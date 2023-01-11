Advanced search
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:53:51 2023-01-11 pm EST
1.519 EUR   +3.62%
03:19pAdler Group S.a. : KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the financial statements for the financial year 2022 of ADLER Real Estate AG
EQ
12:51pGermany Leads European Bourses' Rally Amid US Inflation Optimism
MT
12:42pEuropean Bourses Join Global Rally As Markets Await Key US Inflation Report
MT
Adler Group S.A.: KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the financial statements for the financial year 2022 of ADLER Real Estate AG

01/11/2023 | 03:19pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Adler Group S.A.: KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the financial statements for the financial year 2022 of ADLER Real Estate AG

11-Jan-2023 / 21:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

 

Luxembourg, 11 January 2023 – KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft has just informed our subsidiary, ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, that they do not accept the judicial appointment of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) Berlin Charlottenburg as auditor for the audit of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.

 

 

Notifying Person :

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations

+49 151 23680993

g.moritz@adler-group.com

 




Contact:
Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO

11-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: , FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1533107

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1533107  11-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1533107&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 144 M 1 231 M 1 231 M
Net income 2021 -1 177 M -1 266 M -1 266 M
Net Debt 2021 6 483 M 6 970 M 6 970 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 176 M 190 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 738
Free-Float 57,3%
Technical analysis trends ADLER GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thierry Beaudemoulin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Echelmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Artur Stefan Kirsten Chairman
Thomas Zinnöcker Independent Director
Thilo Schmid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADLER GROUP S.A.9.00%185
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.4.34%30 921
VONOVIA SE14.49%21 550
VINHOMES5.83%9 238
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE5.91%8 979
VINGROUP2.42%8 623