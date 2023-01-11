EQS-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Adler Group S.A.: KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the financial statements for the financial year 2022 of ADLER Real Estate AG



11-Jan-2023 / 21:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Luxembourg, 11 January 2023 – KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft has just informed our subsidiary, ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, that they do not accept the judicial appointment of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) Berlin Charlottenburg as auditor for the audit of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.

Notifying Person :

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations

+49 151 23680993

g.moritz@adler-group.com

Contact:Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO