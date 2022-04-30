DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

Adler Group S.A.: Members of the Board of Directors collectively offer resignation after the issue of a disclaimer opinion



30-Apr-2022

Due to the disclaimer of opinion by the auditor on the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts of Adler Group S.A., all members of the Board of Directors who held a mandate in 2021 offered their resignation with immediate effect.

For the continuity of the company the resignations of Thilo Schmid, Thomas Zinnöcker as well as of Co-CEO Thierry Beaudemoulin were only accepted with effect as of the date of the general meeting of the company on 29 June 2022.

The Board of Directors now consists of the chairman of the Board of Directors Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten, the CEO and Daily manager Thierry Beaudemoulin, Thilo Schmid and Thomas Zinnöcker. At the general meeting the board will then stand for re-election.

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 30 April 2022

Adler Group S.A.

Board of Directors