Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adler Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04/29 11:35:22 am EDT
7.235 EUR   -3.28%
04:00pADLER GROUP S.A. : Changes in the Board of Directors following the issue of a disclaimer of opinion by KPMG on Adler Group's Consolidated Financial Statements
EQ
02:35pADLER GROUP S.A. : Members of the Board of Directors collectively offer resignation after the issue of a disclaimer opinion
EQ
12:37pADLER S A : Sustainibility Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adler Group S.A.: Members of the Board of Directors collectively offer resignation after the issue of a disclaimer opinion

04/30/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Adler Group S.A.: Members of the Board of Directors collectively offer resignation after the issue of a disclaimer opinion

30-Apr-2022 / 20:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

-----

Members of the Board of Directors collectively offer resignation after the issue of a disclaimer opinion

Due to the disclaimer of opinion by the auditor on the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts of Adler Group S.A., all members of the Board of Directors who held a mandate in 2021 offered their resignation with immediate effect.

For the continuity of the company the resignations of Thilo Schmid, Thomas Zinnöcker as well as of Co-CEO Thierry Beaudemoulin were only accepted with effect as of the date of the general meeting of the company on 29 June 2022.

The Board of Directors now consists of the chairman of the Board of Directors Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten, the CEO and Daily manager Thierry Beaudemoulin, Thilo Schmid and Thomas Zinnöcker. At the general meeting the board will then stand for re-election.

 

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 30 April 2022

Adler Group S.A.

Board of Directors

 

30-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1340433

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1340433  30-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340433&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ADLER GROUP S.A.
04:00pADLER GROUP S.A. : Changes in the Board of Directors following the issue of a disclaimer o..
EQ
02:35pADLER GROUP S.A. : Members of the Board of Directors collectively offer resignation after ..
EQ
12:37pADLER S A : Sustainibility Report
PU
12:18pAdler Group S.A. meets 2021 FFO 1 guidance supported by positive operational performanc..
EQ
04/29ADLER GROUP S.A. : Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financia..
EQ
04/27ADLER GROUP S.A. : Release according to Article 11(6) of the Luxembourg Transparency Law w..
EQ
04/27ADLER GROUP : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
04/25ADLER GROUP : Barclays keeps a Sell rating
MD
04/22ADLER GROUP S.A. : Adler Chairman of the Board Kirsten considers Viceroy allegations unten..
EQ
04/22Adler Group Says KPMG's Forensic Audit Found No Signs of Systemic Fraud, Looting Deals
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADLER GROUP S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 508 M 535 M 535 M
Net Debt 2021 7 560 M 7 967 M 7 967 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,67x
Yield 2021 8,19%
Capitalization 744 M 784 M 784 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 1 337
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart ADLER GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Adler Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,24 €
Average target price 19,03 €
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Beaudemoulin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Artur Stefan Kirsten Chairman
Michael Bütter Independent Director
Arzu Akkemik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADLER GROUP S.A.-33.62%784
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-1.92%33 033
VONOVIA SE-21.65%31 100
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-15.88%12 903
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-20.73%12 303
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-26.20%11 416