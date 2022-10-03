Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adler Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:39 2022-10-03 am EDT
1.987 EUR   -5.29%
03:57aAdler Group S.a. : Option period for tender commitment of shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. expired
EQ
09/16Adler Group S.A.(XTRA:ADJ) dropped from Germany SDAX (Total Return) Index
CI
08/30Transcript : Adler Group S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adler Group S.A.: Option period for tender commitment of shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. expired

10/03/2022 | 03:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Investment/Miscellaneous
Adler Group S.A.: Option period for tender commitment of shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. expired

03.10.2022 / 09:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Option period for tender commitment of shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. expired

 

Luxembourg, 3 October 2022 – Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group”) announces that, as expected, the option period for the irrevocable tender commitment for 63% of the shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. (“BCP”) granted to LEG Immobilien SE (“LEG”) has expired last Friday, 30 September 2022, without a public tender offer. Already on 3 August 2022, LEG had publicly declared its decision to refrain from a public tender offer for the shares of BCP and thus not to make use of the tender commitment concluded with Adler Group’s subsidiary Adler Real Estate AG (“ADLER”) in December 2021.

The Executive Board of ADLER continues to evaluate all options for the valuable investment in BCP, taking into account the interests of all stakeholders. Given the high quality of BCP’s portfolio, ADLER is convinced to find a good solution within a reasonable period and has mandated an advisor to assist in this process.

 

 

 

Contact

 

Investor Relations:

P +352 278 456 710

F +352 203 015 00

E investorrelations@adler-group.com

 




Contact:
Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO

03.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: , FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1455125

 
End of News EQS News Service

1455125  03.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1455125&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ADLER GROUP S.A.
03:57aAdler Group S.a. : Option period for tender commitment of shares in Brack Capital Properti..
EQ
09/16Adler Group S.A.(XTRA:ADJ) dropped from Germany SDAX (Total Return..
CI
08/30Transcript : Adler Group S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 30, 2022
CI
08/30Adler's Interim CFO Assumes Role On Permanent Basis
MT
08/29Adler Group S.a. : reports robust operational performance and adequate cash position in H1..
EQ
08/29Adler Group S.A. Revises Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
08/29Adler Group withholds dividend citing audit, names new CFO
RE
08/29Adler Group S.a. : Appointment CFO and no dividend proposal
EQ
08/29Adler Group S.A. Appoints Thomas Echelmeyer as Chief Financial Officer, Effective 1 Sep..
CI
08/29Adler Group S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADLER GROUP S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 144 M 1 122 M 1 122 M
Net income 2021 -1 177 M -1 154 M -1 154 M
Net Debt 2021 6 483 M 6 357 M 6 357 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 247 M 242 M 242 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 775
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart ADLER GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Adler Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thierry Beaudemoulin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Echelmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Artur Stefan Kirsten Chairman
Thomas Zinnöcker Independent Director
Thilo Schmid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADLER GROUP S.A.-80.75%242
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-9.77%27 661
VONOVIA SE-54.21%17 333
VINHOMES-38.17%9 253
VINGROUP-42.17%8 553
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-47.26%7 592