adler Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:43 2023-01-09 am EST
1.449 EUR   -2.75%
Race To Recovery : Who Is Entitled To Insurance Proceeds When An Insured Professional Declares Bankruptcy?
AQ
German Stocks Close Lower on Tuesday Amid Policy Shift in Japan
MT
Adler Group Explores 'Alternative Route' After Not Getting Bondholder Approval
MT
Adler Group S.A.: Judicial appointment of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

01/09/2023 | 11:41am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Adler Group S.A.: Judicial appointment of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

09-Jan-2023 / 17:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

Judicial appointment of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Berlin, 9 January 2023 – The Local Court (Amtsgericht) Berlin Charlottenburg today appointed KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Berlin, as auditor for the audit of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.

The judicial appointment requires the acceptance of the audit mandate by KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft. Neither Adler Group S.A. nor ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft have knowledge of whether KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft will accept the audit mandate.

 

Notifying Person:

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations

+49 151 23680993

g.moritz@adler-group.com

 




Contact:
Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO

09-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: , FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1530825

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1530825  09-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1530825&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 144 M 1 215 M 1 215 M
Net income 2021 -1 177 M -1 249 M -1 249 M
Net Debt 2021 6 483 M 6 881 M 6 881 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 175 M 186 M 186 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 738
Free-Float 57,3%
Technical analysis trends ADLER GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thierry Beaudemoulin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Echelmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Artur Stefan Kirsten Chairman
Thomas Zinnöcker Independent Director
Thilo Schmid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADLER GROUP S.A.10.78%186
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.5.60%31 316
VONOVIA SE11.13%20 669
VINHOMES3.96%9 260
VINGROUP4.28%8 871
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE5.51%8 839